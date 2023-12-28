A number away from $137 million, Michigan man instead wins $1 million in Mega Millions game

Kyle Becker, of Interlochen winning Mega Ball ticket.

A Michigan man who was one number away from winning $137 million will just have to make do with $1 million.

Kyle Becker of Interlochen won $1 million by matching five white balls in the Mega Millions game on Oct. 27, the Michigan Lottery said last month. Had the 37-year-old also matched the Mega Ball, he would have won another $136 million.

He's still grateful, though.

"I still can't believe it's real even though I am here claiming the prize," he told lottery officials.

Becker got the good news when he was about to go hunting and stopped at a convenience store to check the Mega Millions ticket.

"I got a message to file a claim at the Lottery office when I scanned it, so I asked the clerk what that meant," he told the lottery. "She told me I must have won big, and when I asked how big, she thought maybe a couple thousand dollars."

After getting into his truck, he checked the lottery numbers and discovered he had won the $1 million prize. The first thing he did next was call his wife.

"She didn't believe me until I sent her a picture of the ticket," Becker told the lottery. "I was having a hard time believing it myself."

The winning numbers for that day were 11, 32, 43, 57, and 70. The Mega Ball was 6.

Becker recently claimed his prize at the Michigan Lottery headquarters. He plans to pay bills and become debt-free with his winnings, the lottery said.

How to play the Mega Millions

When purchasing a Mega Millions ticket, you have the opportunity to select six numbers. The first five will be chosen from a range of 1 to 70 for the white balls, and the last number will be chosen from 1 to 25 for the coveted golden Mega Ball. For those who find it daunting to pick their own numbers, the option to select Easy Pick or Quick Pick is available, which will generate the numbers for your ticket at random.

When playing in certain states, you can choose to add a Megaplier for an additional dollar. This decision could potentially increase your non-jackpot winnings by a factor of two, three, four or even five times.

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

Tickets can be purchased in person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

You can also order tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these U.S. states and territories: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Texas, Washington D.C. and West Virginia. The Jackpocket app allows you to pick your lottery game and numbers, place your order, see your ticket and collect your winnings all using your phone or home computer.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Michigan man just misses $137 million jackpot, instead wins $1 million