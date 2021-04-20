U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,134.94
    -28.32 (-0.68%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,821.30
    -256.33 (-0.75%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,786.27
    -128.50 (-0.92%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,188.21
    -43.79 (-1.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    62.61
    -0.77 (-1.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,779.20
    +0.80 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    25.88
    +0.03 (+0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2038
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5620
    -0.0390 (-2.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3936
    -0.0049 (-0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.0790
    -0.0710 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,950.64
    +724.36 (+1.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,296.41
    +62.00 (+5.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,859.87
    -140.21 (-2.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,100.38
    -584.99 (-1.97%)
     

Nuo Therapeutics Announces Publication of Final Decision Memo for Autologous Blood Derived Products for Chronic Non-Healing Wounds by Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

HOUSTON, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTC Pink: AURX) ("Nuo" or the "Company"), today announced the recent publication of the final decision memo for Autologous Blood-Derived Products for Chronic Non-Healing Wounds (CAG-00190R4). On April 13, 2021, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) concluded in its final coverage decision memo (available at the URL at the bottom of this release) that Medicare will cover autologous platelet-rich plasma (PRP) for treatment of chronic non-healing diabetic wounds (DFUs) under section 1862(a)(1)(A) of the Social Security Act. This final decision follows the favorable proposed decision memo which was published December 21, 2020 and followed by a thirty-day public comment period. In its final decision memo, CMS concluded that the coverage for DFUs would be for a duration of 20 weeks and limited to devices whose FDA cleared indications include the management of exuding cutaneous wounds such as DFUs. Coverage of autologous PRP beyond 20 weeks for DFUs and for the treatment of all chronic, non-healing wounds will be determined by local Medicare Administrative Contractors (MACs).

"The publication of the final decision memo with approved coverage for autologous PRP in DFUs is a welcomed addition to the treatment of DFUs", commented David Jorden, Nuo's Chief Executive Officer. FDA clearance nearly fifteen years ago in fall 2007 was followed unfortunately by Medicare's affirmation of national non-coverage in March 2008 in response to a Company reconsideration request (CAG-0019R2). Thus, Nuo began a focused and dedicated effort to collect clinical data in a field with known difficulties in establishing robust traditional clinical evidence which ultimately culminated in Nuo's most recent reconsideration request in May 2019 on the basis of the DFU clinical outcomes data collected under Coverage with Evidence Development (CED). The addition in the final decision memo of the requirement that a covered device producing autologous PRP have an FDA cleared indication specifically for the management of wounds is an important distinction that we are glad CMS accepted to ensure that the majority of PRP devices in the marketplace having orthopedic indications are not inappropriately covered for clinical indications poorly suited for the PRP concentrate outputs from these devices".

"As previously announced in October 2020, Nuo successfully eliminated the post-bankruptcy Series A preferred stock held by Deerfield Management along with the senior secured notes which had provided important and accessible capital. I believe that, with a now clean capital structure, the Company has an opportunity to pursue a variety of alternatives after effectively mothballing the business over the past eighteen to twenty-four months. The paramount consideration will be ensuring that Aurix becomes available to patients with non-healing chronic wounds and in a manner that offers the company an opportunity to build value in the equity of the business."

https://www.cms.gov/medicare-coverage-database/details/nca-decision-memo.aspx?NCAId=300&NCDId=217&ncdver=5&IsPopup=y&bc=AAAAAAAACAQA&.

The information included at this web address is not deemed to be incorporated by reference in this release and the address is provided as an inactive textual reference only.

About Nuo Therapeutics

Nuo Therapeutics, Inc. is a biomedical company offering biodynamic therapies for chronic wound care. The Company's Aurix System is a biodynamic hematogel that harnesses a patient's innate regenerative abilities for the management of a variety of wounds.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties and actual results and outcomes may differ materially from the results and outcomes discussed in or anticipated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance, or achievements, and may contain the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "the facts suggest," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result" or, in each case, their negative, or words or expressions of similar meaning.

