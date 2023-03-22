U.S. markets close in 4 hours 38 minutes

NUMERATOR LAUNCHES OMNI CALIBRATION WITH BRAND AND CATEGORY LEVEL TRUTH SETS

Numerator
·2 min read

New Omni Calibration Engine Adapts to Brand-Category-Retailer-Channel Truth Sets Across 21 Retail Channels; 35 Trillion Permutations

CHICAGO, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Numerator, a data and tech company serving the market research space, announces a new Omni Calibration Engine that processes brand and category level truth sets –  in addition to retailer and channel truth sets - across 21 FMCG (fast moving consumer goods) retail channels. Calibration aligns consumer buying behavior to known sales data. Numerator is now incorporating known brand and category sales data to channels like eCommerce, club, and convenience in addition to more traditional channels like food, mass and drug. The new Omni Calibration Engine is now live in the Numerator panel and optimizes over 35 trillion data permutations across retailer levels, product levels and time periods.

Traditional consumer insights panels align panel data to food-mass-drug point-of-sale (POS) data, which only accounts for 35% of consumer spend. While creating uniform metrics, the use of POS data misses “untracked channels,” which make up a majority of consumer spend and are the source of growth for 89 of the top 100 major CPG categories. With this launch, Numerator:

  • Updates the proprietary adaptive computational framework that ingests data from multiple sources and processes data across variable reporting frequencies and hierarchies by introducing new levels of calibration, down to the category and brand levels

  • Expands its truth set to include eCommerce, gas & convenience and multiple brand/category level data sets.

“In today’s environment, a single source of truth is actually a limiting factor,” said Eric Belcher, CEO, Numerator. “Consumer behavior is rich and complex and operates across many more channels and fulfillment methods. Brands and retailers need a comprehensive view of the omnichannel. Today, Numerator launches our new Omni Calibration Engine, but we are most proud to unlock the technology-readiness to adapt to the shifts we will see next year and the year after.”

Numerator continues to add additional truth sets as part of its commitment to continuous improvement, providing additional tech-enabled value to customers.

About Numerator:

Numerator is a data and tech company bringing speed and scale to market research.  Numerator blends first-party data from over 1 million US households with advanced technology to provide 360-degree consumer understanding for the market research industry that has been slow to change. Headquartered in Chicago, IL, Numerator has 2,000 employees worldwide; 80 of the top 100 CPG brands’ manufacturers are Numerator clients.

CONTACT: Bob Richter Numerator 212-802-8588 press@numerator.com


