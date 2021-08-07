U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,436.52
    +7.42 (+0.17%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,208.51
    +144.26 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,835.76
    -59.36 (-0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,247.76
    +11.75 (+0.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.83
    -1.26 (-1.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,758.40
    -46.70 (-2.59%)
     

  • Silver

    24.33
    -0.96 (-3.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1767
    -0.0070 (-0.59%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2900
    +0.0730 (+6.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3873
    -0.0058 (-0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2330
    +0.4800 (+0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,337.52
    +2,566.76 (+6.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,045.40
    +55.76 (+5.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,122.95
    +2.52 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.04
    +91.94 (+0.33%)
     

NUH's Smallest Surviving Baby Discharged Well to Home

·5 min read

14-month-old Yu Xuan was born prematurely at 212 grams and is possibly the world's lightest baby born and discharged well on record

SINGAPORE, Aug. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kwek Yu Xuan is a 14-month-old infant who had undergone and survived an incredible life battle when she first came into the world. Born prematurely at 212 grams on 9 June 2020, in the midst of the global COVID-19 pandemic, this small and fragile baby had a limited chance of survival. Against the odds, with health complications present at birth, she has inspired people around her with her perseverance and growth, which makes her an extraordinary "COVID-19" baby – a ray of hope amid turmoil.

Kwek Yu Xuan with her family at the National University Hospital (NUH), Singapore, together with Associate Professor Zubair Amin, Head &amp; Senior Consultant, Department of Neonatology, Khoo Teck Puat - National University Children&#39;s Medical Institute, NUH (left) and Ms Zhang Suhe, Advanced Practice Nurse and Nurse Clinician, Department of Neonatology, NUH (right).
Kwek Yu Xuan with her family at the National University Hospital (NUH), Singapore, together with Associate Professor Zubair Amin, Head & Senior Consultant, Department of Neonatology, Khoo Teck Puat - National University Children's Medical Institute, NUH (left) and Ms Zhang Suhe, Advanced Practice Nurse and Nurse Clinician, Department of Neonatology, NUH (right).
National University Health System (NUHS) Logo (PRNewsfoto/National University Health System (NUHS))
National University Health System (NUHS) Logo (PRNewsfoto/National University Health System (NUHS))

Yu Xuan's parents, Mr Kwek Wee Liang and Mdm Wong Mei Ling (Mrs Kwek), are Singapore permanent residents working in Singapore. They had initially intended to deliver Yu Xuan in Malaysia and reunite with their first child, a four-year-old residing in Malaysia. However, due to preeclampsia (high blood pressure during pregnancy), Mrs Kwek was admitted to the National University Hospital (NUH) and underwent emergency caesarean section at 24 weeks and 6 days of gestation instead of the average 40 weeks. Yu Xuan was admitted in the NUH neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) and remained there for 13 months, making her the longest staying baby there. Her stay in the NICU was not always smooth sailing. Yu Xuan had to rely on multiple treatments and machines for survival, and she responded positively to the medical care and treatment. She was active, cheerful and responsive during her hospitalisation at NICU where staff from the Department of Neonatology of Khoo Teck Puat – National University Children's Medical Institute (KTP-NUCMI), NUH, took care of her and monitored her condition round the clock.

Now, Yu Xuan has grown to about 6.3kg and was discharged well on 9 July 2021. Yu Xuan's health and development have been progressing well with the unconditional support from her parents as well as the larger community and donors. She currently has chronic lung disease and pulmonary hypertension – two conditions commonly associated with extreme prematurity. She is expected to get better with time.

Mrs Kwek benefited from the Ronald McDonald House at NUH, which provides caregivers and families of young patients a temporary place of respite closer to their children at no cost. She was able to work remotely on her computer while at the hospital during Yu Xuan's hospitalisation.

Mrs Kwek said: "We are very grateful to the doctors and nurses of the NUH NICU team for the attentive and wonderful medical care and treatment of Yu Xuan. In addition, we would like to express our thanks to the crowdfunding platform and donors, as well as our relatives, friends, colleagues and the landlord of our residence for their care and encouragement."

Associate Professor Zubair Amin, Head and Senior Consultant, Department of Neonatology, KTP-NUCMI, NUH, said: "The NICU team is thankful to Yu Xuan's family for the trust that they have placed in us to care for Yu Xuan. It was a difficult journey for Yu Xuan and we greatly appreciate the concerted effort and benevolent support from our colleagues, donors as well as the larger community who have contributed to her survival and growth. This was a team effort that embodies the spirit of care and compassion."

