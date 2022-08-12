NuernbergMesse India set to host the 14th edition of BIOFACH INDIA co - located with NATURAL EXPO INDIA and the premier edition of MILLETS INDIA

NOIDA, India, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BIOFACH INDIA and MILLETS INDIA organised by NuernbergMesse India in collaboration with APEDA (Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority), will take place from 1 – 3 September 2022 at the India Expo Mart (IEML), Greater Noida, Delhi NCR, along with NATURAL EXPO INDIA, supported by Integrated Nutrient Management, Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare.

The event trio will bring the leading companies as well as Start-ups from the Organic, Millets and Natural industry together.

The Indian organic food market has seen a surge with a market size touching $820 million in 2020 is likely to grow at a CAGR of 24% during 2022-2026. While the pandemic disrupted supply chains the world over and distressed the farmers across the globe, it has also pushed people to move towards organic choices.

MILLETS INDIA – the first focused trade fair for millets!

2023 has been declared the 'International Year of Millets' by United Nations. To provide a relevant forum for Industry in India, NuernbergMesse India will be presenting the premier edition of "MILLETS INDIA". The expo will have on display a wide range of Millet – based raw materials, products and services both Indian and international.

Visitors can look forward to a diverse range of products on display, an engaging knowledge programme, along with relevant business and networking opportunities.

Sonia Prashar, Managing Director and Chairperson of the Board, NuernbergMesse India 'BIOFACH INDIA has established itself as the most important platform in the sector. This year we are excited to announce 'MILLETS INDIA'- the premier edition of the event, which will help organisations showcase this "SuperFood" to a global audience. The platform allows the entire industry to network, exchange information and ideas, fosters dialogue and business."

Further information can be found on BIOFACH India website – www.biofach-india.com

