By the Numbers: The 2022 Greenwich Concours d'Elegance

·4 min read
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greenwich Concours d'Elegance held June 3-5, 2022, in Greenwich, Connecticut, celebrated car culture and honored concours tradition with more than 8,000 enthusiasts.

"The picturesque Greenwich harbor set the stage and we were thrilled to host, engage and entertain so many car lovers this past weekend," said Matt Orendac, Vice Chairman, Concours Group, Hagerty. "We're convinced more now than ever about the value of bringing the car community together. Whether our guests came to enjoy the fun cars of their youth on Saturday or to see the finest cars ever built on Sunday, it's evident that car culture is both alive and thriving."

Greenwich Concours d'Elegance highlights

The weekend kicked into gear with the exclusive Grand Tour for concours entrants. In a nod towards responsible motoring, the tour's impact was offset and made climate positive thanks to a partnership with Chrome Carbon. Friday evening featured the Hagerty Drivers Foundation's unveiling of the 31st vehicle inducted into the National Historic Vehicle Register. The 1952 Hudson Hornet (7B-185596) "Fabulous Hudson Hornet," raced by Herb Thomas, remained on display throughout the weekend.

Saturday's Cars & Community, presented by Griot's Garage, featured RADwood and Concours d'Lemons displays as well as a Kids Zone. In total, the event showcased 125 vehicles on the lawn at Roger Sherman Baldwin Park.

Sunday's Concours d'Elegance celebrated 140 historically significant vehicles in 18 classes. Fifty-seven judges from across the globe selected a Vignale-bodied 1948 Packard Convertible Victoria as Best in Show.

More than 600 future drivers participated in the Kids Zone, enjoying racing simulators, games, coloring stations and more. Experts mentored 15 youth as they selected vehicles from the concours show field to receive Hagerty's Youth Awards.

Over 240 people participated in Hagerty's Ride & Drive, which puts enthusiasts behind the wheel of cars selected from the Hagerty Learning Garage. Test drive vehicles included a 1960 Plymouth Fury, 1963 Lincoln Continental, 1970 Dodge Challenger and a 1971 Ford Bronco. In addition, a 2017 Ferrari 488 GTB and 2017 Lamborghini Huracan Spyder were available to for Hagerty Driver's Club members to enjoy.

Hagerty's support of local charities continued a long tradition of giving back to the community. A gift to the Greenwich Boys & Girls Club will provide summer program scholarships for local students, and contributions to the Greenwich Parks and Recreation will help underwrite their Summer Concert Series. In addition, the concours was proud to work with local charitable vendors, Transportation Association of Greenwich (TAG) and Arch Street.

Refillable water bottle stations provided by YETI reduced waste and environmental impact, dispensing the equivalent of 700 plastic bottles over the weekend. The concours distributed thousands of copies of the 2022 program electronically and sold a limited number of printed versions with the entirety of gross sales split between the Greenwich Boys and Girls Club and Greenwich Parks and Recreation.

Hagerty's next concours, the Detroit Concours d'Elegance, is set for September 16-18, 2022.

Greenwich Concours d'Elegance, by the numbers

  • >8,000 attendees

  • 700 water bottles saved

  • >600 youth participants

  • 240 test drive experiences

  • 140 vehicles at The Greenwich Concours d'Elegance

  • 125 vehicles at Cars & Community

  • 57 Concours d'Elegance judges

  • 15 youth judges

Press Kit

Click here for list of award winners and other information.

About Greenwich Concours d'Elegance

Founded in 1996, Greenwich Concours d'Elegance is a three-day premier motoring event held  in Greenwich, Connecticut. Exclusive gatherings, luxury shopping, ride and drives, new vehicle experiences and entertaining seminars complement Friday's Grand Tour and Saturday's Cars & Community presented by Griot's Garage. Sunday's nationally recognized Concours d'Elegance celebrates historically significant American and International vehicles along the town's picturesque harbor front. Each year the event supports local charities as a part of Hagerty's larger giving strategy. For more about the Greenwich Concours d'Elegance visit our website at GreenwichConcours.com.

About Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE: HGTY)

Based in Traverse City, Michigan, Hagerty's purpose is to save driving and car culture for future generations and its mission is to build a global business to fund that purpose. Hagerty is an automotive enthusiast brand offering integrated membership products and programs as well as a specialty insurance provider focused on the global automotive enthusiast market. Hagerty is home to Hagerty Drivers Club, Hagerty DriveShare, Hagerty Valuation Tools, Hagerty Media, Hagerty Drivers Club magazine, MotorsportReg, Hagerty Garage + Social, The Amelia, the Detroit Concours d'Elegance, the Greenwich Concours d'Elegance, the California Mille, Motorlux, RADwood, the Hagerty Drivers Foundation and more. For more information on Hagerty, please visit www.hagerty.com, or connect with us on FacebookInstagram and Twitter.

More information can be found at https://newsroom.hagerty.com/.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/by-the-numbers-the-2022-greenwich-concours-delegance-301563467.html

SOURCE Hagerty

