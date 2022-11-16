U.S. markets close in 38 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,957.90
    -33.83 (-0.85%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,559.12
    -33.80 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,173.72
    -184.69 (-1.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,855.99
    -33.22 (-1.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.64
    -1.28 (-1.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,776.60
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    21.50
    -0.02 (-0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0391
    +0.0042 (+0.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6920
    -0.1070 (-2.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1908
    +0.0045 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.3820
    +0.1040 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,536.77
    -288.77 (-1.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    386.06
    -10.82 (-2.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,351.19
    -18.25 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,028.30
    +38.13 (+0.14%)
     

NumbersUSA, Nation's Largest Single-issue Grassroots Group, Welcomes New CEO

·2 min read

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NumbersUSA, the nation's largest single-issue advocacy group, recently welcomed James Massa, a former Cisco Systems executive, as its new Chief Executive Officer following the retirement of founder Roy Beck.

James began his career as a computer technologist and eventually joined Cisco Systems in 1992 as a senior executive during the firm's meteoric expansion. After turning around its southeastern sales region to become the top-performing region in the company, James was named Vice President of Federal Operations in Washington D.C., which he grew 300% in 3 years. He went on to establish several new business units, including Global Space and Defense, Government Alliances, and Global Government Solutions. James also chaired the Internet subcommittee for the National Security Telecommunications Advisory Council to the President of the United States. James left Cisco in 2006 and contributed several years of his executive skills leading non-profit organizations during their founder transitions. James returned to industry and has enjoyed a sterling reputation as a business accelerator who has guided multiple startups and rapid growth corporations through their expansions.

"It is a privilege to continue the work that Roy started, which the NumbersUSA team and our 8 million grassroots supporters have steadily advanced," James remarked. "I look forward to strengthening existing relationships and forging new ones. I'm confident that, together, we can achieve an immigration system that enhances our nation while ensuring fair wages, protecting our environment, and supporting our nation to continue its positive impact throughout the world."

Roy will remain on the Board of Directors and continue to be involved with special projects. "I feel blessed to have spent the past 26 years working alongside such talented and dedicated colleagues," Roy remarked. "I am awed that we have found a leader of such broad and impressive successes who has decided, at this time of his life, to devote himself to his country on this issue -- and with our organization."

The entire NumbersUSA team will be forever grateful for Roy's tenacity, dedication, and kindness over the last quarter-century.

To request an interview with James, please contact Emeline McClellan at (202) 970-9742 or 348942@email4pr.com.

About NumbersUSA

NumbersUSA Education and Research Foundation is the nation's largest grassroots immigration policy impact organization with more than 8 million participants in all 435 congressional districts. It uses internet-based tools and media campaigns to educate its members, the public, media, and public officials about federal immigration policies and their consequences.

Media Contact:
Emeline McClellan
(202) 970-9742
348942@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/numbersusa-nations-largest-single-issue-grassroots-group-welcomes-new-ceo-301680609.html

SOURCE NumbersUSA

Recommended Stories

  • Burger King Adds a New Weapon in Battle With McDonald's, Wendy's

    The fast-food chain has fallen to number three in the United States. It's making a move that can change that.

  • Air Canada Named One of the World's Best Employers by Forbes

    Air Canada was recently recognized by Forbes as one of the World's Best Employers 2022, and as a company which provides excellent employment opportunities at local and international levels.

  • North Reading's Teradyne to switch CEOs next year

    Once again, automation equipment manufacturer Teradyne looked within its own ranks to find its new CEO.

  • Teradyne board says president will succeed CEO in February

    Teradyne Inc. [S: TER] said late Tuesday its board chose Gregory Smith to succeed Mark Jagiela as chief executive effective Feb. 1, 2023. Smith will also become a board member on that date. Smith, who has been with the company for the past 16 years, was appointed president earlier in the year, having led the company's industrial automation group and semiconductor test division. Teradyne shares were up less than 1% after hours, following a 2.6% rise to close the regular session at $96.59, for a 4

  • Bethesda biofuel company Enviva makes leadership changes as CEO steps aside to treat heart condition

    Enviva Partners LP (NYSE: EVA), a Bethesda biofuel company that manufactures and distributes wood pellets that are burned to produce heat and energy, is making some changes in the C-suite as its CEO steps aside to deal with a heart ailment. The $3.98 billion company said Monday afternoon that Thomas Meth, currently Enviva’s president, is stepping into the role of CEO and joining the company’s board, while simultaneously retaining the president title.

