Despite seeing losses of more than 50% this year and severely underperforming the market, Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) stock might not be finished falling. In late December 2021, the World Health Organization granted another emergency use listing for its coronavirus vaccine, but, much to the chagrin of shareholders, it failed to stop the stock's tumble. While it might not be enough to stem the stock's losses immediately, Novavax will report its fourth-quarter earnings either at the end of February or at the start of March.