NUMERATOR MONTHLY RETAIL SALES REPORT: FEBRUARY PROJECTED RETAIL SALES DOWN 1.0% VERSUS JANUARY*

Numerator
·3 min read

Numerator Releases Prior to U.S. Census Bureau’s Advance Retail Sales Report

Table 1

Numerator Estimated Monthly Sales for Retail and Food Services, by Kind of Business

Table 2

Numerator Estimated Change in Monthly Sales for Retail and Food Services, by Kind of Business

CHICAGO, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the Numerator Retail Sales Report, projected retail sales (excluding motor vehicle & parts, gasoline, and miscellaneous retailers) were $487 billion in February 2023, down 1.0% from the previous month and up 6.7% compared with February 2022 on a seasonally adjusted basis.

Numerator, a data and technology company providing insights into consumer behavior, has released its monthly Numerator Retail Sales Report, an advance projection of the US Census Bureau’s monthly retail and food services sales report. Both Numerator and the US Census Bureau adjust for seasonal variation and holiday and trading-day differences, but not for price changes.

In February 2023, the sectors showing declines in retail sales from the prior month were furniture & home furnishing stores; electronics & appliance stores; clothing & clothing accessories stores; sporting goods, hobby, musical instrument, & book stores; general merchandise stores; and non-store retailers. The sectors showing increases in retail sales from the prior month were building material & garden equipment & supplies dealers; food & beverage stores; health & personal care stores; and food services & drinking places.

The Numerator Retail Sales Report is produced and published by Numerator under the leadership of Numerator Chief Economist, Dr. Leo Feler. The report uses Numerator’s first-party and real-time consumer data, aligned with the methodology the US Census Bureau uses for its Advance Monthly Sales for Retail and Food Services report.

* Projected sales excluding motor vehicle & parts, gasoline, and miscellaneous retailers

ABOUT THE NUMERATOR RETAIL SALES REPORT

The Numerator Retail Sales Report is a monthly report on retail and food services sales, by Kind of Business, derived from Numerator’s first-party and real-time consumer data. Numerator is a leading provider of single-sourced, unbiased, and first-party consumer data in the US that is widely used by leading CPG brands, retailers, Wall Street, and media to gain insights into consumer behavior and economic dynamics.

For the Numerator Retail Sales Report, Numerator processes its data according to the methodology used by the US Census Bureau to create its Advance Monthly Sales for Retail and Food Services report, published around the middle of each month. The Numerator Retail Sales Report is not necessarily representative of how Numerator conducts its own in-platform reporting for retail sales; rather, it is constructed in an attempt to match the US Census Bureau’s report.

The Numerator Retail Sales Report provides a continually improving advance projection of retail and food services sales. Each month, Numerator obtains additional information on how closely its advance estimates match the US Census Bureau’s report, and it adjusts the model accordingly to improve accuracy for future reports.

ABOUT NUMERATOR

Numerator is a data and technology company bringing speed and scale to consumer research.  Numerator blends first-party data from over 1 million US households with advanced technology to provide insights into consumer behavior. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Numerator has over 2,000 employees worldwide, and 80 of the top 100 CPG brands are Numerator clients.

DISCLAIMER

The Numerator Retail Sales Report has been prepared for informational purposes only, without any express or implied warranty of any kind, including warranties of accuracy, completeness, or fitness for any particular purpose. The information contained in or provided from or through this report is not intended to provide, and should not be relied upon for, financial advice, investment advice, trading advice, or any other advice. Numerator shall have no liability to any person or entity for any loss or damage resulting from the use of or reliance on the above-mentioned information.

Attachments

CONTACT: Bob Richter Numerator 212-802-8588 press@numerator.com


    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Microsoft on Tuesday signed a 10-year licensing deal to bring Activision's Call of Duty franchise to cloud gaming provider Boosteroid's platform, a move partly aimed at allaying competition concerns over its Activision acquisition. The Activision bid announced in January last year, Microsoft's biggest ever deal, aims to boost its firepower in the booming videogaming market against leaders Tencent and Sony, and lay the base for its investment in metaverse. Ukraine-based Boosteroid's access to Call of Duty is conditional on regulatory approval for the Activision deal.