These statements reflect the Company's current view of future events and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which include, among others, the following:

  • the coverage of autologous PRP beyond 20 weeks for DFUs and for the treatment of all chronic, non-healing wounds, which will be determined by local Medicare Administrative Contractors (MACs);

  • significant uncertainty surrounding an agreed path forward for Aurix as an accessible product option for physicians treating Medicare beneficiaries with chronic wounds – in the absence of such a path, the Company will likely have to cease operations;

  • the Company's nominal cash resources, the Company's need for immediate and substantial additional financing and its ability to obtain that financing, including in light of the low share price and significant volatility with respect to its common stock;

  • the fact that the Company has no assets left to monetize other than the Aurix System itself; and

  • the fact that the Company has not filed its annual reports on Form 10-K for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2020 and has not filed any quarterly reports since its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, as well as other risks and uncertainties referenced in the Company's SEC filings.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, and the Company's business, results of operations, financial condition and cash flows may be materially and adversely affected. Given these risks and uncertainties, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. Except to the extent required by applicable law or rules, the Company undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update, revise or otherwise publicly release any revisions to its forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of any unanticipated events.

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nuo-therapeutics-announces-publication-of-final-decision-memo-for-autologous-blood-derived-products-for-chronic-non-healing-wounds-by-centers-for-medicare--medicaid-services-301273147.html

SOURCE Nuo Therapeutics, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • India does not see logic in U.S. putting it on currency watchlist

    India does not see any logic in the United States putting it on a monitoring list of currency manipulators, a trade ministry official said on Tuesday. "I don't understand any economic logic," Anup Wadhawan, India's commerce secretary told reporters. The Reserve Bank of India is following a policy that allows currency movements based on market forces, he said.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks pull back from record levels as tech stocks dive

    Stocks fell Monday, with the S&P 500 and Dow retreating from record levels.

  • Exclusive: Fed will limit any overshoot of inflation target, Powell says

    The U.S. economy is going to temporarily see "a little higher" inflation this year as the recovery strengthens and supply constraints push up prices in some sectors, but the Federal Reserve is committed to limiting any overshoot, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in an April 8 letter to Senator Rick Scott. "We do not seek inflation that substantially exceeds 2 percent, nor do we seek inflation above 2 percent for a prolonged period," Powell said in a five-page response to a March 24 letter in which the Florida Republican raised concerns about rising inflation and the U.S. central bank's bond-buying program. Those modifiers - "substantially" exceeding 2% inflation or above that level for a "prolonged" period - help to more sharply define the upper bounds of the Fed's comfort zone as prices rise.

  • Bank of England Joins Global Peers Exploring a Digital Currency

    (Bloomberg) -- Britain’s Treasury and the Bank of England are weighing the potential creation of a central bank digital currency, joining authorities from China to Sweden exploring the next big step in the future of money.The government and central bank on Monday announced the creation of a task force to coordinate on the possibility of BOE-issued digital money for use by households and businesses. They will engage in discussions with stakeholders on the risks and benefits before making a decision.If approved, the digital currency would “exist alongside cash and bank deposits, rather than replacing them,” according to the statement.With modern technologies and the coronavirus accelerating the push toward cashless transactions, and crypto currencies such as Bitcoin gaining traction, central banks are taking action to make sure they don’t fall behind.In 2020, the Bahamas launched the Sand Dollar, making it among the world’s first sovereign-backed digital currencies. The European Central Bank and Sweden’s Riksbank have said they could follow suit around the middle of the decade.China is also considering a digital yuan, but the Federal Reserve has previously said it was not something the U.S. would rush into.The U.K. task force will be jointly chaired by BOE Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe and the Treasury’s Director General of Financial Services, Katharine Braddick. A new CBDC division will be set up at the central bank.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bank of Canada Set to Dial Back Bond Buying: Decision-Day Guide