Based on the Tiniest Babies Registry managed by The University of Iowa (https://webapps1.healthcare.uiowa.edu/TiniestBabies/index.aspx), Yu Xuan is possibly the world's lightest baby born and discharged well to home. The previous smallest survivor in the world was born 245 grams in the United States as reported by BBC in May 2019 ('World's smallest' surviving premature baby released from US hospital https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-48458780).

NUH Home Equipment Loan Programme

The Kwek family also received assistance from the NUH Home Equipment Loan Programme, which was introduced in August 2020. The programme aims to help families who are unable to afford medical equipment that is critical to their children's needs for home treatment. The medical equipment, with formal training provided on its use, is loaned to beneficiaries for free, for the duration of the child's need. Funded through seed funding from the NUH Productivity and Innovation Fund and further augmented by the generosity of donors including former caregivers and families of patients, the loan programme has benefited eight families so far including Yu Xuan, and it is expected to help more young patients and their families.

Under the programme, the Kweks received an oxygen concentrator, home ventilator and oxygen saturation monitor, and other ancillary equipment to help support Yu Xuan for as long as she needs.

For media enquiries, please contact:

JUSTINE LAI
Communications Office
National University Health System
Email: justine_lai@nuhs.edu.sg

About the National University Hospital

The National University Hospital is a tertiary hospital and major referral centre with over 50 medical, surgical and dental specialties, offering a comprehensive suite of specialist care for adults, women and children. It is the only public hospital in Singapore to offer a paediatric kidney and liver transplant programme, in addition to kidney, liver and pancreas transplantation for adults.

The hospital was opened on 24 June 1985 as Singapore's first restructured hospital. Each year, the Hospital attends to more than one million patients.

As an academic health institution, patient safety and good clinical outcomes are the focus of the Hospital. It plays a key role in the training of doctors, nurses, allied health and other healthcare professionals. Translational research is pivotal in the Hospital's three-pronged focus, and paves the way for new cures and treatment.

A member of the National University Health System, it is the principal teaching hospital of the NUS Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine and the NUS Faculty of Dentistry.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nuhs-smallest-surviving-baby-discharged-well-to-home-301350153.html

SOURCE National University Hospital

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. plans boosters for at-risk Americans: Fauci

    In a race against the highly transmissible Delta variant - the United States is working to give additional COVID-19 booster shots for at-risk Americans with compromised immune systems.Top U.S. infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci:”Immunocompromised individuals are vulnerable. (flash) “It is extremely important for us to move to get those individuals their boosters. And we are now working on that and we'll make that be implemented as quickly as possible..."With that goal in mind, the U.S. is joining Germany, France and Israel’s plan to give boosters to certain individuals… and ignoring Wednesday’s plea by the World Health Organization to hold off on boosters until more people in poorer nations can get their first shot.According to the WHO, low-income countries have only been able to administer 1.5 doses for every 100 people, due to lack of supplies. Vaccination rates are much higher in wealthy countries. Even so - the United States is grappling with rising COVID cases - which are up about 43% over the previous week.The spread of the Delta variant is much to blame - especially among the unvaccinated.But breakthrough infections among the fully vaccinated are also occurring, though they are far less common.FAUCI: “The ultimate end game of all of this is vaccination.”According to Fauci, the U.S. needs to vaccinate more, not less, and this is not the time to pause.

  • Don’t want a Covid vaccine? Be prepared to pay more for insurance

    Campaigns urging Americans to get vaccinated for their health, for their grandparents, for their neighbors, or to get free doughnuts, or a free joint haven’t done the trick. Get a Covid shot to protect your wallet. Getting hospitalized with Covid in the US typically generates huge bills.

  • Why Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Tumbling on Friday

    A less than satisfying result from a phase 2 trial with nedosiran makes the company's future difficult to predict.

  • Why Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Crashing Today

    Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SPPI) were crashing 26.3% lower as of 11:14 a.m. EDT on Friday. The big decline came after the company announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration turned down approval of Rolontis in treating neutropenia in patients receiving cancer drugs that decrease bone marrow activity. The bad news is obvious: Spectrum won't be able to market the drug as soon as it would like.

  • 3 Things About Cassava Sciences That Smart Investors Know

    Like other biotechs without any revenue, its value proposition to shareholders is contingent on the success of its clinical trials. The company's drug, simufilam, recently completed its phase 2 clinical trials, and the company plans to start phase 3 before the end of 2021. On July 29, Cassava reported a packet of data showing that simufilam improved cognition, slowed the progression of Alzheimer's disease, and elicited positive changes in a smattering of biomarkers.

  • Pfizer's CEO Wants to Go Shopping: 3 Potential Companies on His Radar

    Projecting over $33 billion in COVID-19 vaccine revenue alone in 2021, CEO Albert Bourla wants to beef up Pfizer's pipeline.

