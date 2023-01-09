U.S. markets close in 3 hours 48 minutes

Number of voting rights as of January 9, 2023

Nicox SA 
Société anonyme with a registered capital of € 50,100,448

Head Office: 
DRAKKAR D 2405 route des Dolines 06560 Valbonne Sophia-Antipolis  
R.C.S. GRASSE 403.942.642

On January 9, 2023,

MONTHLY PUBLICATION OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES COMPOSING THE SHARE CAPITAL AND OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS

(Article L.233-8 II of the Code de Commerce and Articles 221-1 and 223-16 of the Règlement général of the l’AMF)

 

As of January 09, 2023

Total number of shares composing the share capital

50,100,448

Total number of voting rights

50,100,448

Total number of voting rights, calculated based on the total number of shares, including the shares deprived of voting rights

50,100,448

