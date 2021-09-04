NUMU Food Group Announces Series A Funding

Capital raise includes backing from alternative protein powerhouses Unovis Asset Management and Clear Current Capital

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NUMU Food Group, the company behind NUMU Vegan Mozzarella, a gooey, delicious, 100% vegan non-dairy cheese, proudly announces its Series A Funding co-led by Unovis Asset Management and Clear Current Capital. The capital raise will be used to build national awareness of the New York based brand through expanded marketing campaigns, as well as bolster the brand's explosive distribution and product development.

"This is an exciting time for NUMU as we continue to develop the brand and expand our distribution," explained Gunars Elmuts, Founder of NUMU Vegan Cheese. "Thanks to our continued partnership with investors like Unovis and Clear Current, who have extensive experience in the plant-based food space, we are well-positioned to bring NUMU to a much wider audience."

"We are excited to increase our investment in NUMU at this pivotal moment," said Mark Langley, Managing Partner at Unovis. "About two-thirds of the world's population is lactose intolerant, yet non-dairy cheese is still a rarity in pizza shops. The NUMU team has created a truly differentiated product with high performing melt, stretch, and taste qualities for pizzerias."

Introduced to New Yorkers in 2016, NUMU Food Group was developed by Gunars Elmuts, who adopted a vegan lifestyle in 2011 while working as a DJ. Frustrated by the lack of vegan-friendly options available at late-night pizza shops, Elmuts decided to create his own revolutionary mozzarella – NUMU cheese. Unlike other offerings, NUMU delivers a 100% vegan cheese that melts smooth, has no aftertaste and delivers the clean, creamy flavor of classic mozzarella – perfect for pizzas, lasagnas and sandwiches. With its base ingredients of potato starch, soybeans and coconut oil, NUMU is Kosher and completely free of dairy, lactose, casein, nuts and is non-GMO.

NUMU Vegan Mozzarella is currently available to foodservice vendors in convenient ready-to-use shreds and fresh blocks. The company is also actively developing a number of other varieties of plant-based cheese. For more information, please visit NUMUvegan.com.

About NUMU Food Group

NUMU Food Group ( www.numuvegan.com) is the creator of NUMU Vegan Mozzarella, a gooey, delicious, 100% vegan, mozzarella that gives vegans and the lactose intolerant the opportunity to enjoy pizza, one of America's favorite foods. NUMU Vegan Mozzarella is a versatile, non-dairy cheese that melts smooth, has no aftertaste, and delivers the clean, creamy flavor of classic mozzarella.

About Unovis Asset Management BV

Unovis Asset Management (www.unovis.vc) is a global boutique investment firm and leader in the rapidly developing alternative protein space. The Unovis team has the longest and most comprehensive investment track record in the alternative proteins sector through their renowned first fund, New Crop Capital, founded in 2015. Unovis' mission is to transform the global food system by investing in solutions that facilitate sustained behavioral change and reduce dependence on animal protein products. Unovis supports founders by sharing their culinary knowledge, understanding of consumer habits, experience in food manufacturing, and network of industry experts to build lasting companies. Further information: www.unovis.vc

About Clear Current Capital

Clear Current Capital (www.clearcurrentcapital.com) is an early-stage alt-protein investor, dedicated to delivering disruptive, accessible, and delicious food that takes advantage of inefficiencies within the food industry. We look to generate positive impact for the environment, health, and animal welfare issues while providing above market returns to our investors.

