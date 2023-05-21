Nufarm (ASX:NUF) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To A$0.05

Nufarm Limited (ASX:NUF) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 9th of June to A$0.05. Even though the dividend went up, the yield is still quite low at only 2.1%.

Nufarm's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. Based on the last payment, Nufarm was earning enough to cover the dividend, but free cash flows weren't positive. With the company not bringing in any cash, paying out to shareholders is bound to become difficult at some point.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 33.2%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 20% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was A$0.06, compared to the most recent full-year payment of A$0.12. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 7.2% over that duration. It's good to see the dividend growing at a decent rate, but the dividend has been cut at least once in the past. Nufarm might have put its house in order since then, but we remain cautious.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. It's encouraging to see that Nufarm has been growing its earnings per share at 28% a year over the past five years. Earnings have been growing rapidly, and with a low payout ratio we think that the company could turn out to be a great dividend stock.

In Summary

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Nufarm's payments are rock solid. While the low payout ratio is a redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. We don't think Nufarm is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Nufarm that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

