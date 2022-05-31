U.S. markets open in 7 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,158.75
    +3.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,165.00
    +7.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,720.75
    +43.00 (+0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,887.50
    +1.70 (+0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.23
    +4.16 (+3.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,856.70
    -0.60 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    21.89
    -0.21 (-0.93%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0747
    -0.0036 (-0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7430
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.54
    -0.96 (-3.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2607
    -0.0046 (-0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.7810
    +0.1610 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,547.12
    +849.11 (+2.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    691.07
    +61.57 (+9.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,600.06
    +14.60 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,279.80
    -89.63 (-0.33%)
     

New number of shares and votes in Alfa Laval AB (publ)

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ALFVF
  • ALFVY

LUND, Sweden, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following implementation of the resolution at the Annual General Meeting to cancel 5,579,492 own shares that had been repurchased under Alfa Laval AB's share buy-back program, the total number of shares and votes in Alfa Laval AB is 413,876,823.

For more information please contact:
Johan Lundin
Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +46 46 36 65 10
Mobile: +46 730 46 30 90

This is information that Alfa Laval AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication at 07:30 CEST on May 31, 2022.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/alfa-laval/r/new-number-of-shares-and-votes-in-alfa-laval-ab--publ-,c3576249

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/905/3576249/1586086.pdf

New number of share_ENG_Final

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-number-of-shares-and-votes-in-alfa-laval-ab-publ-301557567.html

SOURCE Alfa Laval

Recommended Stories