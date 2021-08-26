U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,470.00
    -26.19 (-0.58%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,213.12
    -192.38 (-0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,945.81
    -96.05 (-0.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,213.98
    -25.29 (-1.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.78
    -0.58 (-0.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.30
    +3.30 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    23.56
    -0.22 (-0.93%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1759
    -0.0017 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3420
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3699
    -0.0064 (-0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0540
    +0.0710 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,189.63
    -1,545.48 (-3.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,177.18
    -22.12 (-1.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,124.98
    -25.14 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,742.29
    +17.49 (+0.06%)
     

NuLegacy Receives Assays for First Three Holes of 2021 Drilling Program

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
NuLegacy Gold Corporation
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Assays for a further five holes and all multi-element geochemical analyses pending

RENO, Nev., Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NuLegacy Gold Corporation has received assays from the first three of eight holes completed in its 2021 diamond drilling campaign. Drilling is focused on the northwest quadrant of the ~ 10 sq. km Rift Anticline target, part of NuLegacy’s 100% controlled 108 sq. km Red Hill exploration property in Nevada’s Cortez gold-trend. To view this news release with its graphics displayed please link to: https://nulegacygold.com/news/news-releases/nulegacy-receives-assays-for-first-three-holes-of-2021-drilling-program/

Summary of Drilling to Date:

  • Eight widely spaced (0.5 to +1 km) holes have been completed (RA21-01 through -04, -06, -08, -10 and -13) with the core tail of a ninth hole (RA21-05) underway.

  • Assays have been received for RA21-01, -02 and -03. Intervals of anomalous gold values are summarized below:

    • RA21-01:

      • 335.3-547.1 (211.8) meters, numerous intervals reporting between 10-50 ppb Au

    • RA21-02:

      • 211.8-413.3 (201.5) meters, numerous intervals reporting between 10-50 ppb Au

      • 685.8-880.0 (194.2) meters, numerous intervals reporting between 10-60 ppb Au

      • 950.2-1100.9 (150.7) meters, numerous intervals reporting between 10-410 ppb Au

    • RA21-03:

      • 236.2-551.7 (315.5) meters: numerous intervals reporting between 10-130 ppb Au

      • 1133.9-1175.8 (41.9 at end of hole) meters: numerous intervals run between 10-90 ppb Au

  • Although no economic gold grades were encountered in these three holes, very long intervals of anomalous gold indicate the presence of a large hydrothermal system within the target area. Alteration typical of Carlin type gold systems is present in conjunction with these anomalous gold intervals.

  • To date, anomalous gold values have been encountered in the Wenban, Roberts Mountains and Hanson Creek formations, all of which are host rocks to multiple large gold deposits in the region. Thick sections of these prospective hosts rocks have been encountered in each of the first three 2021 drill holes.

  • Holes RA21-01, 02 and 03 are the deepest holes drilled to date in the Rift Anticline at 958.1, 1211.3 and 1175.8 m, respectively.

  • Holes RA21-04, -06 and -08 have been logged, split, and submitted for assaying. Holes RA21-10 and -13 are in the process of being logged and split for submission.

(https://nulegacygold.com/site/assets/files/6908/aug_26_2021_drillmap.jpg)

Summary: As detailed in our news release dated April 27, 2021, these compelling geochemical trends point towards a very large Carlin-style mineralized gold system within the Rift Anticline target.

Due to slow assay turn around, NuLegacy plans to pause its drill program after completion of hole RA21-05, currently in progress, so that gold assays and the multi-element analytic results can be returned and reviewed. Further drilling will be guided by modeling of the vectors generated by these results.

Sampling Methodology, Chain of Custody, Quality Control and Quality Assurance: All sampling was conducted under the supervision of the Company’s project geologists and the chain of custody from the project to the sample preparation facility, American Assay Labs in Sparks, NV, was continuously monitored. The samples were crushed, pulverized and sample pulps were analysed using industry standard fire assay methods. A blank or certified reference material was inserted approximately every 20th sample. Data verification of the analytical results included a statistical analysis of the standards and blanks that must pass certain parameters for acceptance to ensure accurate and verifiable results.

