U.S. markets close in 1 hour 52 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,948.14
    +28.89 (+0.74%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,846.67
    +142.57 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,862.00
    +119.37 (+1.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,836.42
    +13.77 (+0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.50
    +2.38 (+3.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,881.50
    +5.00 (+0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    23.56
    -0.11 (-0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0755
    +0.0015 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5690
    -0.0520 (-1.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2148
    +0.0001 (+0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.2900
    +0.0980 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,482.70
    +60.70 (+0.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    411.95
    +1.23 (+0.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,724.98
    +30.49 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,446.00
    +270.44 (+1.03%)
     

Numerator Monthly Inflation Report: Food at Home Prices Up 1.2% in December

Numerator
·4 min read
Numerator
Numerator

Numerator Releases Advance Projection of Consumer Price Index

Change in Consumer Price Index, by expenditure category, December 2022

Change in Consumer Price Index, by expenditure category, December 2022
Change in Consumer Price Index, by expenditure category, December 2022

Change in quantities purchased, by sector and income, relative to a year ago, December 2022

Change in quantities purchased, by sector and income, relative to a year ago, December 2022
Change in quantities purchased, by sector and income, relative to a year ago, December 2022

Change in Consumer Price Index, by detailed expenditure category, December 2022

Change in Consumer Price Index, by detailed expenditure category, December 2022
Change in Consumer Price Index, by detailed expenditure category, December 2022

Change in quantities purchased, by grocery department and income, relative to a year ago, December 2022

Change in quantities purchased, by grocery department and income, relative to a year ago, December 2022
Change in quantities purchased, by grocery department and income, relative to a year ago, December 2022

CHICAGO, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Numerator, a data and technology company serving the market research space, has released its monthly Numerator Inflation Report, an advance projection of the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI). The report measures inflation for food at home overall and its subcomponents including cereals and bakery products; meats, poultry, fish, and eggs; dairy and related products; fruits and vegetables; nonalcoholic beverages and beverage materials; and other food at home.

According to Numerator, seasonally adjusted prices for all food at home purchases increased 1.2% in December, an acceleration from the 0.5% increase in November. In December, seasonally adjusted prices for cereals and bakery products increased 0.4%, prices for meats, poultry, fish, and eggs increased 1.8%, prices for dairy and related products increased 0.9%, prices for fruits and vegetables increased 0.8%, prices for nonalcoholic beverage and beverage materials increased 0.1%, and prices for other food at home increased 1.5%.

On a year-over-year basis, between December 2021 and December 2022, prices for food at home increased 11.4% overall, prices for cereals and bakery products increased 14.2%, prices for meats, poultry, fish, and eggs increased 8.6%, prices for dairy and related products increased 14.3%, prices for fruits and vegetables increased 8.6%, prices for nonalcoholic beverages and beverage materials increased 11.2%, and prices for other food at home increased 13.1%.

In response to higher prices and reflecting the shift from goods to services and from staying home to going out, consumers have cut back on the number of items they purchase overall. These cuts have been larger among lower- and middle-income consumers and in discretionary sectors. The sectors showing the largest declines in unit purchases relative to a year ago are sports, electronics, home & garden, toys, and tools & home improvement. The sectors showing the smallest declines in unit purchases relative to a year ago are pet, entertainment, limited-service restaurants, grocery, and apparel. These declines relative to a year ago reflect lower quantities, not necessarily reduced dollar value of sales (please see Numerator’s Advance Retail Sales Report for changes in the value of nominal sales by sector, to be released on January 17, 2023).

Within the grocery sector, lower-income consumers (with annual household income below $40,000) have reduced purchased quantities by 7.9% relative to a year ago, middle-income consumers ($40,000-$80,000 annual household income), have reduced purchased quantities by 10.5%, and higher-income consumers (over $80,000 annual household income) have reduced purchased quantities by 1.3%. Within grocery, consumers have cut back more on higher-cost items such as fresh meal kits, frozen foods, and meat, and they have cut back less on lower-cost foods and daily essentials, such as bread, dairy, produce, and pasta & noodles.

The Numerator Inflation Report is produced and published by Numerator under the leadership of Numerator Chief Economist, Dr. Leo Feler. The report uses Numerator’s first-party and real-time consumer data, aligned with the methodology the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics uses to calculate the CPI.

ABOUT NUMERATOR

Numerator is a data and technology company bringing speed and scale to market research. Numerator blends first-party data from over 1 million US households with advanced technology to provide consumer understanding for the market research industry. Headquartered in Chicago, IL, Numerator has 2,000 employees worldwide and 80 of the top 100 CPG brands are Numerator clients.

DISCLAIMER

The Numerator Inflation Report has been prepared for informational purposes only, without any express or implied warranty of any kind, including warranties of accuracy, completeness, or fitness for any particular purpose. The information contained in or provided from or through this report is not intended to provide, and should not be relied upon for, financial advice, investment advice, trading advice, or any other advice. Numerator shall have no liability to any person or entity for any loss or damage resulting from the use of or reliance on the above-mentioned information.

PRESS CONTACT:
Bob Richter
Richter Media
212-802-8588
press@numerator.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6979b222-9b4a-409e-8c02-01d0f35297cb

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cc40b21f-8132-4723-88d9-d14f9e14d806

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/457c2315-a26a-49ce-ab8d-0d56ab05f5e8

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b77455e8-4091-44fa-8b6c-8ec3e1e688a7


Recommended Stories

  • Jamie Dimon Is Changing His Tune About an Economic Hurricane. He’s Not Alone.