  • Restaurant Brands Appoints Former Domino's CEO Patrick Doyle As Chair

    Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR) has appointed former Domino’s Pizza Inc (NYSE: DPZ) Chief Executive Officer Patrick Doyle as its Executive Chairman. The appointment follows significant progress and investments at Tim Hortons Canada and Burger King U.S. As the former CEO of Domino's Pizza from 2010 to 2018, Doyle oversaw the pizza chain’s transformation into a digital powerhouse. During his tenure, he delivered 29 consecutive quarters of same-store sale increases, and system-wide

  • PopReach Announces Leadership Appointments

    PopReach Corporation ("PopReach" or the "Company") (TSXV: POPR) (OTCQX: POPRF) today announced the following leadership appointments effective as of December 1, 2022:

  • Microsoft Announces New Harassment Policies in Response to Internal Review

    Microsoft announced enhanced policies it said are meant to prevent sexual harassment and gender discrimination, in response to an independent review that outlined areas for improvement.

  • President Biden meets China's President Xi in person ahead of G20 summit

    President Biden met with with Chinese President Xi Jinping in person for the first time since taking office. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe joins Weijia Jiang on "Red and Blue" to discuss the meeting.

  • Elliott Takes Stake in Clarivate With Take-Private Wave Rising

    (Bloomberg) -- Elliott Investment Management disclosed a new stake in Clarivate Plc amid a wave of take-private transactions in the information services sector. Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadMusk Publicly Punishes Twitter Engineers Who Call Him Out OnlineFTX Latest: Binance CEO Zhao Plans Recovery FundChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitThe Florida-based hedge fund said in a regulatory filing

  • Milwaukee radio veteran Steve Wexler transitions to coaching role at Good Karma Brands

    Steve Wexler, who returned to the Milwaukee radio business in 2018 to run Good Karma Brands’ Milwaukee stations WTMJ-AM (620) and WKTI-FM (94.5), will transition to a consulting role with the company.

  • Jaguar Land Rover’s CEO, Thierry Bolloré, Stepping Down

    The auto maker’s chief executive will leave at year-end for what the company said were personal reasons.

  • Exclusive: Activist Impactive eyes proxy fight at Envestnet amid sluggish stock price

    An activist investor with a large stake in Envestnet Inc. plans to ask for board seats to push the financial technology company to improve its stock price by cutting costs and overhauling pay, two people familiar with the matter said. Impactive Capital, founded by veteran investors Lauren Taylor Wolfe and Christian Asmar, owns a 7.2% stake in Envestnet and is now laying the groundwork for a proxy fight after months of private negotiations broke down, the sources said. The hedge fund, which oversees $2.7 billion in assets and is one of a small number of activist firms run by a woman and a minority, proposed adding Wolfe to Envestnet's board but was rebuffed.

  • Vivendi representative Frank Cadoret resigns from Telecom Italia's board

    TIM did not give reasons for Cadoret's exit, but, through Chairman Salvatore Rossi, thanked him "for his contribution to the company over the years." Vivendi has clashed with Rossi, a former Bank of Italy official, over corporate governance issues on a number of occasions.

  • Industry Moves: TJX Companies Promotes John Klinger to CFO, Kamik Taps New COO + More News

    Who's in, who's out, who's been promoted and who's been hired from across the footwear and fashion industry.

  • Democratization of Real Estate: Join Fireside Chat with reAlpha CEO, President Nov 30 at 12 PM ET

    IPO Edge and the Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association will host a fireside chat with reAlpha on Wednesday Nov. 30 at 12 PM ET to discuss the company’s business model and points […]

  • Jeni's picks food industry veteran as new CEO

    Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams has picked food industry executive Stacy Peterson as it new CEO, replacing John Lowe.

  • Google Owner Alphabet Has Too Many Employees, TCI Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Google parent Alphabet Inc. needs to take “aggressive action” to reduce expenses and scale back an overgrown headcount, investor TCI Fund Management Ltd. said in a letter to the internet-search giant, urging the company to make hard choices as job cuts roil the tech industry.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Biden Says Missile Likely Not Fired From RussiaTrump Makes His 2024 Run Official, Defies Calls to Move OnPoland Says Russian-Made Missile Hit Territory and Killed Two Pe

  • Dell Technologies (DELL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    Dell Technologies (DELL) closed the most recent trading day at $42.25, moving -1.01% from the previous trading session.

  • Gavin Patterson, Salesforce's chief strategy officer, is leaving

    As chief revenue officer, Patterson oversaw a doubling of revenue between fiscal 2019 and fiscal 2022.