On trend: NuLegacy Gold is focused on confirming high-grade Carlin-style gold deposits within the ~ 6 sq. km Rift Anticline target in the northwest corner of its flagship 108 sq. km (42 sq. mile) district scale Red Hill Property in the Cortez gold trend of Nevada. The Rift Anticline target is located on trend and adjacentI to the three, multi-million ounce Carlin-type gold deposits (the Pipeline, Cortez Hills and Goldrush deposits) which are ranked amongst the world’s thirty largest, lowest cost and politically safest gold mines and are three of Nevada Gold Mines’ most profitable mines.II

I The similarity and proximity of these deposits in the Cortez Trend including Goldrush are not necessarily indicative of the gold mineralization in NuLegacy’s Red Hill Property.

II As extracted from Barrick’s Q4-2013 and Q1-2014 reports. As reported by Barrick, the Goldrush resource contains 8,557,000 indicated ounces of gold within 25.78 million tonnes grading ~10.57 g/t and 1,650,000 inferred ounces within 5.6 million tonnes grading ~9.0 g/t.

Dr. Roger Steininger, a Director of NuLegacy, is a Certified Professional Geologist (CPG 7417) and the qualified person as defined by NI 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, responsible for approving the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

On Behalf of the Board of NuLegacy Gold Corporation,

Albert Matter, Chief Executive Officer & Founding Director
Tel: +1 (604) 639-3640; Email: albert@nuggold.com

For more information about NuLegacy visit: www.nulegacygold.com or www.sedar.com.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information: This news release contains forward-looking information and statements under applicable securities laws, which information and/or statements relate to future events or future performance (including, but not limited to, the prospective nature of the Rift Anticline target, the proposed exploration and drilling program for the Rift Anticline target including future drill sites, targets and plans and the timing and costs thereof and the estimated timeframe for receipt and reporting of assay results) and reflect management’s current expectations and beliefs based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking information and statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected including, but not limited to, actual results of exploration activities, unanticipated geological, stratigraphic and structural formations, environmental risks, operating risks, accidents, labor issues, delays in obtaining governmental approvals and permits, delays in receipt of assay results from third party laboratories, the availability of financing, market conditions, future prices for gold, changes in personnel and other risks in the mining industry. There are no known resources or reserves in the Red Hill Property, any proposed exploration programs are exploratory searches for commercial bodies of ore and the presence of gold resources on properties adjacent or near the Red Hill Property including Goldrush is not necessarily indicative of the gold mineralization on the Red Hill Property. There is also uncertainty about the spread of COVID-19 and variants of concern and the impact they will have on the Company’s operations, personnel, supply chains, ability to access properties or procure exploration equipment, contractors and other personnel on a timely basis or at all and economic activity in general. All the forward-looking information and statements made in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those in our continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking information and statements in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances save as required by applicable law. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information and statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



Recommended Stories

  • Why Autodesk's Stock Plunged 10% Today

    Shares of software giant Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK) fell as much as 10% in trading on Thursday after the company reported worse-than-expected financial results. Second-quarter revenue was up 16% from a year ago to $1.06 billion, meeting analyst estimates, and net income was up 18% to $115.6 million, or $1.21 per share on an adjusted basis, above the $1.13 per share estimate. Revenue was in line with analyst estimates of $1.12 billion, but earnings guidance fell short of the $1.30 expectation.

  • Billionaire Steve Cohen Places Bet on These 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks

    The ‘COVID year’ of 2020 was a rough one – markets got hammered, economies were shuttered, and we’re still recovering. But for a select few, last year brought success and opened up opportunities. Steve Cohen, the billionaire founder of Point72 Asset Management, took the difficulties in stride. In 2020, he increased his firm’s assets under management to more than $19 billion, and collected personal earnings of $1.4 billion. Cohen has used his fortune to fund his philanthropy, as well as his purch

  • Chipmaker Marvell Technology Beats Second-Quarter Views, But Stock Drops

    Chipmaker Marvell Technology late Thursday beat Wall Street's estimates for its fiscal second quarter and guided higher.

  • Dow Jones Dips Amid Fed Official Demand; Tesla Falls Despite Elon Musk Surprise; 3 Stocks Pass Buy Points

    The Dow Jones fell after a senior Fed official made a demand. Tesla dipped despite CEO Elon Musk sharing a surprise. Some stocks passed buy.

  • Stanley Druckenmiller is Loading Up on These 15 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 15 stocks Stanley Druckenmiller is loading up on. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Stanley Druckenmiller is Loading Up on These 5 Stocks. Technology stocks have offered investors explosive returns over the past few months. No other billionaire on Wall Street […]

  • Dell Technologies Tops Second-Quarter Sales, Earnings Targets

    Computer hardware giant Dell Technologies late Thursday handily beat expectations for its fiscal second quarter.