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Canada is poised to pare back its asset purchases amid a stronger-than-expected economic recovery, taking one of the biggest steps yet by a developed country to reduce emergency levels of monetary stimulus.Governor Tiff Macklem is expected to cut the central bank’s weekly government bond purchases on Wednesday to C$3 billion ($2.4 billion), from the current pace of C$4 billion. Officials may also give clues to whether they expect to bring forward their timeline for interest rate hikes, with current guidance pointing to no move before 2023.The policy decision, due at 10 a.m. in Ottawa, is a pivotal one for the central bank. Its quantitative easing program is too large given the size of Canada’s bond market. Just on technical grounds, it needs to be pared back as the government’s financing requirements drop.At the same time, a case is growing for less stimulus. The economy is running at a much faster clip than the Bank of Canada has been projecting, forcing officials to start laying the groundwork for the start of policy normalization.“The economic outlook has improved markedly since January”, Dominique Lapointe, an economist at Laurentian Bank Securities Inc., said by email. “The Bank of Canada is ready to take its foot off the accelerator.”Officials won’t want to get too far ahead of other major central banks like the Federal Reserve, which has been wary to talk about scaling back. If the Bank of Canada moves alone, it could trigger a currency appreciation that would be self-defeating.To be sure, the Bank of Canada’s asset purchases have been more aggressive than others in the Group of Seven, at least relative to the size of the nation’s bond market.The central bank has bought about C$280 billion in Canadian government bonds over the past year, ballooning its balance sheet to around one-quarter of economic output. It now owns more than 40% of outstanding bonds and is on pace to go above 50% in a few months as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government reduces its issuance by about C$90 billion this year, according to estimates by Ian Pollick, head of fixed income, currency and commodity research at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce.It’s a massive footprint that threatens to create financial distortions -- a concern that led Macklem to reduce minimum weekly purchases in October, from C$5 billion initially. At the time, officials characterized the taper as neutral in terms of stimulus, because they shifted purchases toward long-term bonds concurrently. The more the tapering takes place in the short end of the yield curve -- two-year and three-year bonds -- the less the impact on financial conditions.“In some ways they’re being forced into a taper,” Benjamin Reitzes, Canadian rates and macro strategist at BMO Capital Markets, said by phone.What Bloomberg Economics Says...“The economy is working through a third wave of Covid-19 and new restrictions, but the growth and labor market outlooks are still significantly stronger than the BoC envisioned in January, meeting the guideline for a reduction.”--Andrew Husby, economistFor the full report, click hereBut the improving economic outlook does give the central bank more scope to pare back now, and policy makers have been clear that a stimulus pullback is coming for reasons beyond those technical issues. The bank laid the ground rules for what that would look like in a speech last month by Deputy Governor Toni Gravelle, who said tapering will be “gradual and in measured steps.”What the central bank won’t do is touch its short-term benchmark interest rate, its primary monetary policy tool. Economists unanimously see the bank holding it unchanged at 0.25% at the announcement. Not only is the rate at historic lows, but the central bank has pledged not to raise it until all economic slack is full absorbed, so inflation can return sustainably to its 2% target.When that will be depends on a lot of guess work.Up until January, when the Bank of Canada last released economic forecasts, it projected that threshold wouldn’t be reached until 2023.The economy, however, has outperformed spectacularly relative to the Bank of Canada’s projections since then. As a result, markets are anticipating the central bank will bring forward its rate increase, with a 60% probability of a hike this time next year.There is scope for Macklem to push back against those expectations.Economic slack is hard to measure and that gives him leeway to argue faster growth doesn’t mean there will be less excess supply. The central bank can also express heightened concern about the uneven recovery in the labor market -- giving it even more discretion. Then there is the seriousness of the current wave of Covid-19 cases, which is the worst so far in parts of the country. That prompted Canada’s largest province, Ontario, to take its most aggressive steps yet to restrict the movement of people last week.“I think they will keep to this cautious optimism,” Dawn Desjardins, deputy chief economist at Royal Bank of Canada, said by phone.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • FTSE falls 2pc as markets lose steam

