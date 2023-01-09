Number of voting rights as of January 9, 2023
Nicox SA
Société anonyme with a registered capital of € 50,100,448
Head Office:
DRAKKAR D 2405 route des Dolines 06560 Valbonne Sophia-Antipolis
R.C.S. GRASSE 403.942.642
On January 9, 2023,
MONTHLY PUBLICATION OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES COMPOSING THE SHARE CAPITAL AND OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS
(Article L.233-8 II of the Code de Commerce and Articles 221-1 and 223-16 of the Règlement général of the l’AMF)
As of January 09, 2023
Total number of shares composing the share capital
50,100,448
Total number of voting rights
50,100,448
Total number of voting rights, calculated based on the total number of shares, including the shares deprived of voting rights
50,100,448
---------------
