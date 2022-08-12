U.S. markets open in 9 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,216.00
    +6.25 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,340.00
    +36.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,341.00
    +29.75 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,980.00
    +3.70 (+0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.82
    -0.52 (-0.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.40
    +0.20 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    20.33
    -0.01 (-0.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0323
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8880
    -2.7860 (-100.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.20
    -19.74 (-100.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2197
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.1540
    +0.1550 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,004.41
    -351.17 (-1.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    570.55
    -4.19 (-0.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,465.91
    -41.20 (-0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,501.90
    +682.57 (+2.45%)
     

NuernbergMesse India set to host the 14th edition of BIOFACH INDIA co - located with NATURAL EXPO INDIA and the premier edition of MILLETS INDIA

·2 min read

NOIDA, India, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BIOFACH INDIA and MILLETS INDIA organised by NuernbergMesse India in collaboration with APEDA (Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority), will take place from 1 – 3 September 2022 at the India Expo Mart (IEML), Greater Noida, Delhi NCR, along with NATURAL EXPO INDIA, supported by Integrated Nutrient Management, Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare.

 

BIOFACH INDIA, NATURAL EXPO INDIA and MILLETS INDIA Logos
BIOFACH INDIA, NATURAL EXPO INDIA and MILLETS INDIA Logos

 

The event trio will bring the leading companies as well as Start-ups from the Organic, Millets and Natural industry together.

The Indian organic food market has seen a surge with a market size touching $820 million in 2020 is likely to grow at a CAGR of 24% during 2022-2026. While the pandemic disrupted supply chains the world over and distressed the farmers across the globe, it has also pushed people to move towards organic choices.

MILLETS INDIA – the first focused trade fair for millets!

2023 has been declared the 'International Year of Millets' by United Nations. To provide a relevant forum for Industry in India, NuernbergMesse India will be presenting the premier edition of "MILLETS INDIA". The expo will have on display a wide range of Millet – based raw materials, products and services both Indian and international.

Connect to Re-Experience

Visitors can look forward to a diverse range of products on display, an engaging knowledge programme, along with relevant business and networking opportunities.

Sonia Prashar, Managing Director and Chairperson of the Board, NuernbergMesse India 'BIOFACH INDIA has established itself as the most important platform in the sector. This year we are excited to announce 'MILLETS INDIA'- the premier edition of the event, which will help organisations showcase this "SuperFood" to a global audience. The platform allows the entire industry to network, exchange information and ideas, fosters dialogue and business."

Further information can be found on BIOFACH India website – www.biofach-india.com

About NuernbergMesse India

NuernbergMesse is one of the 15 largest trade fair companies in the world. Its portfolio covers around 120 national and international trade fairs and congresses at the Nuernberg location and worldwide.

For further information, please contact:

EXHIBITION

Ravi Verma
Assistant Director - Projects
E: ravi.verma@nm-india.com
T: +91-11-47168844

 

SOURCE NuernbergMesse India Private Limited

Recommended Stories

  • Nine companies to buy oil from U.S. strategic reserve in latest sale

    The administration said in March it would release a record 1 million barrels of crude per day from May to October, or about 180 million barrels, from the SPR, which holds oil in caverns on the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. The companies buying oil included Valero Energy Corp, with 4.9 million barrels, Motiva Enterprises LLC, with 2.1 million barrels, Phillips 66 with 950,000 barrels and Chevron Corp with 350,000 barrels.

  • Petrobras Cuts Diesel Prices for Second Time in a Week

    (Bloomberg) -- Petroleo Brasileiro SA reduced diesel prices for the second time in a week as President Jair Bolsonaro tries to ease the sting of inflation ahead of elections. Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsGarland Seeks to Unseal Trump Warrant, Says He Approved SearchChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerThe Snowballing US Rental Crisis Is Sparing Nowhere and No OneThe state-ru

  • Chicken Soup for the Soul is buying Redbox, Ford CEO auctions a one-on-one lunch

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith and Brian Sozzi break down two other business stories today regarding Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and Ford.

  • Top Research Reports for PepsiCo, QUALCOMM & HSBC

    Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP), QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) and HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC).