    British tobacco firms sank on Tuesday as more than £5bn was wiped off their value after the Biden administration announced plans on Monday evening to reduce the nicotine content of cigarettes to a level that is not addictive. British American Tobacco fell 221.5p to £26.92 – a five-week low – and Imperial Brands fell 115.5p to £14.65, its lowest price in just over four weeks. The move “could massively undermine the long-term sales prospects of the large caps. These changes come at a time when tobacco companies are already facing demand headwinds,” said Sophie Griffiths, an analyst at Oanda. The tobacco industry has been waiting for a number of years for America’s Food and Drug Administration to decide on whether to cap nicotine levels. Plans were first announced in 2018, with Marlboro-maker Altria saying that it did not think it was possible, nor would it reduce smoking. The FDA is also mulling a ban on menthol cigarettes, a move that hit BAT particularly hard. Research suggested that menthol cigarettes account for up to 75pc of the cigarettes smoked by African-Americans, with the proportion even higher in younger age groups. This has led the FDA to consider whether the category disproportionately addicts and kills black Americans. London-listed BAT merged with Reynolds in 2017 in a deal worth $49bn (£41bn). Reynolds was one of America’s biggest sellers of menthol cigarettes. Tobacco firms dragged on the FTSE 100, which wiped out all of last week’s gains as it plunged 140.21 points, the highest single day fall since Feb 26, to below the level of 7,000 that it breached last week for the first time in over a year. It joined a global stock market rout to end the day at 6,859.87, while the FTSE 250 lost 382.31 points to close at 22,108.55. Equity losses came despite sterling ending the day down 0.3pc against its European and US counterparts, to €1.1586 and $1.395 respectively. The pound had earlier touched a six-week high on a weak US dollar, before reversing course to stand lower. Just behind the tobacco giants, two of the biggest losers on the benchmark, was Primark-parent Associated British Foods, which dropped 146p to £23.14, its lowest level since mid-February. It came after the company revealed a halving of profit for the year and revenue down 18pc. “But it’s growing concern that new variants will set back recovery that seems to be having the greatest impact, particularly amongst airlines like British Airways owner IAG worried those rays of summer hope might be obscured behind another Covid-cloud,” said Danni Hewson at AJ Bell. IAG closed as the top flight’s biggest loser, down 17.1p to 193.1p. In the same position on the FTSE 250 was cruise operator Carnival, down 104p to £15.31.

  • ‘Crypto Dad’ Giancarlo Joins Board of Bitcoin Lender BlockFi

    (Bloomberg) -- Christopher Giancarlo, the former chairman of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission who’s known as “Crypto Dad” for his early embrace of digital assets, joined the board of cryptocurrency lender BlockFi.Giancarlo, 61, headed the CFTC when the Chicago Board Options Exchange and CME Group Inc. first offered Bitcoin futures contracts. He gained tens of thousands of followers on Twitter after his February 2018 congressional testimony in which he advocated for a “do no harm” regulatory stance toward blockchain products, the comments that earned him his nickname.“It’s been fascinating to see how the whole ecosystem around crypto is morphing so fast,” Giancarlo said in an interview. There’s a healthy combination of retail and institutional interest in the market for digital assets such as Bitcoin and Ether, he said. Yet the banks have been slow to embrace the new asset class.“The opportunity for the BlockFis of the world is the traditional lenders haven’t showed up yet, and yet there’s incredible demand” for dollars and other fiat currency to be used to buy crypto, he said. “The future of money and things of value is digital.”Giancarlo joins a range of former regulators and Wall Street executives who have jumped to industry roles, including Ben Lawsky, the former head of the New York State Department of Financial Services who’s on the board of Ripple Labs Inc. Gary Cohn, the former president of Goldman Sachs Group Inc., serves on the board of blockchain startup Spring Labs.Read More: Crypto Shadow Banking Explained and Why 12% Yields Are CommonSome of the largest non-bank firms in cryptocurrency, including BitGo, BlockFi, Galaxy Digital and Genesis, are stepping up to meet investor demand for dollars amid a longstanding wariness by banks to lend to individuals or companies associated with Bitcoin and other digital assets. They’re lending to hedge funds that need cash to buy Bitcoin for a trade with minimal risk that has been paying out annualized returns that have recently hit 20% to 40%.BlockFi is a akin to a bank for the virtual-currency realm, paying interest on crypto deposits and making cash loans using those holdings as collateral. It also offers a credit card with Bitcoin rewards, as well as a Bitcoin Trust that gives investors exposure without requiring actual purchases of the digital currency.Giancarlo recalled his time at the CFTC when Cboe and CME Group self-certified the first U.S. Bitcoin futures contracts.“It was not without its controversy,” he said, adding that Thomas Peterffy, chairman of Interactive Brokers, placed a full-page ad in the Wall Street Journal decrying the move and saying words to the effect of, “Don’t let Bitcoin futures come about or the western world will end.” Even Wall Street’s futures group, the Futures Industry Association, was against the idea, he said.While Cboe dropped its Bitcoin contract, CME Group’s has been a success, and the exchange recently added Ether futures.Giancarlo also serves as senior counsel to law firm Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP, is on the advisory board of the Chamber of Digital Commerce and acts as an independent director of the American Financial Exchange. He was recently nominated to the board of Nomura Holdings Inc. and is a co-founder of the Digital Dollar Project.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Dollar Bears Get New Lease of Life as Yields Hobble Currency

