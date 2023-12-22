Numerica Credit Union paying for free activities during winter break

Dec. 21—Families can enjoy numerous activities over winter break without cost thanks to Numerica Credit Union's 5 Days of Family Fun.

"While the holidays are filled with joy, we understand it's also a season of financial stress," Carla Cicero, Numerica president and CEO said. "We hope these five days of activities include something everyone can enjoy!"

Numerica's 5 Days of Family Fun spreads across the four regions the credit unions serves: Spokane, North Idaho, Tri-Cities and Wenatchee, according to a company release.

On Dec. 22, children can play for free at We Play in the Spokane Valley Mall between noon and 8 p.m. The indoor playground is geared towards children between the ages of 6 months and 12 years old, according to the business's website.

More than 3,000 free tickets were available to attend a Spokane Chiefs hockey game, but in just three days the tickets were reserved by lucky families. At 7:05 p.m. on Dec. 27, attendees will get to see a showdown against inter-state rival, the Wenatchee Wild at the Spokane Arena.

The whole family gets in for free at Mobius Discovery Center on Dec. 29 between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. The downtown children's museum features interactive exhibits that foster critical thinking and problem-solving abilities, according to the organization's website.

"It's a beautiful place to take small children," Cicero said. "There, they can create things, do art, get their hands wet and really spark their imagination."

Numerica is covering the costs for families to bowl at the Players & Spectators Event Center in Spokane Valley on Jan. 2 between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

The 5 Days of Family Fun ties into Numerica's CARES for Kids program which is a commitment to invest in local youth and families, according to a company release.

The campaign has a long-term goal to end childhood poverty, Cicero said.

"We established this big, audacious goal to attract partners to help build brighter futures for youth and families," she said.

Organizations working with the credit union for the program include the YMCA, YWCA, Coeur d'Alene-based nonprofit Safe Passage, Vanessa Behan daycare center in Spokane, and Second Harvest, a Spokane foodbank.

"We're real excited to be able to offer the program to families," she said. "Nonprofit partners are referring their clients to these events, too, so it has become a big way for all of us to celebrate the holidays in all our communities."