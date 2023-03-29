A number of insiders bought Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB) stock last year, which is great news for shareholders

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Ponce Financial Group

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when President Carlos Naudon bought US$141k worth of shares at a price of US$9.42 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$7.74. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$486k for 54.86k shares. On the other hand they divested 430.00 shares, for US$4.2k. Overall, Ponce Financial Group insiders were net buyers during the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders At Ponce Financial Group Have Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Ponce Financial Group insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. In total, insiders bought US$337k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Does Ponce Financial Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Our data indicates that Ponce Financial Group insiders own about US$9.5m worth of shares (which is 5.3% of the company). Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Ponce Financial Group Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that Ponce Financial Group insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

