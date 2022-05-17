U.S. markets open in 7 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,025.00
    +20.25 (+0.51%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,275.00
    +116.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,338.25
    +93.50 (+0.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,793.40
    +11.00 (+0.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.03
    -0.17 (-0.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,828.50
    +14.50 (+0.80%)
     

  • Silver

    21.70
    +0.15 (+0.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0453
    +0.0014 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8770
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.47
    -1.40 (-4.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2351
    +0.0028 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.2590
    +0.2060 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,370.53
    +429.31 (+1.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    682.02
    +439.34 (+181.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,464.80
    +46.65 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,659.37
    +112.32 (+0.42%)
     

Number of Shares in eQ Plc has Increased through Subscription with Stock Options

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
eQ Oyj
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • EQV1V.HE
eQ Oyj
eQ Oyj

eQ Plc Total Number of Voting Rights and Capital
17 May 2022, at 8.30 a.m.

A total number of 180,000 new shares in eQ Plc have been subscribed for with stock options of eQ Plc’s option scheme 2018. The entire subscription price of EUR 903,600 will be credited to the reserve for invested non-restricted equity. This means that eQ Plc's share capital remains unchanged. The total number of shares after the subscription is 39,812,198.

The corresponding increase in the number of eQ Plc's shares has been entered into the Finnish trade register today on 17 May 2022, as of which date the new shares will establish shareholder rights. The shares will be traded on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd together with the old shares as of 18 May 2022.

The terms and conditions of eQ Plc’s option scheme 2018 are available on Company's website at www.eQ.fi.

Helsinki, 17 May 2022

eQ Plc

Board of Directors

Additional information: Juha Surve, Group General Counsel, tel. +358 9 6817 8733

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, www.eQ.fi

eQ Group is a Finnish group of companies specialising in asset management and corporate finance business. eQ Asset Management offers a wide range of asset management services (including private equity funds and real estate asset management) for institutions and individuals. The assets managed by the Group total approximately EUR 12.0 billion. Advium Corporate Finance, which is part of the Group, offers services related to mergers and acquisitions, real estate transactions and equity capital markets.

More information about the Group is available on our website at www.eQ.fi.


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices still surging, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • Microsoft to boost employee pay in effort to stop attrition

    The Redmond-based software maker is increasing performance pay and annual stock award ranges, CEO Satya Nadella said in a memo to employees. The move comes as Microsoft faces intense competition for talent, including from rival Amazon.

  • Michael 'Big Short' Burry Shorts Apple

    Infamous investor Michael Burry of "The Big Short" has bet against Apple ( ), according to a SEC filing. During the first quarter, Burry, a hedge fund investor who is known for predicting and profiting from the housing bubble and subprime mortgage crisis by betting against collaterized debt obligations or CDOs during the mid 2000s, stocked up on Alphabet ( ), Meta Platforms (FB), and Discovery ( ) for Scion Asset Management. The hedge fund owned bearish put options against 206,000 Apple shares as of March 31.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    The Dow Jones index finished last week with a modest loss, even after a late-week rally in Friday’s session. It marked the seventh week in a row that the Dow posted a weekly loss, it’s longest such streak in two decades. That capped a brutal season of market losses, all across the board. The S&P 500 is down 16% this year, and the NASDAQ, with a year-to-date loss of 25%, is into bear market territory. Investors have been giving conflicting sets of reactions to the market’s fall. Coming at it from

  • 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Insiders Are Buying Heavily

    The last few months, with the exception of some short bullish trading runs, have been brutal for the markets. Stocks are down, pretty much across the board. The tech-heavy NASDAQ index has fallen 25% year-to-date, while the broader S&P 500 is down 16%. As for causes to the market turndown, you can take your pick. Supply chains remain snarled, and the Chinese government’s anti-COVID lockdown policies and the Russian war against Ukraine aren’t helping that matter any. Inflation, which started taki

  • Why Shopify Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of the e-commerce platform company Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) were sliding today, on seemingly no company-specific news. Instead, investors were likely continuing to fear that high inflation and interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve could slow down the economy. Investors have grown increasingly concerned that the Fed won't be able to pull off a so-called soft landing for the economy as it raises the federal funds rate to tamp down inflation, which is running at a nearly 40-year high.

  • Will Apple Come to The Rescue of a Struggling Tesla Rival?

    The rout in the financial markets raises questions about the ability of upstart companies to raise funds.

