A number of insiders bought 1st Group Limited (ASX:1ST) stock last year, which is great news for shareholders

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of 1st Group Limited (ASX:1ST), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

1st Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider John Plummer bought AU$500k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.0076 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$0.007 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

While 1st Group insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insiders At 1st Group Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at 1st Group. insider John Plummer spent AU$500k on stock, and there wasn't any selling. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Insider Ownership Of 1st Group

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that 1st Group insiders own 73% of the company, worth about AU$6.9m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The 1st Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest 1st Group insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. Nice! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To help with this, we've discovered 7 warning signs (6 don't sit too well with us!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in 1st Group.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

