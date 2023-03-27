U.S. markets open in 2 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,029.50
    +28.25 (+0.71%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,649.00
    +215.00 (+0.66%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,947.25
    +57.00 (+0.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,768.50
    +20.80 (+1.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.15
    +0.89 (+1.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,952.70
    -31.10 (-1.57%)
     

  • Silver

    23.10
    -0.24 (-1.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0778
    +0.0014 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3800
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.58
    -1.03 (-4.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2271
    +0.0041 (+0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.4600
    +0.7590 (+0.58%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,971.65
    +236.00 (+0.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    608.49
    -9.90 (-1.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,480.28
    +74.83 (+1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,476.87
    +91.62 (+0.33%)
     

Numinus Launches the Practitioner Certification Pathway - a Complete Psychedelic-Assisted Therapy Training Program

CNW Group
·4 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, March 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Numinus Wellness Inc. ("Numinus" or the "Company") (TSX: NUMI) (OTCQX: NUMIF), a mental health care company advancing innovative treatments and safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies, today announced that it has launched the Numinus Certification Pathway – a collection of psychedelic-assisted therapy ("PAT") training courses uniquely selected to provide practitioners with complete PAT training, including an experiential component and practicum.

The Certification Pathway develops core PAT skills through multi-modal teaching methods including interactive evidence and theory reviews, audio-visual design, case-based learning, experiential learning, in-person shadowing opportunities, and more. Once all course requirements in the Certification Pathway are completed, trained practitioners will receive a formal certificate from Numinus to designate competency in providing PAT using specific medicines. The Certification Pathway is designed to equip practitioners with the necessary skillset to deliver quality care with a view to increasing credibility and trust with clients.

"This is a unique opportunity for therapists and medical professionals to learn our PAT protocols and interact with our established Numinus practitioners as they share their real-life experiences in providing integrative and transformative mental wellness," said Payton Nyquvest Founder and CEO, Numinus. "To date, more than 200 practitioners have completed Numinus practitioner training courses since they initially launched in Fall 2022."

Courses that are part of the new Certification Pathway include:

  • Fundamentals of Psychedelic-Assisted Therapy,

  • Applied Psychedelic-Assisted Therapy: Cases, Conditions, and Context,

  • Molecular Foundations of Ketamine, MDMA, and Psilocybin

  • Practical Applications: Experiential Learning and Practicum

On average, 30 spaces are available to external practitioners in each of course offered through the Numinus Certification Pathway. Courses run from four hours to eight-weeks in length, and are cohort-based – designed for busy practitioners in mind, with an easily customizable learning schedule. Upon each course completion, practitioners are awarded a proof of completion certificate recognized by many accreditation bodies – including the Canadian Psychological Association (CPA), the l'Ordre des psychologues du Québec (OPQ), the Canadian Counselling and Psychotherapy Association (CCPA) and the USA National Board for Certified Counsellors (NBCC).

Upon full completion of all courses outlined in the Numinus Certification Pathway, practitioners will be awarded a formal certificate to designate competency in providing PAT for the subject medicine (e.g., planned sources include Ketamine, Psilocybin or MDMA, subject to Health Canada approval).

The most popular course, and core component of the Certification Pathway – The Fundamentals of Psychedelic-Assisted Therapy is now taking registrations for its next intake, for May 2023. Through this eight-week virtual course program, practitioners will learn Numinus' model of care for psychedelic-assisted therapy – which is grounded in evidence, committed to client safety and rooted in justice, equity, dignity, and inclusion. The Numinus training team specializes in mindfulness, somatic, experiential and trauma-sensitive approaches, bringing a unique lens to this emerging field. Overall, this course will help equip mental health professionals and therapists with the foundational knowledge and skills to practice psychedelic-assisted therapy.

About the 8-week Fundamental of PAT course:

More information about Numinus practitioner training courses and the Numinus Certification Pathway can be found at https://numinus.com/services/training/

About Numinus

Numinus Wellness (TSX: NUMI) helps people to heal and be well through the development and delivery of innovative mental health care and access to safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies. The Numinus model - including psychedelic production, research and clinic care - is at the forefront of a transformation aimed at healing rather than managing symptoms for depression, anxiety, trauma, pain and substance use. At Numinus, we are leading the integration of psychedelic-assisted therapies into mainstream clinical practice and building the foundation for a healthier society.

Learn more at www.numinus.com and follow us on LinkedInFacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

Forward-looking statements

Statements and other information contained in this press release about anticipated future events constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect" and "intend" and statements that an event "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, including initial and ongoing Health Canada approval, reliance on professional corporations in jurisdictions where one is required to deliver health services, uptake of the Certification Pathway; timing and/or availability of course seats in a particular Certification Pathway cohort; continued offering of the Certification Pathway at the price set out above or at all; continued legal availability of experiential component of training or availability of licensed practitioners or professional corporations to deliver the same; the effect, if any, of having obtained certification on any particular trainee or such trainee's business or profile; and such other risks that are set out in the Company's disclosure documents available at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the date the statements are made. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements even if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/numinus-launches-the-practitioner-certification-pathway--a-complete-psychedelic-assisted-therapy-training-program-301781733.html

SOURCE Numinus Wellness Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/27/c7452.html

Recommended Stories

  • Regeneron and Sanofi Look for Billions From COPD Drug

    The companies said Dupixent showed positive results in a late-stage study of current or former smokers with the killer disease.

