Numinus Applies for International Patent Filing of Psychedelics Production Process

·2 min read
In this article:
  • NUMIF

Filing would offer added protection to IP already submitted to USPTO

VANCOUVER, BC, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Numinus Wellness Inc. ("Numinus" or the "Company") (TSX: NUMI) (OTCQX: NUMIF), a mental health care company advancing innovative treatments and safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies, today announced that its subsidiary Numinus Bioscience Inc. ("Numinus Bioscience") has filed a patent application to the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), an agency of the United Nations, for a rapid production process for Psilocybe and other fungi species containing psilocybin and other compounds.

A provisional patent application for the process was submitted to the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) on June 24, 2021. With this additional filing, international patent protection would extend to all WIPO member states that have signed the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT), including Australia, Germany, Netherlands and the United Kingdom, where psychedelic research is currently active.

"The WIPO is an important global forum that provides reassurance to the patent offices of member states. Numinus is confident that the robust evidence supporting the production process will further inform regulators as they consider policy changes to make psychedelic-assisted therapies and products more accessible," said Sharan Sidhu, VP, Scientific Research, Innovation & Laboratory Operations, Numinus. "We look forward to advancing current research and paving the way for eventual commercialization and mainstream access."

The purpose of the process is to significantly increase production of therapeutics for use in psychedelic-assisted therapy, while reducing product variability, increasing production efficiency and ultimately reducing commercialization costs. Since the initial filing, data-sets validating the process for additional fungi specifies have been completed, broadening its potential application and scope from psilocybin to other active compounds.

"This application is part of Numinus' long-term IP strategic focus on scalable and sustainable production that advances research, development and delivery of innovative psychedelic-derived formulations in North America and beyond," said Payton Nyquvest, Founder and CEO, Numinus.

About Numinus

Numinus Wellness helps people to heal and be well through the development and delivery of innovative mental health care and access to safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies. The Numinus model – including psychedelic production, research and clinic care – is at the forefront of a transformation aimed at healing rather than managing symptoms for depression, anxiety, trauma, pain and substance use. At Numinus, we are leading the integration of psychedelic-assisted therapies into mainstream clinical practice and building the foundation for a healthier society.

Learn more at numinus.com and follow us on LinkedInFacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

Disclaimer

Neither Numinus Wellness Inc., nor any of its subsidiaries is a professional corporation licensed to practice health services. In jurisdictions where health services may only be provided by a corporation if that corporation holds a valid permit to do so, Numinus and its subsidiaries operate in a management services function to affiliated professional corporations, who provide health services to patients. Numinus and its subsidiaries do provide health services directly to patients in those jurisdictions where authorized to do so.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements and other information contained in this press release about anticipated future events constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect" and "intend" and statements that an event "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the date the statements are made. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements even if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/numinus-applies-for-international-patent-filing-of-psychedelics-production-process-301572540.html

SOURCE Numinus Wellness Inc.

