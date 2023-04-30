A number of insiders bought INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) stock last year, which is great news for shareholders

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

INmune Bio Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by CFO, Treasurer & Secretary David Moss for US$69k worth of shares, at about US$6.79 per share. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$7.25 per share to be enticing. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. The good news for INmune Bio share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

In the last twelve months INmune Bio insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

INmune Bio Insiders Bought Stock Recently

We saw some INmune Bio insider buying shares in the last three months. CFO, Treasurer & Secretary David Moss purchased US$16k worth of shares in that period. It's good to see the insider buying, as well as the lack of recent sellers. But in this case the amount purchased means the recent transaction may not be very meaningful on its own.

Insider Ownership Of INmune Bio

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 25% of INmune Bio shares, worth about US$32m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About INmune Bio Insiders?

Insider purchases may have been minimal, in the last three months, but there was no selling at all. Overall the buying isn't worth writing home about. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Overall we don't see anything to make us think INmune Bio insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing INmune Bio. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for INmune Bio you should be aware of, and 1 of them doesn't sit too well with us.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

