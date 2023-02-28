U.S. markets open in 4 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,978.75
    -9.25 (-0.23%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,843.00
    -66.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,049.75
    -33.50 (-0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,893.40
    -5.50 (-0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.43
    +0.75 (+0.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.60
    -7.30 (-0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    20.60
    -0.19 (-0.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0613
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9220
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.22
    -0.45 (-2.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2082
    +0.0023 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.7090
    +0.5280 (+0.39%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,288.70
    -142.30 (-0.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    529.35
    -5.06 (-0.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,889.11
    -46.00 (-0.58%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,445.56
    +21.60 (+0.08%)
     

New number of votes and shares outstanding

Industrivärden, AB
·1 min read
Industrivärden, AB
Industrivärden, AB

Where the company increases or reduces the total number of shares or votes in the company, the company shall by law publish information regarding the change.

At the 2011 Annual General Meeting, a share conversion clause was added to Industrivärden’s articles of association. Shareholders have the right at any time to request conversion of Class A shares to Class C shares. During the month of February 2023, 400,000 Class A shares were converted to 400,000 Class C shares.

Following the share conversion, the number of votes in the company is 277,499,063. The total number of registered shares in the company is 431,899,108, of which 260,343,503 are Class A shares and 171,555,605 are Class C shares.


Stockholm, February 28, 2023

AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (publ)


For further information, please contact:

Sverker Sivall, Head of Corporate Communications and Sustainability, tel. +46-8-666 64 00


This information is information that AB Industrivärden is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication by the Head of Corporate Communication and Sustainability, Sverker Sivall (tel. +46-8-666-64 00), at 10:00 a.m. CET on February 28, 2023.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Down More Than 40%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The current economic situation is turbulent for investors, to say the least. From the threat of a looming recession to high inflation, current market conditions mean that it is becoming increasingly difficult for investors to predict what’s happening next. Wall Street’s analysts, however, are up to the task, and from BMO, chief investment strategist Brian Belski has noted some important factors that investors will need to consider. First, in Belski’s view, is the fact that bear markets typically

  • Time to buy these energy stocks with over 40% upside potential, analysts say

    Energy stocks outperformed last year, with the sector generally gaining 59% in a year when the S&P 500 dropped 19%. That’s serious performance, the kind that will always delight investors, and it has traders and analysts alike watching the energy sector closely in this first quarter of 2023. So far, the energy sector is holding back from the action. Inflation appears to be cooling and the Federal Reserve has indicated that it may take a slower pace for future interest rate hikes, both developmen

  • JPMorgan Says Quants to Sell $50 Billion of Stocks If Chart Test Fails

    (Bloomberg) -- After fueling the big Wall Street rebound, trend-following quants now look poised to offload stocks if the S&P 500 falls below a key technical threshold, warns JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s trading desk. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Goldman Turns to ‘Make-or-

  • How 16 Cents And A Shift To Real Estate Allowed The Richest Man In The World To Build An Empire Worth Over $200 Billion

    While he’s not as popular as Jeff Bezos or Elon Musk in the U.S., Bernard Arnault doesn’t need to be — he’s the richest person in the world and may have the most unique story amongst his billionaire peers. Arnault, 73, born in France, may be most well-known today for his founding and current leadership of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, the world's largest luxury goods company, but how he got there involved one French Franc ($0.16 USD), real estate in the French Riviera, and condominiums in Pa

  • AMC Stock Soars as Hearing Risks Delaying APE Conversion

    (Bloomberg) -- AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. common stock surged 23% after a Delaware court said it will hold a preliminary injunction hearing on April 27, signaling a highly anticipated conversion between the shares and preferred units may take longer than expected.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti

  • Why Warren Buffett’s Letter Was Such a Big Disappointment

    Every year, investors await Warren Buffett’s annual shareholder letter with excitement, hoping for the insights and flair that make it a must-read. The eagerly anticipated missive released Saturday didn’t address some key issues, including the slowdown in stock buybacks at Berkshire Hathaway the troubles at Geico, and succession. The stake is now worth $24 billion, well above Berkshire’s cost of $1.3 billion.

  • Drug, Biotech Stocks' Q4 Earnings on Feb 28: NVAX, IOVA & More

    Let us look at four drug and biotech companies, NVAX, IOVA, ALLO, SRPT and FATE, which are gearing up for their earnings release.

  • ‘We are going to be living with inflation,’ warns BlackRock, offering this advice to investors

    Here's how BlackRock Inc., the world's largest asset manager, is bracing for the economic damage it expects to result from high interest rates.

  • Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Q4 FFO and Revenues Beat Estimates

    Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) delivered FFO and revenue surprises of 8.72% and 2.71%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Your Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs) Have Officially Been Pushed Back

    The SECURE 2.0 Act, signed by President Biden in December 2022, includes dozens of changes to provisions related to tax-advantaged retirement accounts. Among the most important changes is a provision, which took effect Jan. 1 of this year, that delays … Continue reading → The post Your Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs) Have Officially Been Pushed Back appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Pivots on Nvidia and Buys Shares

    Wood's flagship Ark Innovation ETF has stumbled 45% during the past year but has rebounded 24% so far this year.

  • Luminar (LAZR) Q4 Earnings Preview: High Costs to Mar Margins

    The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Luminar's (LAZR) Q4 loss per share and revenues is pegged at 22 cents and $12.9 million, respectively.

  • Yields Surge as Hot Inflation Data Emboldens Hawks: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks slipped as euro-area bond yields surged on Tuesday as hot inflation reports ramped up the stakes for the region’s central bank to battle rampant price pressures.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Goldman Turns to ‘Make-or-Break’ Unit as Solom

  • NVDA Stock In Buy Zone As Top Funds Drive AI, Metaverse Demand

    With AI and the metaverse driving demand for Nvidia among top mutual funds, NVDA stock is in buy zone after soaring on earnings.

  • Ask an Advisor: We Are 70 Years Old, Have $99K in Retirement Income, a $1.4M IRA and Other Investments. Is It Too Late to Convert to a Roth?

    My wife and I are 70 years old. We've paid off everything, including the house. Between my pension of $29,000 and Social Security, we're getting a gross of $99,000 a year in income, which is more than enough. Our current … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: We Are 70 Years Old, Have $99K in Retirement Income, a $1.4M IRA and Other Investments. Is It Too Late to Convert to a Roth? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Bayer warns on 2023 earnings as inflation remains high, after disappointing quarter

    The German agricultural and pharmaceutical company posted net profit of 611 million euros ($648.3 million) for the final quarter of 2022, down from EUR1.16 billion the year prior.

  • Fisker Shares Jump 30% as Ocean EV Deliveries Are Set for Spring Launch

    The electric-vehicle startup maintained its 2023 production target of 42,400 vehicles and is averaging 100 new cars a week.

  • Norwegian Cruise (NCLH) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

    Norwegian Cruise's (NCLH) Q4 performance is likely to have benefited from improved booking trends, relaxation in COVID-related protocols and fleet expansion efforts.

  • Warren Buffett May Be Sending a Message to His Successor: Buy More Berkshire Stock

    Greg Abel, who is likely to be the conglomerate's next CEO, owns about $80 million worth of the shares, but that is a fraction of his net worth.

  • Buy the 10% Dip in Microsoft Stock? Check the Chart for Support.

    Microsoft stock has pulled back more than 10% in the past two weeks. Is that a deep enough dip to buy?