A number of insiders bought VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities plc (LON:GSEO) stock last year, which is great news for shareholders

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities plc's (LON:GSEO) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities

The Independent Non-executive Director Richard Miles Horlick made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for UK£110k worth of shares at a price of UK£1.10 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than UK£0.99 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

While VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. From what we can see in our data, insiders own only about UK£384k worth of VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities shares. We might be missing something but that seems like very low insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. We'd like to see bigger individual holdings. However, we don't see anything to make us think VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities insiders are doubting the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

