Nulogy Named as a 2021 Technology Leader in Quadrant Knowledge Solutions' SPARK Matrix for Multi-Enterprise Supply Chain Business Networks

·5 min read

MIDDLETON, Mass., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named Nulogy as a 2021 technology leader in the SPARK Matrix analysis of the global Multi-Enterprise Supply Chain Business Networks (MESCBN) market.

Quadrant_Knowledge_Solutions_Logo
Quadrant_Knowledge_Solutions_Logo

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ for the global Multi-Enterprise Supply Chain Business Networks (MESCBN) market includes a detailed analysis of global MESCBN market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading MESCBN vendors in the form of the SPARK Matrix™, providing strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market positions.

Nulogy is a Cloud (SaaS)-based, mobile-native leading provider of supply chain collaboration solutions. The Nulogy Multi-Enterprise Supply Chain Business Network Platform provides a comprehensive suite of solutions for collaboration between a brand manufacturer and its upstream supplier ecosystem, including contract manufacturers and packagers, third-party logistics providers, and raw and packaging material suppliers. The Nulogy platform enables supply networks to improve OTIF and supply chain agility, leverage AI/analytics to identify valuable opportunities, streamline product launches, and speed up time-to-market with minimal waste. Nulogy design systems enable the organization to customize their application as per their business requirements and access the data across various channels, including desktop, mobile, and other devices. Nulogy also offers plug-and-play architecture that supports seamless integration, interoperability, and standard data formats to quickly onboard network trading partners and their external systems. The platform also offers a smart, machine learning-powered recommendation engine to assist the organization in selecting the right supplier partners, products, and labor.

According to Akshaysingh Chandel, Analyst, Quadrant Knowledge Solutions: "Nulogy's unified multi-enterprise supply chain business network suite enables organizations to foster collaboration across the supply chain network and gain two-way real-time visibility between supplier and brand manufacturers. The company provides a strong technology value proposition with its key technology differentiators, including Nulogy design systems, intelligent data platform, plug-and-play architecture, and digitized upstream supply chain. Nulogy's ability to cater both industry-specific and user-specific use cases, plug-and-play architecture, ML-powered recommendation engine, cloud and mobile-native approach, open and scalable platform, multi-echelon support, strong service and support, as well as its robust product vision and roadmap has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact, and the company has been positioned as the technology leader."

"Due to the ever-changing consumer market and continuing disruptions to supply chains, it is more important than ever for FMCG brands to enable the digital infrastructure needed for multi-enterprise collaboration," said Jason Tham, CEO, Nulogy. "As a multi-enterprise platform, Nulogy is an important link in end-to-end supply chain visibility for brands, enabling real-time collaboration with their external partners. We are proud of Nulogy's recognition in the Quadrant SPARK Matrix, driven as a result of the added agility, efficiency, and sustainability the Nulogy Platform has delivered to our customers' supply networks."

A MESCBN platform provides users with a single, unified network to manage, exchange commodities, and collaborate with all trading partners and logistics providers across multiple tiers of the supply chain in real-time. The SaaS-based MESCBN platform offers unified visibility across product creation, organizational risk, and product transaction status. It also assists organizations in securely managing data, optimizing supplier relationships, accelerating onboarding, managing high-volume transactions, and providing AI-powered insights for identifying disruptions and making informed decisions. MESCBN platforms leverage advanced technologies such as AI, ML, NLP, Blockchain, and advanced analytics to optimize and automate end-to-end digital supply chain networks and foster collaboration.

Organizations continue to strive for industry-leading supply chain planning in order to respond quickly to disruptions in the environment. They often lack the combination of agility and flexibility across their supply chain network. It is crucial for organizations to not only gain comprehensive visibility of their internal enterprise but also about the external events that are occurring. As supply chain planning has become an important part of organizations' fulfillment strategies, understanding supply logistics, multi-tier channel and globe trade scenarios through real-time internal and external enterprise visibility is now more critical than ever. Considering the requirement for effective end-to-end planning of supply chains, collaborating with trading partners and logistics providers, understanding overall organizational risk, securely exchanging transactional and operational data, organizations are looking at platforms such as multi-enterprise supply chain business networks to streamline and optimize end-to-end supply chain operations under a single business network. Users expect MESCBN platforms to automate day-to-day decisions, minimize inventory waste, maximize turnaround time, intelligently partner with their network to be flexible and adaptive, and streamline an array of business needs.

About Nulogy:

Nulogy, a leading supplier of digital supply chain solutions, enables consumer brands and their supplier communities to collaborate on a multi-enterprise platform in order to deliver with excellence to an ever-changing consumer market. The Nulogy Multi-Enterprise Supply Chain Business Network Platform optimizes contract manufacturing and co-packing operations, while empowering consumer brands and their external suppliers to accelerate network responsiveness and collaborate at the speed of today's market.

For more product information, please visit our website: https://nulogy.com/

Complimentary Knowledge Brief Download, "SPARK Matrix: Multi-Enterprise Supply Chain Business Networks, 2021"

Follow Nulogy on LinkedIn.

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions:

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

For more available research, please visit https://quadrant-solutions.com/market-research/

Media Contacts

Nulogy
Erin Farrell Talbot
President, Farrell Talbot Consulting Inc.
erin@farrelltalbot.com

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions
Riya Mehar
rmehar@quadrant-solutions.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nulogy-named-as-a-2021-technology-leader-in-quadrant-knowledge-solutions-spark-matrix-for-multi-enterprise-supply-chain-business-networks-301484848.html

SOURCE Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

