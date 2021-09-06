U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,535.43
    -1.52 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,369.09
    -74.71 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,363.52
    +32.32 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,292.05
    -11.97 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.45
    +0.16 (+0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,824.80
    -8.90 (-0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    24.77
    -0.03 (-0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1871
    -0.0021 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3220
    +0.0280 (+2.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3821
    -0.0043 (-0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8420
    +0.1500 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    51,555.34
    +1,107.88 (+2.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,352.37
    +54.64 (+4.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,195.03
    +56.68 (+0.79%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,659.89
    +531.78 (+1.83%)
     

NuProbe technology Enables Rapid Ultrasensitive Mutation Detection on Nanopore Platforms

·3 min read

HOUSTON, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NuProbe scientists and collaborators recently published a new method for sensitive detection of somatic mutations using Oxford Nanopore sequencing platforms. The method, termed oncogene concatenated enriched amplicon nanopore sequencing (OCEANS), enables rapid, accurate, and affordable detection of somatic mutations as low as 0.05% variant allele frequency (VAF). This novel research will facilitate the development of same-day, low-cost oncology panels for time-sensitive therapy selection and recurrence monitoring. The research article was published on September 6th in the peer-reviewed journal Genome Biology.

NuProbe Logo
NuProbe Logo

"Nanopore sequencing has been attractive to scientists with its ability to deliver same-day results, which has the potential to provide faster diagnosis and enable faster care. We have been investigating methods of applying nanopore sequencing in certain clinical settings, with a focus on sensitive cancer mutation detection where speed is of the essence," said Dr. Lawrence Kwong, Assistant Professor of the Department of Translational Molecular Pathology at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, and coauthor of the study, "The presented OCEANS method provides high sensitivity mutation detection using nanopore sequencing and can potentially help pave the way for developing same-day clinical sequencing panels and ultimately benefit patients."

Although Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) has been powerful in high-throughput sensitive mutation detection, it can take several days to get results and has high instrument and consumable cost. Using the OCEANS method, nanopore sequencing improves upon many NGS approaches with long-read capability, short turnaround time, and low instrument and consumables cost.

The OCEANS method uses NuProbe's blocker displacement amplification (BDA) technology to enrich low frequency variants and applies an innovative Stochastic Amplicon Ligation (SAL) method to concatenate short DNA molecules. The OCEANS method results in 100-fold greater sensitivity in calling mutations and higher throughput.

Using four distinct multi-gene OCEANS panels, the research demonstrated that the OCEANS method could achieve VAF limits of detection by nanopore sequencing at 0.05% to 1%, with only 10 hours from DNA to called variants. The authors also validated the OCEANS method on clinical tissue samples.

"On clinical FFPE tumor samples, this research shows greater than 99% concordance to Illumina NGS, but adds the benefit of a faster result," said Deepak Thirunavukarasu, Ph.D., lead author of the study and a research scientist at NuProbe. "Ours is to our knowledge the first peer reviewed publication showing rapid detection of single nucleotide somatic mutations with low VAFs on the nanopore platform."

"Both accuracy and timeliness are important to clinical decision making," said David Zhang, Head of Innovation at NuProbe USA, Associate Professor of Bioengineering at Rice University, and corresponding author of the study. "NuProbe is committed to developing technologies to enable highly sensitive products with shorter turnaround time to aid precision oncology diagnosis and treatment."

About NuProbe Global

NuProbe is a cutting-edge genomics and molecular diagnostics company with revolutionary molecular technologies to improve the sensitivity of DNA disease biomarkers by over 10-fold. NuProbe has sites in Houston, USA, Shanghai, China and Suzhou, China. NuProbe's vision is to offer affordable, timely, and accurate disease state information to enable precision medicine and improve patient outcomes.

NuProbe's proprietary Oncogene concatenated enriched amplicon nanopore sequencing (OCEANS) technology is "For Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures."

Contact:
Rachel Reed
rachel.reed@nuprobe.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nuprobe-technology-enables-rapid-ultrasensitive-mutation-detection-on-nanopore-platforms-301366714.html

SOURCE NuProbe

Recommended Stories

  • This Luxury Space Balloon Lets You Glide 100,000 Feet Above the Earth With a Cocktail in Hand

    As Spaceship Neptune ascends upwards at 12 mph, you'll relax in a swanky, pressurized lounge with cocktails, Wi-Fi and incredible views.

  • If everyone on Earth sat in the ocean at once, how much would sea level rise?

    There are a lot of people, but the oceans are very big. Rosley Majid/EyeEm via Getty Images Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to CuriousKidsUS@theconversation.com. If everyone on Earth sat down in the ocean, how far would the water rise? – Zahkaev and Viktor Hypothetical questions, like what would happen if everyone on Earth went for an ocean swim at once, are fun to think about. And using math, you can get pretty cl

  • Air Force proposes lowering jet altitudes over Oregon and Nevada

    The United States Air Force wants to lower the altitude jets can fly in their air space southwest of Mountain Home, this 10,000 square-mile air space encompasses six different areas of operation in three different states.

  • Newly discovered Napoleon hat with DNA previews in Hong Kong

    A newly discovered hat with DNA evidence proving it belonged to the legendary European statesman and general Napoleon Bonaparte was previewed by auction house Bonhams in Hong Kong on Monday. Described by Bonhams as the "first hat to bear the Emperor's DNA", it is on display in Hong Kong before it moves to Paris and then London, where it will be auctioned on Oct. 27. The hat, one of the iconic bicornes often seen in depictions of Napoleon on the battlefield, had been bought by its present owner at a small German auction house that did not know at the time it had belonged to the emperor.