    Coinbase cuts staff amid a battered crypto market, Coca-Cola and PepsiCo are in the FTC’s sights over pricing, European luxury car makers are after the EV market, and other news to start your day.

  • US Natural Gas’s 48% Drop in a Month Set to Deepen on Supply Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Natural gas prices in the US have almost halved in just under a month, and the downward pressure may continue as incremental production is expected to far outstrip demand growth. Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsUS Flights Latest: Departures Resume After FAA Lifts Ground StopRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingApple to Begin Making In-House Screens in 2024 in Shift Away From SamsungMexican President’s 28-Min

  • Devon Energy's Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Is Facing an Unexpected Headwind

    Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) paid out a gusher of dividends in 2022. Fueled by higher oil prices and its innovative dividend strategy, Devon paid over $5 per share in dividends last year, more than double its total in 2021. Now, it's facing another headwind as severe winter weather affected its production in the fourth quarter.

  • Used car prices post biggest drop ever as new luxury car sales boom

    The volatility in the used car market rolled on in 2022, but there might be some relief for car buyers coming this year. The Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index (MUVVI) for the month of December posted a 0.8% increase month over month, however it dropped a whopping 14.9% year over year, the largest annualized decline ever in the 26-year history of the index.

  • 11 Best American Oil Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 11 best American oil stocks to buy now. To see more such companies, go directly to 5 Best American Oil Stocks To Buy Now. The oil industry notched record gains in 2022 and analysts are hopeful that the industry would continue to post record profits […]

  • Can Oracle Continue to Rally From Here?

    Cloud software giant Oracle has rallied smartly from a September/October low. Indeed, the shares have broken a longer-term downward trend. However, does that mean that prices are extended or ready for further gains? Let's check out the charts and indicators.

  • Disney rolls out changes to park reservation system

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Canal breaks down the list of changes coming to Disney parks' reservation systems after consumers complained about long wait times and high prices.

  • Century Aluminum Is Forging Its Way Out of a Bottom Pattern

    Since the middle of November I have been covering more good-looking charts of stocks in the materials sector. Hecla Mining is my top pick for 2023-24, for example. Here on Wednesday I want to show Real Money readers the charts of Century Aluminum , which is just coming out of a nice bottom formation.

  • Apple Gets Ready to Storm a Big Promising Market

    IPhone maker set to open first brick-and-mortar stores in world's second-largest smartphone market.

  • Up 22% in This Bear Market, Is Pioneer Natural Resources Still a Winner?

    Stocks endured a brutal bear market last year. Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD) have risen more than 22% since the start of the bear market through the end of last year, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Pioneer Natural Resources feasted on higher oil prices last year.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights LG Display, Mercury Systems, Stratasys and Vuzix

    LG Display, Mercury Systems, Stratasys and Vuzix have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • Up 22% in This Bear Market, Is Diamondback Energy Still a Winner?

    The S&P 500 ended 2022 down 20% from its peak in early January, putting it in a bear market. Most stocks succumbed to the bear market and ended the year down sharply. Its stock price rose more than 22% from the start of the bear market to the end of the year, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

  • Why Is Oracle (ORCL) Up 7.4% Since Last Earnings Report?

    Oracle (ORCL) reported earnings 30 days ago. What's next for the stock? We take a look at earnings estimates for some clues.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Nucor, Steel Dynamics, TimkenSteel and Olympic Steel

    Nucor, Steel Dynamics, TimkenSteel and Olympic Steel have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • Copper Hits Seven-Month High on China Reopening

    Copper prices hit their highest level since mid-2022 on expectations that China's reopening will boost demand for industrial metals. The rally in copper, which on Wednesday traded above $9,000 a metric ton on the London Metal Exchange for the first time since June, is broadly a good sign for the global economy. Copper is used in construction, cars, machinery, consumer goods and energy infrastructure. Prices typically rise when demand picks up speed in line with economic growth. China is by far t

  • These 2 Infrastructure Chip Designers Are Merging -- Are They a Buy?

    Focus has shifted to enterprise infrastructure equipment, and chip designers of all sorts are trying to expand their portfolios in this large and expanding market. Tiny chip designer MaxLinear (NASDAQ: MXL) is no exception. It is in the process of acquiring fellow chip designer Silicon Motion (NASDAQ: SIMO), a deal it hopes will be complete by the middle of 2023.

  • Southwest offers $49 one-way fares following holiday flight chaos

    Following thousands of cancellations over the holidays, Southwest Airlines is now offering one-way fares starting at $49.&nbsp;

  • Rolls-Royce Hits a Milestone Not Seen In 119 Years

    Another name inextricably linked to auto luxury is Rolls-Royce , which hit a milestone that the company has not seen in its 119-year history. It was also the first time Rolls-Royce passed the 6,000 mark for the number of cars sold in a given year. American sales in particular have been very strong throughout the last year.

  • Mercedes Is Taking Dead Aim at Tesla

    Mercedes sold 117,800 battery electric vehicles in 2022, up from 42,400 sold in 2021. The company, and its European peers, plan to sell a lot more.

  • Frackers Flush With Cash Shed Huge Debt Loads

    U.S. oil and gas producers have used windfall profits to repay debtholders, shore up balance sheets and position themselves to weather future downturns.