  • Oil Heads for Biggest Weekly Climb Since April on Supply Halts

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil headed for the biggest weekly gain in four months on interruptions to supply and speculation fuel switching will buoy demand.Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsGarland Seeks to Unseal Trump Warrant, Says He Approved SearchChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerThe Snowballing US Rental Crisis Is Sparing Nowhere and No OneWest Texas Intermediate edged below $94 a b

  • Marathon (MRO) Beats on Q2 Earnings, Backs Shareholder Returns

    Marathon Oil (MRO) spent $375 million in capital and exploratory expenditures during the quarter and raked in a record $1.2 billion in adjusted free cash flow.

  • Bitcoin Breakout or Breakdown? Here's the Trade.

    Bitcoin has made a nice move off the low, but it's struggling with resistance. Here's how to trade it from here.

  • SK Hynix to break ground on new U.S. chip packaging plant early next year - sources

    South Korea's SK Hynix aims to select a U.S. site for its advanced chip packaging plant and break ground there around the first quarter of next year, two people familiar with the matter said, helping the United States to compete as China pours money into the burgeoning sector. South Korea's second-biggest conglomerate SK Group, which owns one of the top memory chipmakers SK Hynix, announced the new plant last month as part of a $22 billion U.S based investment package in semiconductors, green energy and bioscience projects. The announcement, heralded by the White House, allocates $15 billion to the semiconductor industry through research and development programs, materials, and the creation of an advanced packaging and testing facility.

  • Ex-Arm Boss Quits SMIC’s Board as US-China Rift Widens

    (Bloomberg) -- Tudor Brown, the former president of Arm Ltd., has resigned from the board of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp., stepping away from the Chinese chipmaker that has been hit with US sanctions.Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsGarland Seeks to Unseal Trump Warrant, Says He Approved SearchChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerThe Snowballing US Rental Cris

  • Inflation: Grocery prices increased 13.1% in July

    The cost of food at-home went up 13.1% in July compared to last year, as inflation in the U.S. cools, up 8.5%.

  • The key variable for where inflation goes from here: Morning Brief

    What to watch in markets on Thursday, August 11, 2022.

  • China to Speed Brazil Corn Imports Amid Ukraine War, US Tensions

    (Bloomberg) -- China is taking steps to accelerate imports of Brazilian corn, bringing on a new supplier of the grain at a time when the war in Ukraine has disrupted trade and tensions with the US are soaring.Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsGarland Seeks to Unseal Trump Warrant, Says He Approved SearchChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerThe Snowballing US Rental Crisis Is Spar

  • New Forecasts: Here's What Analysts Think The Future Holds For Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

    Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. ( NYSE:SOI ) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts...

  • Disney stock pops on Q3 earnings as subscribers surge to 14.4 million

    Yahoo Finance reporter Allie Canal details Disney's latest earnings report, and how the company plans to raise its streaming prices.

  • Black Swan Graphene Provides Corporate Update

    Black Swan Graphene Inc. ("Black Swan" or the "Company") (TSXV: SWAN) is pleased to provide a corporate update following its first day of trading on the Toronto Venture Exchange ("TSXV") on August 9, 2022. The information provided herein was previously disclosed by Mason Graphite Inc. (TSXV: LLG) (OTCQX: MGPHF) but is being recirculated today in order to ensure all investors and market participants interested in the Company have an opportunity to review.

  • FLAGSHIP COMMUNITIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

    Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust ("Flagship" or the "REIT") (TSX: MHC.U) (TSX: MHC.UN) today released its results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 ("Q2"). The financial results of the REIT are presented below in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), except where otherwise noted. Results are shown in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted.

  • Here's Why Enterprise (EPD) is an Attractive Investment Bet

    Enterprise Products (EPD) boasts a stable business model and is not significantly exposed to oil and gas price volatility.

  • Apple Rules the S&P 500 With Highest Weighting for Any Company Since 1980

    The iPhone maker now accounts for 7.3% of the index, ahead of prior market leaders like Exxon Mobil, GE, AT&T, and IBM

  • EVRAZ begins process to sell North American subsidiaries, including Pueblo steel mill

    Russian steel producer Evraz announced Wednesday it is beginning the process to sell its North American properties, including the steel mill in Pueblo.

  • Miners face supply chain overhaul to meet U.S. EV credit deadline

    Miners will struggle to expand operations in the United States in record time to meet a deadline for sourcing key minerals domestically or from select countries as set out by a bill likely to be passed on Friday, companies and industry watchers said. The requirement is part of a sweeping bill that includes climate and clean energy policies and rules on electric vehicle (EV) battery materials such as cobalt, lithium, nickel and graphite. The U.S. House of Representatives is set to vote nL1N2ZJ02X on the measure Friday.