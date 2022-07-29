U.S. markets open in 6 hours 52 minutes

Number of shares and votes in Oncopeptides

·2 min read
  • ONPPF

STOCKHOLM, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oncopeptides AB (publ) (NASDAQ Stockholm: ONCO), a biotech company focused on research and development of therapies for difficult-to-treat hematological diseases, today announces that the number of shares and votes in Oncopeptides has changed as a result of the company's share issue as announced on July 14, 2022. As a result of the share issue, the number of outstanding shares and votes has increased by 15,061,443 from 75,307,217 to 90,368,660. The share capital has increased by approximately SEK 1,673,494 from SEK 8,367,469 to SEK 10,040,963.

For further information, please contact:
Annika Muskantor, CFO, Oncopeptides AB (publ)
E-post: annika.muskantor@oncopeptides.com
Mobil: +46 70 823 86 91

Rolf Gulliksen, Global Head of Corporate Communications, Oncopeptides AB (publ) 
E-post: rolf.gulliksen@oncopeptides.com 
Mobil: + 46 70 262 96 28

The information in the press release is information that Oncopeptides is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons above, on July 29, 2022, at 08.00 (CEST).

About Oncopeptides

Oncopeptides is a biotech company focused on research and development of pharmaceuticals for difficult-to-treat haematological diseases. The company uses its proprietary PDC platform to develop peptide-drug conjugated compounds that rapidly and selectively deliver cytotoxic agents into cancer cells. The first drug coming from the PDC platform, Pepaxto® (INN melphalan flufenamide), was granted accelerated approval in the U.S., on February 26, 2021, in combination with dexamethasone, for treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. Due to regulatory hurdles the product is currently not marketed in the U.S. On June 23, 2022, CHMP adopted a positive opinion recommending full approval of Oncopeptides Pepaxti® (melphalan flufenamide), in EU in patients with triple class refractory multiple myeloma. Oncopeptides is developing several new compounds based on the PDC platform. The company is listed in the Mid Cap segment on Nasdaq Stockholm with the ticker ONCO. More information is available on www.oncopeptides.com.

