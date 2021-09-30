U.S. markets close in 3 hours 26 minutes

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tobii AB (publ) today announces that the number of ordinary shares and votes in Tobii has increased by 105,419 as a result of exercise of warrants and stock options in accordance with the company's incentive programs.

Today, the last trading day of the month, there are in total 100,700,523 shares, of which 99,800,523 are ordinary shares and 900,000 are class C-shares, and the total 99,890,523 votes in the company. After the increase, the share capital amounts to SEK 730,777.027203.

This information is information that Tobii AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication on September 30, 2021, at 17.30 p.m. CEST.

CONTACT:

Contact

Henrik Mawby, Head of Investor Relations, Tobii Group, phone: +46 (0)72 219 82 15, email: henrik.mawby@tobii.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/tobii-ab/r/new-number-of-shares-and-votes-in-tobii,c3424517

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/2874/3424517/1475402.pdf

New number of shares and votes in Tobii - Press release - September 30 2021

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-number-of-shares-and-votes-in-tobii-301389069.html

SOURCE Tobii AB