    (Bloomberg) -- Dollar bears are making a comeback as falling Treasury yields handcuff the reserve currency. Technical indicators suggest the decline may extend.The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index climbed 0.1% Tuesday after falling for the previous six sessions in its longest losing streak since June. The index was pressured lower after Treasury 10-year yields dropped almost 15 basis points since the end of March. Leveraged traders have slashed bullish positions, according to the latest data from Commodity Futures Trading Commission.“The U.S. dollar is breaking down through important levels,” John Hardy, head of FX strategy at Saxo Bank, wrote in a note. “As long as the U.S. Treasuries threat remains neutralized, we could be set for a significant move lower here in the U.S. dollar.”Should a correlation between U.S. yields, bond volatility and the dollar extend, it could mean more weakness for the currency, according to an analysis by Citigroup Global Markets Inc. A recent break in a key technical formation known as a double top also appears bearish, the firm’s analysts said. Meanwhile risk reversals -- a measure of sentiment and positioning -- are pointing to more losses.The shift comes after an inflation-fear-induced surge in Treasury yields forced funds to abandon their dollar short bets last month. Recent solid U.S. economic data have, however, failed to push yields higher, eroding one of the greenback’s biggest appeals.Here’s a look at why the dollar’s drop may not be over as yet:Risk ReversalsOne-month risk reversals for the Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index on Tuesday day touched the lowest since early January, pointing toward more downside risks. The gauge reflects demand for greenback exposure and is heading toward its year-to-date low. A drop below that could mean more losses.Double TopThe Bloomberg dollar gauge completed a major double-top formation by breaking below a key trendline. That move opens the door to the February 2021 low of 1119, and if that is broken through, the decline may extend to the pivotal range of 1110-1112, Citigroup’s Lauren Jung said Monday. That includes the lows from 2018 and January 2021.The BBDXY index has tracked U.S. yields this year, which also has been moving in tandem with lower bond volatility as seen in the ICE BofA MOVE Index. A continuation of that move should mean more pressure for the greenback.Dollar bull Trevor Greetham, head of multi asset at Royal London Asset Management, said U.S. stimulus will once again push Treasury yields higher after a pause, but for now, he’s “open-minded to a period of dollar weakness” amid the global economic recovery.Speculators ShiftLeveraged traders pulled back on their bullish position last week, after flipping from a bearish stance in March, according to the latest data from Commodity Futures Trading Commission. They cut holdings back to 1,145 contracts, after it surged to as high as 23,067 contracts last month.(Updates levels throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • J&J Signals Optimism With Covid Vaccine Use in Limbo in U.S.