  • Peloton Stock Falls After It Slashes the Price of Its Bike and Reports Wider Net Loss

    Peloton is lowering the price of its flagship bike to $1,495 from $1,895. Its $312 million fiscal fourth-quarter loss spooked investors.

  • Altria Group raises dividend by nearly 5%

    Altria Group Inc. said Thursday its board of directors approved a 4.7% dividend increase to 90 cents a share. The quarterly dividend is payable on Oct. 12 to shareholders of record as of Sept. 15. The new annualized dividend rate is $3.60 a share, the maker of tobacco products said. Altria has increased the dividend 56 times in the past 52 years, the company said. Shares of Altria edged higher Thursday and have gained around 19% this year, matching the S&P 500 index performance.

  • Why Nordstrom Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN) plunged 17.6% on Wednesday, following the release of the retailer's second-quarter financial report. Revenue from Nordstrom's namesake brand surged 127%, while sales for its Nordstrom Rack brand increased 61%. "We capitalized on improving customer demand with focused execution, healthy inventory sell-through, and continued expense management to deliver strong quarterly results," CEO Erik Nordstrom said in a press release.

  • Where Will ExxonMobil Be in 10 Years?

    ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) stock has generated steady dividend income for millions of investors over the years, so it isn't surprising that it still has many fans, despite its lackluster share price performance. Over the last 10 years, ExxonMobil stock has generated a total return of 11.6%, compared to 372% for the S&P 500 Index. The International Energy Agency estimates that the global demand for oil could rise to 104.1 million barrels per day in 2026 from an estimated 96.5 million barrels per day in 2021.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Zynga Stock?

    Zynga (NASDAQ: ZNGA) has been one of the best-performing video game stocks over the last five years. If you had bought shares when CEO Frank Gibeau took over in March 2016, you would have more than tripled your money. Zynga owns some of the most popular titles in the mobile market, including Words With Friends, Zynga Poker, and FarmVille.

  • 10 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long Term According to Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy and hold for the long term according to Warren Buffett. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long Term According to Warren Buffett. Value investing is an art that has […]

  • These 4 Stocks Make Up 70% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    There's little doubt that Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is one of the greatest investors of all time. Since taking over as CEO in 1965, he's created over $500 billion in value for shareholders and generated an average annual return for Berkshire Hathaway's shares of 20%. A 13F provides a quarterly snapshot of what Buffett and his investing team have been buying and selling.

  • Options Trading: Alibaba Stock Sets Up For Iron Condor Trade That Could Yield 41%

    Traders thinking that volatility might drop while prices stabilize could look at an iron condor trade for Alibaba stock.

  • New Investor? Here Are 3 Great Starter Stocks to Consider

    If you are just starting your investing journey, these three stocks can anchor a beginner's portfolio.

  • U.S. Stocks Fall on Kabul Blasts, Hawkish Fed View: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equities fell Thursday as markets turned cautious after explosions in Afghanistan and ahead of a Federal Reserve gathering that may provide more clues about its approach to paring stimulus. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 slid as U.S. and civilian casualties were reported from blasts outside the Kabul airport, escalating tensions as the U.S. evacuates the area. The decline came after non-voting members of the Federal Open Market Committee also made hawkish monetary comments, urgin

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Palo Alto Networks Stock?

    Following a knockout finish to its 2021 fiscal year (the 12 months ended July 31, 2021), Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW) stock price is up some 92% since the start of 2020. Cybersecurity is more important than ever as the world grows more reliant on digital systems, and the bad guys get increasingly sophisticated in their attacks. In spite of its great run, this technology stock still has a lot of growth potential.

  • Gap stock jumps 8% after company’s sales top $4 billion

    Gap Inc. stock rally more than 8% in the extended session Thursday after the retailer reported sales that topped $4 billion, thanks mostly to its Old Navy and Athleta brands, and profit that blew past Wall Street expectations, leading to an increase in guidance for the year.

  • Why D-Market Electronic Services & Trading Stock Got Pummeled Thursday

    In its first quarter as a public company, "the Amazon of Turkey" failed to deliver the goods.

  • Dell’s Profits Top Estimates on Strong Sales of Enterprise PCs

    The robust sales to companies mark a switch from recent quarters, when the personal-computer business was largely driven by consumer demand.