Nug Avenue to Open Second Location in Los Angeles

·1 min read

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nug Avenue, the Los Angeles marijuana delivery service that specializes in hand-selected flowers, is opening a second location! On Aug. 17, parent company Sugarmade announced the purchase of a property that will serve as Nug Avenue's second distribution and delivery hub in the city.

"We're opening a second location for a simple reason," said Jamie Steigerwald, Nug Avenue's Chief Marketing Officer. "Demand!"

"Our initial Nug Avenue location has been open for nearly six months and has established a strong brand with tremendous growth in membership – already exceeding 10,000 members and growing fast," Sugarmade CEO Jimmy Chan explained. "We are very excited to announce the upcoming location of our new Nug Avenue delivery hub, which is in a prime position to serve the downtown LA area."

Sugarmade has filed a letter of intent to obtain two additional cannabis-related commercial licenses.

"Our remaining licenses can be applied to both expansion and verticalization of Nug Avenue operations as we continue to build a top-tier, farm-to-door leader in the California cannabis marketplace," Chan commented.

Nug Avenue offers the convenience of online ordering as well as same-day delivery to Arcadia, Duarte, Sierra Madre, Monrovia, Azusa, Glendora, Covina, Irwindale, Bradbury, Baldwin Park, and West Covina. Orders quickly reach customers at their own front door in discreet pouches.

Contact:
Elizabeth Galewski
317081@email4pr.com
1-800-648-6854

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nug-avenue-to-open-second-location-in-los-angeles-301359791.html

SOURCE Nug Avenue

