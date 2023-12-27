When Will Numinus Wellness Inc. (TSE:NUMI) Turn A Profit?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Numinus Wellness Inc.'s (TSE:NUMI) future prospects. Numinus Wellness Inc. provides psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy products and services in Canada and the United States. On 31 August 2023, the CA$32m market-cap company posted a loss of CA$30m for its most recent financial year. As path to profitability is the topic on Numinus Wellness' investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

According to some industry analysts covering Numinus Wellness, breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2025, before generating positive profits of CA$8.4m in 2026. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 3 years from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2026? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 68% year-on-year, on average, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

TSX:NUMI Earnings Per Share Growth December 27th 2023

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Numinus Wellness' upcoming projects, but, take into account that by and large a pharma company has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the drug and stage of product development the business is in. This means, large upcoming growth rates are not abnormal as the company is beginning to reap the benefits of earlier investments.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 1.7% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

