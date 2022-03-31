Active Biotech

The number of shares and votes in Active Biotech has changed as a result of allotment of performance shares under the company’s incentive program for the company’s employees (Plan 2020/2024).



Today, the last trading day of the month, there are in total 218,054,720 shares and votes in Active Biotech.

Active Biotech is required to publish the information contained in this press release in accordance with the Financial Instruments Trading Act. This information was provided to the media for publication at 08.30 am CET on March 31, 2022.