  • Suze Orman: Medicare is not free, so start doing this now

    Don’t be blind to out-of-pocket costs, add-ons and severe lifelong penalties.

  • Oncolytics Biotech® Reports 2021 Second Quarter Development Highlights and Financial Results

    Oncolytics Biotech® Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) (TSX: ONC) today announced its financial results and development highlights for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. All dollar amounts are expressed in Canadian currency unless otherwise noted.

  • Cholesterol drug cuts coronavirus infection by 70%, researchers find

    A drug meant to treat cholesterol was found to reduce coronavirus infection by 70% in lab studies, with researchers calling for additional clinical trials among hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

  • Moderna presses for COVID-19 boosters as federal health officials warm to an extra dose for some people

    The level of protection provided by Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine is nearly as high at six months as it is right after vaccination, but the company said vaccinated people will still need booster shots before the end of the year. “A dose three of a booster will likely be necessary to keep us as safe as possible through the winter season in (the) Northern Hemisphere,” Moderna President Stephen Hoge told investors, according to a FactSet transcript of the company’s Thursday earnings call. Moderna (MRNA) said the efficacy rate for its COVID-19 vaccine stands at 93.2% four to six months after vaccination.

  • Coronavirus latest news: University offers £5,000 cash prizes to double-jabbed students

    Vaccine rollout among young adults stalls Aide tests positive but PM won't self-isolate Schools jump gun on child vaccinations Ministers move on rip-off travel test firms ‘Secretive’ SNP restriction plans under fire

  • 'A cautionary tale': Louisiana doctors face a different COVID-19 surge

    Doctors in Louisiana have been through it before: the exhaustion, the grief, and the overflowing intensive care units. “Where we are now was preventable, and that’s what is so hard for my colleagues in hospitals to stomach,” said Rebekah Gee, who until last year was the health secretary for Louisiana and now heads Louisiana State University’s healthcare services division. The national vaccination campaign that began in the past year offered a new weapon against the novel coronavirus besides masks and social distancing.

  • 3 Biotech Stocks That Could Make You Richer in August (and Beyond)

    August ushers in the end of the so-called "dog days of summer" when the temperatures are typically the highest throughout much of the U.S. But while the heat might not be quite as bad throughout this month, some stocks could just be getting warmed up. Here's why they chose Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD), Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN). Zhiyuan Sun (Gilead Sciences): Gilead Sciences is one of the cheapest biotech stocks out there.

  • The #1 Best Drink to Reduce Inflammation, According to a Dietitian

    Inflammation can come about in all kinds of ways—sore muscles, pain and stiffness in your joints, and even chronic inflammation has been linked to different diseases, according to Harvard Health. While eating an anti-inflammatory diet is important for reducing the risk of different chronic diseases—like cancer, heart disease, diabetes, and more—there is one drink in particular that can help reduce inflammation right away, and that's tart cherry juice."One of the top beverages for reducing inflam

  • Pharmacists Fight Off COVID Truthers Demanding Horse Medicine Instead of the Jab

    Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily BeastIt’s not snake oil, literally. But as bogus COVID-19 miracle drugs go, horse paste comes pretty close.As coronavirus infections rage among the unvaccinated, those suspicious of the shot are championing a new supposed COVID-19 cure. Thanks to a dubious study of ivermectin, a drug used in humans to treat parasites like scabies, cranks have seized on the drug as the new solution to coronavirus prevention and treatment.Devotees have besieged pharmaci

  • This Is Why You Get Painful Toe Cramps—and How to Find Relief

    Here's what you can do to prevent and soothe pesky toe cramps.

  • Don't Eat Indoors If You Live Here—Even If You're Vaccinated, Virus Expert Warns

    If you're fully vaccinated, your life likely returned to some version of normal in the weeks that followed your final dose. Dinning indoors, grocery shopping without a mask, and feeling comfortable enough to board a plane are just some of the perks that come with getting the COVID vaccine. However, as the Delta variant picks up steam, now accounting for 93 percent of all COVID cases, many of the things we had finally started doing again are now risky once more. Experts have been warning that eat

  • Putting the baby to work

    Living with a baby in the house is little like having a drunken bum as a roommate. Neither one is much of an earner.

  • Reba McEntire Says She and Boyfriend Rex Linn Caught COVID Despite Being Vaccinated: 'Stay Safe'

    "Wear your mask. Do what you have to do. Stay home," Reba McEntire implored fans

  • Here's Why Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Surging Today

    A positive second-quarter earnings report and anticipation of further details to be discussed this afternoon helped this beaten-down biotech stock recover some previous losses.