  • Medicare Advantage plans seem enticing, but here are 12 things to consider before signing up

    Medicare Advantage plans are an increasingly popular alternative to Traditional Medicare, but you need to be careful before signing up.

  • Depression and anxiety may be biologically aging you. These small changes could slow the clock

    If you’re one of the millions of Americans who suffers from a mental disorder, your body might be older than you think.

  • How antidepressants can help you manage depression and find relief from persistent sadness

    “With persistence and sometimes trial and error, depression is almost always treatable.”

  • Billionaire Barry Sternlicht Is Heavily Invested in This 15%-Yielding Dividend Stock for Steady Income Growth

    Following multiple recent bank collapses, some on Wall Street estimated the Fed would step back from its by-now customary rate hikes when it convened to discuss its monetary policy last week. That did not happen, however, and Fed chair Jerome Powell announced another 0.25 percentage point rate increase. One prominent investor thinks that was unnecessary and counterproductive. “Obviously he (Fed Chair Jerome Powell) didn’t need to do what he did,” billionaire Barry Sternlicht said, likening the a

  • 'A serious problem': Big South Korean auto firms face heat as State Farm, Progressive now refuse to cover certain models — here’s why these cars are too risky to insure

    This is a TikTok challenge you don’t want to get behind.

  • A $300,000 Annuity Will Pay You This Much Monthly

    When you need another stream of income for retirement, you might consider an annuity. You purchase the annuity from an insurance company and receive payments back at a later date. Before buying an annuity, it's important to consider how much … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $300,000 Annuity Pay Per Month? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Bear of the Day: Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

    Pfizer shares haven't been very healthy in 2023, down more than 20% year-to-date and widely lagging behind the general market.

  • These Stocks Are Moving the Most Today: First Citizens, First Republic, Novartis, Salesforce, Carnival, and More

    First Citizens Bancshares agrees to acquire large parts of failed Silicon Valley Bank, lifting shares of other regional lenders such as First Republic Bank. Carnival is scheduled to report earnings Monday.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Children's Place recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • J.P. Morgan Analysts Say These 2 Stocks Are Their Top Picks for 2023

    In the investing world, the art of “stock picking” is crucial for success; investors must choose the right stocks to invest in to achieve strong returns. Therefore, when Wall Street experts label a stock as a ‘Top Pick,’ it’s a significant indication that the stock has great potential, and investors should take note. Using the TipRanks platform, we’ve looked up the details on two stocks that have recently gotten ‘Top Pick’ designation from the analysts at banking giant J.P. Morgan. So, let’s div

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise, Banks Jump As First Citizens Buys Silicon Valley Bank

    Futures rose as bank fears ease. First Citizens will buy Silicon Valley Bank. Microsoft and Tesla are near buy points.

  • First Citizens Buys Silicon Valley Bank After Run on Lender

    (Bloomberg) -- First Citizens BancShares Inc. agreed to buy Silicon Valley Bank, which was seized by regulators following a run on the lender.Most Read from BloombergSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkFirst Citizens Buys Silicon Valley Bank After Run on LenderFirst Citizens Nears Deal to Buy Silicon Valley Bank, Sources SayBond Traders Go All-In on US Recession Bets That Defy Fed ViewThe bank agreed to take on all deposits and loans, a deal that includes the purchase of

  • I'm Buying Doug Kass' Case for Schwab

    Real Money writer Doug Kass made mention this week a few times that he is building up a position in Charles Schwab Corporation . The stock has dropped some 30% since the implosion earlier this month in Silicon Valley Bank . Insiders have purchased over $6 million shares in aggregate since SVB's debacle.

  • Tesla Aggressively Increases Production

    Tesla wants to continue to dominate the automotive industry in the coming years. After seeing the rivals get closer, Elon Musk's group has unleashed an offensive in recent months to repel them. Tesla has lowered the prices of all its models, from the popular Model 3 and Model Y to the very luxurious Model X and Model S.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • This Table Explains 2023's IRA Required Minimum Distribution (RMD)

    An individual retirement account, more commonly referred to as an IRA, is a good place to save for your retirement. Once you reach a certain age, though, you'll have to start taking a minimum amount out of your account each … Continue reading → The post IRA Required Minimum Distribution (RMD) Table for 2023 appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Morgan Stanley Strategist Says Earnings Are Next Risk to Equities

    (Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley’s Michael Wilson — among the most prominent bearish voices on US stocks — says turmoil in the banking sector has left earnings guidance looking too high, putting sanguine stock markets at risk of sharp declines.Most Read from BloombergSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkFirst Citizens Buys Silicon Valley Bank After Run on LenderFirst Citizens Nears Deal to Buy Silicon Valley Bank, Sources SayBond Traders Go All-In on US Recession Bets That De

  • Panic Around Deutsche Bank Being The 'Next Credit Suisse' Spreads

    The fall of 167-year-old Credit Suisse , which UBS committed to acquire on March 19, has thrown the European banking world in crisis. Shares of Stoxx Europe 600, which is made up of the 600 biggest banks in Europe, are down 4% from a month ago while German giant Deutsche Bank 's stock has been falling for three consecutive days. Over the last few years, Deutsche Bank in particular has been through a lot of tumult.

  • 5 Things to Invest in When a Recession Hits

    When the market is soaring, it's easy to forget that what goes up can also come down. But economic slowdowns tend to be cyclical, which means that another recession is in the future. Whether it's fast-approaching or still a ways off, it's … Continue reading → The post 5 Things to Invest in When a Recession Hits appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.