Number of shares and votes in Oncopeptides

2 min read
  • ONCO

STOCKHOLM, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oncopeptides AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: ONCO), a biotech company focused on research and development of therapies for difficult-to-treat hematological diseases, today announces that the number of shares and votes in Oncopeptides has changed due to the exercise of warrants under the company's incentive program.

Through the exercise of warrants under the company's incentive program, the number of outstanding shares and votes has increased by 15,376 from 75,291,841 to 75,307,217. The share capital has increased by approximately SEK 1,708 from SEK 8,365,761 to SEK 8,367,469.

For further information, please contact:

Annika Muskantor, CFO, Oncopeptides AB (publ)
E-post: annika.muskantor@oncopeptides.com
Mobil: +46 70 823 86 91

Rolf Gulliksen, Global Head of Corporate Communications, Oncopeptides AB (publ)
E-post: rolf.gulliksen@oncopeptides.com
Mobil: + 46 70 262 96 28

The information in the press release is information that Oncopeptides is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons above, on March 31, 2022, at 08.00 (CET).

About Oncopeptides

Oncopeptides is a biotech company focused on research and development of therapies for difficult-to-treat hematological diseases. The company uses its proprietary PDC platform to develop peptide-drug conjugated compounds that rapidly and selectively deliver cytotoxic agents into cancer cells. The first drug coming from the PDC platform, Pepaxto® (INN melphalan flufenamide), also called melflufen was granted accelerated approval in the U.S., on February 26, 2021, in combination with dexamethasone, for treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. The Company voluntarily withdraw the drug on October 22, 2021, and rescinded the withdrawal on January 21, 2022. The product is currently not marketed in the U.S. Oncopeptides is developing several new compounds based on the PDC platform. The company is listed in the Mid Cap segment on Nasdaq Stockholm with the ticker ONCO. More information is available on www.oncopeptides.com.