    (Bloomberg) -- Johnson & Johnson indicated that uncertainty regarding its Covid-19 vaccine could ease in coming days, as regulators review whether the shot can cause rare blood clots and inspect a factory that’s key to the drugmaker hitting its production targets.The U.S. paused use of the vaccine last week after six women who received it developed serious but rare blood clots in the brain. A panel of medical experts reviewing data on the clots could vote Friday on whether the hold should end. No additional cases of the clots have been confirmed since the pause began, according to Jason McDonald, a spokesman for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.“In the next couple of days we will have a very solid path forward, and we’re going to do all we can to make sure that’s a positive outcome,” J&J Chief Financial Officer Joseph Wolk said in an interview.Shares of J&J gained 2.6% at 11:22 a.m. in New York, a sign that investors expect that the vaccine could soon be returned to use in the U.S. and elsewhere.The European Medicines Agency’s safety committee warned on Tuesday that there was a link between the rare clots and the vaccine, but said the potential benefits outweigh any risk. The ruling clears a path for European Union countries to decide whether to restrict access to the shot for any patient groups. The committee recommended that a warning be added to the shot’s product information.As of April 15, some 7.7 million people in the U.S. had received the J&J shot. J&J said Tuesday that it brought in $100 million in sales for the company in the first quarter.While the J&J shot had earlier been seen as critical to the U.S. immunization program, the Biden administration has said it expects other currently available vaccines will make up for any shortfall caused by the pause. In Europe, where a wider vaccine rollout has gone more slowly, access to the J&J shot could help cover more residents and stem the spread of viral variants that have contributed to higher infection rates.Forecast on HoldNew Brunswick, New Jersey-based J&J didn’t provide a full-year forecast for vaccine sales because of uncertainty around the pause in its use, Wolk said in an interview Tuesday. J&J is offering the shot on a not-for-profit basis, at no more than $10 a dose, for the duration of the pandemic.“We don’t want to be presumptuous and perhaps maybe even offend regulators, we want that process to play out and make sure that we’re being respectful of it,” Wolk said. “Since it’s a not-for-profit construct, it’s not going to have a material impact on earnings.”This week, U.S. regulators will likely finish an inspection of an Emergent BioSolutions Inc. facility responsible for making the underlying drug substance used in the shot, said J&J Vice Chairman of the Executive Committee Joaquin Duato during a call with investors.On April 16, Emergent was told by U.S. regulators to stop work at the Baltimore facility. Some 15 million doses worth of a key ingredient in the J&J shot had to be discarded after a manufacturing mix-up. J&J executives said Tuesday that it’s too early to determine how the hurdle will affect the timing of deliveries of 100 million doses to the U.S.Read More: Emergent Factory Halt Adds to Obstacles for J&J’s Covid VaccineJ&J also said on Tuesday that it expects adjusted earnings per share this year of $9.42 to $9.57, narrowing the guidance of $9.40 to $9.60 given in January. Wall Street analysts expect $9.50 a share, on average, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. First-quarter revenue was $22.32 billion, outpacing the average analyst estimate of $21.98 billion.The company’s pharmaceutical unit continues to account for more than half its sales, as revenue in the division jumped 10% to $12.2 billion in the first quarter. Medical-device sales rose 11% to $6.58 billion.Wolk said he expects device trends to continue to improve. In the Asia Pacific region, medical devices rebounded by 70% this quarter, and he said that other regions will follow suit. “Elective surgeries seem to be a little bit soft yet in terms of the market,” he said.But consumer sales slipped 2.3% year-over-year to $3.54 billion. Within consumer health, J&J saw sales decline in over-the-counter products driven by comparisons with last year’s pantry loading and a weaker cough, cold and flu season.Overall, J&J reported first-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $2.59, up from $2.30 a year earlier. It also boosted its dividend on Tuesday by 5%, from $1.01 a share to $1.06 a share.(Updates throughout)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Overstock CEO says Coinbase, Robinhood are in its crosshairs as it builds out rival crypto trading venue

    Overstock CEO Jonathan “JJ” Johnson says he's hoping that one day tZero, a much smaller trading platform that offers some services similar to Coinbase, will be a legitimate rival to the crypto behemoth that just listed on the Nasdaq Inc. last Wednesday with a valuation that briefly hit around $100 billion.

  • Democratic senators urge Education Department to remove millions of student loan borrowers from default status

    A group of Democratic Senators, led by Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Raphael Warnock (D-GA), sent a letter urging the Education Department (ED) to restore defaulted student loans to on-time status amid the ongoing payment pause, Yahoo Finance has learned.

  • DOGE Army Retreats, Tail Between Legs, as Dogeday Ends With 29% Drop

    The DOGE frenzy appears to have spread to decentralized finance, where several imitator tokens have chalked up staggering single-day gains.

