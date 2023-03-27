Numinus Launches the Practitioner Certification Pathway - a Complete Psychedelic-Assisted Therapy Training Program

VANCOUVER, BC, March 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Numinus Wellness Inc. ("Numinus" or the "Company") (TSX: NUMI) (OTCQX: NUMIF), a mental health care company advancing innovative treatments and safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies, today announced that it has launched the Numinus Certification Pathway – a collection of psychedelic-assisted therapy ("PAT") training courses uniquely selected to provide practitioners with complete PAT training, including an experiential component and practicum.

The Certification Pathway develops core PAT skills through multi-modal teaching methods including interactive evidence and theory reviews, audio-visual design, case-based learning, experiential learning, in-person shadowing opportunities, and more. Once all course requirements in the Certification Pathway are completed, trained practitioners will receive a formal certificate from Numinus to designate competency in providing PAT using specific medicines. The Certification Pathway is designed to equip practitioners with the necessary skillset to deliver quality care with a view to increasing credibility and trust with clients.

"This is a unique opportunity for therapists and medical professionals to learn our PAT protocols and interact with our established Numinus practitioners as they share their real-life experiences in providing integrative and transformative mental wellness," said Payton Nyquvest Founder and CEO, Numinus. "To date, more than 200 practitioners have completed Numinus practitioner training courses since they initially launched in Fall 2022."

Courses that are part of the new Certification Pathway include:

Fundamentals of Psychedelic-Assisted Therapy,

Applied Psychedelic-Assisted Therapy: Cases, Conditions, and Context,

Molecular Foundations of Ketamine, MDMA, and Psilocybin

Practical Applications: Experiential Learning and Practicum

On average, 30 spaces are available to external practitioners in each of course offered through the Numinus Certification Pathway. Courses run from four hours to eight-weeks in length, and are cohort-based – designed for busy practitioners in mind, with an easily customizable learning schedule. Upon each course completion, practitioners are awarded a proof of completion certificate recognized by many accreditation bodies – including the Canadian Psychological Association (CPA), the l'Ordre des psychologues du Québec (OPQ), the Canadian Counselling and Psychotherapy Association (CCPA) and the USA National Board for Certified Counsellors (NBCC).

Upon full completion of all courses outlined in the Numinus Certification Pathway, practitioners will be awarded a formal certificate to designate competency in providing PAT for the subject medicine (e.g., planned sources include Ketamine, Psilocybin or MDMA, subject to Health Canada approval).

The most popular course, and core component of the Certification Pathway – The Fundamentals of Psychedelic-Assisted Therapy is now taking registrations for its next intake, for May 2023. Through this eight-week virtual course program, practitioners will learn Numinus' model of care for psychedelic-assisted therapy – which is grounded in evidence, committed to client safety and rooted in justice, equity, dignity, and inclusion. The Numinus training team specializes in mindfulness, somatic, experiential and trauma-sensitive approaches, bringing a unique lens to this emerging field. Overall, this course will help equip mental health professionals and therapists with the foundational knowledge and skills to practice psychedelic-assisted therapy.

About the 8-week Fundamental of PAT course:

May 4, 2023 – June 22, 2023

Live sessions (via Zoom): 3 hours weekly

Pre-work: 2.5 hours weekly

Group work: 45 mins weekly

C$2,500 + tax

Register at: Fundamentals of Psychedelic-Assisted Therapy (numinuswellness.com)

More information about Numinus practitioner training courses and the Numinus Certification Pathway can be found at https://numinus.com/services/training/

About Numinus

Numinus Wellness (TSX: NUMI) helps people to heal and be well through the development and delivery of innovative mental health care and access to safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies. The Numinus model - including psychedelic production, research and clinic care - is at the forefront of a transformation aimed at healing rather than managing symptoms for depression, anxiety, trauma, pain and substance use. At Numinus, we are leading the integration of psychedelic-assisted therapies into mainstream clinical practice and building the foundation for a healthier society.

Learn more at www.numinus.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Forward-looking statements

Statements and other information contained in this press release about anticipated future events constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect" and "intend" and statements that an event "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, including initial and ongoing Health Canada approval, reliance on professional corporations in jurisdictions where one is required to deliver health services, uptake of the Certification Pathway; timing and/or availability of course seats in a particular Certification Pathway cohort; continued offering of the Certification Pathway at the price set out above or at all; continued legal availability of experiential component of training or availability of licensed practitioners or professional corporations to deliver the same; the effect, if any, of having obtained certification on any particular trainee or such trainee's business or profile; and such other risks that are set out in the Company's disclosure documents available at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the date the statements are made. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements even if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/numinus-launches-the-practitioner-certification-pathway--a-complete-psychedelic-assisted-therapy-training-program-301781733.html