  • Mars rover: Nasa confirms Perseverance has its first rock sample

    It's a historic moment. The first ever rock sample from another planet intended for return to Earth.

  • The final frontier is open for business

    A drastic reduction in launch costs is helping fuel a vision of space not just as a realm of exploration or science, but real industry.The big picture: Over the short term, space will likely become a place to manufacture high-precision, high-value products that benefit from a microgravity environment. But in the future, as Jeff Bezos noted in July after returning from his space trip, there could be a push to move heavy, polluting industries to operate in space.Stay on top of the latest market tr

  • Hitting the Books: What exactly did Jodi Foster hear in 'Contact'?

    As Naomi Pequette argues in her essay "The Sounds of Contact" as part of The Science if Sci-Fi Cinema collection, being "based on a true story" doesn't exactly mean we're getting the whole story.

  • Investors are placing big bets on a growing space economy - but can they reach orbit?

    Space is hot. The billionaire "space barons" - Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson - have given the industry a cachet not seen since the Apollo era of the 1960s and '70s, with Branson and Bezos flying to the edge of space on their own spacecraft and Musk's SpaceX becoming the dominant supplier of people and cargo to the International Space Station.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. Investors are fearful of missing

  • Elon Musk’s SpaceX launch site threatens wildlife, Texas environmental groups say

    The site in Boca Chica, south Texas is surrounded by protected lands that host a huge range of local wildlife including turtles and hundreds of bird species SpaceX test launches its SN15 Starship prototype on 5 May in Boca Chica, Texas. Photograph: Gene Blevins/ZUMA Wire/REX/Shutterstock Everything seemed normal as SpaceX’s Starship juddered into the sky over south Texas last March, tangerine flames and white smoke pluming behind it. But roughly six minutes into the test flight, the spacecraft t

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Watch that email carefully: Scammers pushing stimulus stories to steal bank account numbers, more

    IRS warns of record uptick in scammers using badly worded texts and emails about Economic Impact Payments and how to get that money.

  • Binance to Halt Singapore Products After Central Bank Warning

    (Bloomberg) -- Cryptocurrency exchange Binance said on Sunday that it will stop offering some products in Singapore after regulators said earlier in the week that the company may be in breach of the country’s Payment Services Act.Binance said in a blog post that it would be ceasing Singapore dollar trading pairs and payment options, as well as removing the app from Singapore iOs and Google Play stores as of Friday. Users have been advised to complete all related peer-to-peer trades and remove re

  • Nintendo, Keyence, Murata to Join Nikkei 225 in Major Change

    (Bloomberg) -- Nintendo Co., Keyence Corp. and Murata Manufacturing Co. will join Japan’s Nikkei 225 Stock Average in a major shake up to the makeup of the blue-chip gauge.The three companies’ stocks will be added on October 1, Nikkei Inc. said in a statement. The long-awaited inclusion of Nintendo comes after Nikkei implemented changes to the way the measure is calculated, allowing for the adjustment of high-priced stocks. Nisshinbo Holdings Inc., Toyo Seikan Group Holdings and Sky Perfect JSAT

  • Emerging Currencies Are in ‘Sweet Spot’ for Carry Trades Again

    (Bloomberg) -- Central banks in developing nations will take center stage this week as assurances that the Federal Reserve is in no hurry to raise interest rates lay the groundwork for an extended rally in emerging-market currencies. Policy makers in Poland, Russia, Peru and Malaysia are all due to set borrowing costs, safe in the view that U.S. rates will remain low for longer, a message that Fed Chair Jerome Powell hammered home at Jackson Hole. And it means that any hawkish turn in emerging m

  • USD/JPY Forex Technical Analysis – Strengthens Over 109.957, Weakens Under 109.590; Low Volume to Hamper Trade

    The direction of the USD/JPY on Monday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to 109.707.

  • Introduction to the Major Fundamental Influences on Forex Prices

    The major central banks influence Forex prices by controlling open market operations and interest rate policies.

  • Apple Expected to Deliver on iPhone 13

    As the year moves toward the fall and winter seasons, retail companies will typically release new products to capture holiday shoppers. Apple Inc. (AAPL) holds an annual event around September for showcasing new products and upgrades, and this year is expected to launch the new iPhone 13. While the global chip shortage has held back supply chains for smartphone producers, confidence is brewing in Apple’s ability to deliver. (See Apple stock charts on TipRanks) Spelling out his Bullish thesis on

  • China Evergrande bonds suspended as prices plunge

    Bonds issued by indebted developer China Evergrande Group slumped on Monday after a ratings downgrade led to restrictions on their use as collateral, prompting China's stock exchanges to halt trade. The Shanghai Stock Exchange said in a statement that it had temporarily suspended trading in China Evergrande Group's 6.98% July 2022 corporate bond following "abnormal fluctuations." The exchange had also suspended trading in the bond on Friday.

  • Saudis Cut Oil Prices to Woo Buyers as OPEC+ Boosts Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia cut oil prices for sales to Asia next month by more than twice the expected amount in a sign the world’s largest crude exporter wants to entice buyers to take more of its barrels.State producer Saudi Aramco is rolling back pricing on all of its grades to its biggest market in Asia. Three successive months of increases in the company’s official selling prices had left refiners smarting as the coronavirus pandemic plays havoc with the recovery in energy demand.But with