  • Oatly Reveals Growing Losses, Revenue in U.S. IPO Filing

    (Bloomberg) -- Oatly Group AB, the vegan food and drink maker that touts the sustainability of its products, filed for a U.S. initial public offering as its losses and sales increase.The Malmo, Sweden-based company in a filing Monday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission listed the size of the offering as $100 million, a placeholder that will change when it sets terms for the share sale. Its existing investors will also sell shares as part of the offering.Oatly reported a $60 million net loss on $421 million revenue in 2020, compared with a loss of $36 million on revenue of $204 million the previous year, according to the filing.Oatly, founded in 1994, said it’s the “world’s original and largest oat milk company.” It also highlighted the sustainability of its products, as younger customer favor items with positive societal and environmental impact.“A liter of Oatly product consumed in place of cow’s milk results in around 80% less greenhouse gas emissions, 79% less land usage and 60% less energy consumption,” the company said in its filing. The company said 92% of generation Z and 90% of millennials -- customers less than 40 years old -- would act in support of a “purposeful brand.”In July, Oatly secured $200 million in new capital from investors led by Blackstone Group Inc. The group also included celebrities such as Oprah Winfrey and Jay-Z, as well as former Starbucks Corp. founder Howard Schultz. The company was valued at about $2 billion in the round.In February, Oatly had been exploring a U.S. listing at a value of around $10 billion, Bloomberg News reported.Brother FoundersOatly was started by brothers Rickard and Bjorn Oste. Using technology based on research from Sweden’s Lund University, the company turns fiber-rich oats into liquid food.Oat milk, which was essentially non-existent in the U.S. before Oatly’s entrance, saw a 151% jump in sales in dollar terms at retail outlets during the 52-week period ended March 13, according to NielsenIQ. The plant-based dairy category as a whole rose 20% during the same period. By sales, oat milk is the second-most popular option after almond milk.For More: Oat Milk Shortages Reported Following Delay in New Oatly PlantThe drink’s popularity has led to supply shortages in the U.S. following a delay related to the coronavirus pandemic in the construction of a production facility, Bloomberg News reported last month. Starbucks, which expanded the sale of Oatly products across its 15,000 U.S. cafes on March 2, has said it’s dealing with temporary stock issues.Oatly is an exclusive oat milk provider to Starbucks in the U.S. and China. The company’s investors included Chinese conglomerate China Resources Co., Belgium-based private equity firm Verlinvest and Blackstone Group Inc., among others, according to its filing.Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Credit Suisse Group AG are leading the offering. Oatly plans to list its shares on Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol OTLY.(Updates with funding in sixth paragraph. Verlinvest’s location was corrected in an earlier version of this story.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Primark shopper numbers 'back to pre-Covid levels'

    Despite a surge at reopened stores in England and Wales, the chain lost £1.1bn in sales under lockdown.

  • Dogecoin Eclipses XRP as 4th Largest Cryptocurrency Ahead of ‘Dogeday’

    Dogecoin briefly replaced XRP as the fourth-largest coin early Monday.

  • Dogecoin 'will probably cease to exist': veteran trader

    The Dogecoin faithful have declared April 20 “Doge Day,” but on Wall Street, having your own ‘day’ is no guarantee of legitimacy or longevity.

  • Boeing Shakes Up Investors With Management Changes

    The commercial aerospace giant raised its retirement age for CEO Dave Calhoun, 64, and announced that 54-year-old CFO Greg Smith is retiring.

  • Cannabis stocks tumble on 4/20 as boost from banking bill fades on concerns about its fate in the Senate

    Cannabis stocks tumbled across the board on Tuesday, reversing their premarket gains, as the initial boost offered by the passage of a banking bill by the House late Monday gave way to uncertainty about its likely fate in the Senate.

  • Derek Chauvin verdict had Minneapolis businesses prepared to ‘hit the panic button’

    Business owners around Minneapolis, where the Derek Chauvin trial has been held, have been on edge over the last year.

  • During Bitcoin’s Latest Price Crash, ‘Tether Premium’ Shows Where Money Went

    The stablecoin's price in dollars surged during the recent market correction to the highest since the "Black Thursday" sell-off in March 2020.