  • Is Nvidia Stock A Buy? NVDA Stock Eyes China Slowdown, Russia-Ukraine War

    Nvidia GPUs power self-driving cars and cloud gaming, with the chip giant also expanding fast in the metaverse. Is Nvidia stock a buy or sell?

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: Berkshire Hathaway Goes On Offense In Stock Market, Adds More Apple

    Buffett's Berkshire added to Apple during the Q1 sell-off. It bet on oil stocks too, with details on Q1 buys, sells to come.

  • Why Twilio, Zoom Video, and CrowdStrike Stocks Crashed on Monday

    The stock market began giving back some of Friday's gains on Monday, and as of 12:40 p.m. ET, the tech-heavy Nasdaq was down 1.1% -- with significant deviations. Three tech stocks of particular interest today are videoconferencing app Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM), down 4.6%; cybersecurity company CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD), down 5.7%; and cloud communications platform Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), down 9.4%. Let's start with the big picture: Inflation and interest rates are both up, which makes future profits less valuable and raises the cost of taking on debt while waiting for profitability to arrive.

  • Why Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Dived by Over 31% Today

    All stocks have bad days at least once in a while, but Monday for Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP) was one of the ugliest trading sessions in its history. The company's stock lost nearly one-third of its value after the company announced a financial engineering move that sent investors scrambling for the exits. Tonix announced Monday afternoon that it is effecting a 1-for-32 reverse split of its common stock.

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway reveals new stakes in Paramount, Citigroup

    Warren Buffett's company on Monday revealed all the investment moves it made in the first quarter, when it spent more than $51 billion on stocks.

  • 2 Reasons Why Sea Limited Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), a digital entertainment and e-commerce company, were tumbling today likely for two reasons. First, some investors have grown increasingly pessimistic about high-growth stocks, especially in the tech sector, because of worries about the U.S. economy. Additionally, some Sea investors are likely selling today ahead of the company's first-quarter financial results, which Sea will announce before the market opens tomorrow.

  • Bitcoin’s Plunge Exposes Idea of Uncorrelated Asset as ‘Big Lie’

    (Bloomberg) -- A selloff in cryptocurrencies resumed Monday, with Bitcoin dropping back below $30,000 with global equity markets remaining under pressure. Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionMusk Says Twitter Deal at Lower Price Is ‘Not Out of the Question’The largest

  • Gloomy Goldman offers 20 ‘safety’ stocks with valuations below the previous 2 bear markets

    It’s tight quarters in Wall Street’s bear sleuth these days. Goldman Sachs just downgraded their 2022 U.S. growth forecast (to 2.4% from 2.6%) and 2023 (to 1.6% from 2.2%), as senior chairman Lloyd Blankfein warned of “very, very high” risks for a U.S. recession. Also one of the most bullish banks on Wall Street headed into this year, Goldman cut its end-2022 S&P 500 target to 4,300.

  • Stock Market Bottom Or Bull Trap? The Wyckoff Method Reveals Insights

    Let’s adopt the Wyckoff method to determine if the strong rebound on last Friday marked the stock market bottom or a bull trap to suck in more retailers to catch the falling knife.

  • Should You Follow a Wall Street Whale Into Nio?

    Investors love to know what famous Wall Street billionaires are buying, and every quarter, the Form 13F filings they make with the Securities and Exchange Commission provide the public with just that information. Investors have been negative on the EV maker for a number of reasons, but Soros seems to think shares are a buy. Nio only made up about 1.3% of Soros' portfolio as of the end of Q1, but that filing was the first time the billionaire reported investing in Nio.

  • Why Cloudflare Stock Is Falling Today

    Inflation fears and an analyst's price target cut are taking a toll on the value of the content delivery network operator.

  • WHITECAP RESOURCES INC. RECEIVES TSX APPROVAL FOR RENEWED NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID AND CONFIRMS MONTHLY DIVIDEND FOR MAY OF $0.03 PER SHARE

    Whitecap Resources Inc. ("Whitecap") (TSX: WCP) announces that the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") has accepted Whitecap's notice of intention to commence a normal course issuer bid (the "NCIB"). As at May 13, 2022, Whitecap had previously purchased an aggregate of 33,326,223 common shares on the open market at a volume weighted average price per share of $7.93 under a normal course issuer bid that runs from May 21, 2021 to May 20, 2022, and pursuant to which Whitecap was permitted to repurch

  • Has Cathie Wood's ARKK Bottomed? Here's a Look at the Chart.

    The ARKK ETF has had a rough year, but it lately has been showing some momentum. Here's how to trade it from here.