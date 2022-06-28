U.S. markets close in 6 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,944.29
    +44.18 (+1.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,856.45
    +418.19 (+1.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,626.24
    +101.68 (+0.88%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,771.74
    +6.01 (+0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.78
    +1.21 (+1.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,825.90
    +1.10 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    21.17
    +0.01 (+0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0533
    -0.0054 (-0.51%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2170
    +0.0230 (+0.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2220
    -0.0050 (-0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.2190
    +0.7730 (+0.57%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,059.05
    -47.82 (-0.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    460.56
    +10.50 (+2.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,336.56
    +78.24 (+1.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,049.47
    +178.20 (+0.66%)
     

Nura brings its killer audio tech to a pair of pro earbuds

Brian Heater
·5 min read

Few consumer electronics categories matured as quickly as wireless earbuds. We went from the first good implementation of the technology to near ubiquity, seemingly overnight. Suddenly a good pair is cheap and they seem to be everywhere. It’s precisely for this reason that it’s become nearly impossible to distinguish yourself from the masses of companies operating in the space.

But Nura has had a secret weapon, from its earliest days, when its founder brought a massive prototype box of circuitry to the TechCrunch offices almost exactly six years ago this week. The company’s user-customizable sound profiles have remained a genuinely exciting feature that’s managed to set the company apart from the teeming throngs of headphone makers.

Today, the Australian-based startup is announcing the upcoming release of NuraTrue Pro. The headphones, which will first be made available as part of a Kickstarter campaign, are being positioned as the tier above the company’s existing NuraTrue buds. The two headphones are -- for most intents and purposes -- largely the same. The Pros effectively beef up some of the on-board features, including the ability to play back aptX Lossless audio, via the new Qualcomm Bluetooth chip, as well as improved adaptive noise canceling and spatial audio.

Image Credits: Nura

These features come at a significant premium -- the Pros will run $329 (though you can get your hands on them for significantly less by pre-ordering via Kickstarter), a hefty markup from the standard NuraTrue’s $199 price point. That’s because of both the improved on-board hardware, as well as all sorts of external supply chain/chip shortage/inflation issues, which have conspired to significantly drive up the cost of new consumer hardware pretty much across the board.

I met with Nura CEO Luke Campbell when he was in New York a few weeks back, and have been using the NuraTrue Pros ever since. For the sake of this piece, I’ll largely be comparing them to Sony’s LinkBuds S, which I reviewed back in May. This is for two reasons: 1) They’re my current favorite earbuds, and 2) They’ve become my daily driver.

Image Credits: Nura

Size-wise, the buds couldn’t be more different. The compact, barely there design is a big part of the reason I’ve been using the LinkBuds (a huge change, mind, from the company’s massive M4 buds). The NuraTrue Pros, on the other hand, look identical to their older, cheaper sibling. That includes the large, round shields that sport the dual half-circle logo.

The shield design adds considerably to the buds’ overall footprint, but it gives the touch panel a lot of real estate. The lack of touch area is one of my bigger issues with the LinkBuds. The larger size, however, means they’re less ideal for things like exercise. I tried running with the Nura buds in my ears and wouldn’t recommend it.

One of the other knock-on effects of the design is that the case, too, is on the larger side, though it’s still small enough to carry around in your pockets with little issue. The case now features wireless charging, which is something the LinkBuds and several other companies still lack. Like the Sonys, the Pros are extremely comfortable.

They’re among the best fitting headphones I’ve tried out, even for marathon listening. And, as with their predecessors, they’re almost deceptively lightweight. Obviously, comfort is one of those objective things that varies dramatically from ear to ear, but I can fairly confidently recommend them for longer flights.The headphones utilize the standard Nura customization process, which you get for all of the company’s headphones, aside from the company’s hardware as a service NuraBuds. If you’ve not had the opportunity to try it out, I’ve always described it as feeling a bit like a hearing test, wherein the app blasts a variety of frequencies into your ear to develop a picture of your hearing. From there, the system adjusts its settings to your unique profile.

Image Credits: Nura

The result is always impressive. Music sounds fuller, instruments are better separated and you pick up things in familiar pieces of music that you’ve missed with subpar headphones. Nura’s developed something really special here that’s happily kept me following the company through its various hardware iterations. Pair that with the aforementioned Lossless audio (up to 96kHz / 24 bit) on compatible streaming services (i.e. not Spotify), and you’ve got a really excellent listening experience.

The active noise canceling has been improved, as well, now featuring an adaptive algorithm that adjusts based on ambient sound. It’s an improvement, though for my money, the LinkBuds have it beat handily on that front. Spatial audio is a nice addition, as well, though, honestly, its practicality is still extremely limited. Currently it feels more like futureproofing than anything. The buds offer eight hours of life and a total of 32 with the case factored in, which, again, should get you through most flights just fine. The call quality is solid, as well, courtesy of four on-board microphones and a clever bone conduction sensor.

Preorder begins today, via Kickstarter. If you get in early, you can get them for as low as $199. Otherwise, $329 is steep by almost any measure. The enhancements to sound, noise canceling and added features like wireless charging are all nice, but for the vast majority of people, not nearly enough to justify that $130 gulf.

Recommended Stories

  • Anderson Cooper Describes How Richard Gere Made Him Realize He's Gay

    Cooper saw the heartthrob actor in the Broadway production of Bent.

  • Spain shifts strategy on African migration: sources

    STORY: They were trying to reach Europe, and some paid with their lives.The deaths of at least 23 people as they tried to cross into Spain's North African enclave Melilla on Friday (June 24) is a grim reminder of the perils of migration, that also include dangerous sea crossings.However Spain is hoping a new strategy will help keep migrants from danger, says foreign minister Jose Manuel Albares.“We cannot allow the Mediterranean, through Libya, Morocco and other countries, the Atlantic, the route between Africa and the Canary Islands, to become enormous tombs where every year thousands of human beings die when all they aspire to is a better life.”Parts of Africa are facing a hunger crisis exacerbated by the war in Ukraine, which has disrupted grain exports.Moscow denies responsibility for the food crisis, blaming Western sanctions.Two diplomatic sources said Spain, its southern neighbors, and EU officials are increasingly worried the situation will trigger chaotic migration from the Sahel and sub-Saharan regions.They say numbers are already on the rise.Even before Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which it calls a "special military operation", Spain's Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez had revived a policy mothballed by previous governments, according to two officials close to him.It centers on working with African partners to contain migration and to tackle root causes such as instability and climate change.“We are looking for good relations with all the neighbors around us and jointly managing phenomena that no one, not even the most powerful state on the planet, can deal with on its own.”The two diplomatic sources said Spain will use a NATO summit in Madrid this week to press its case and is likely to ask for increased intelligence sharing, including on issues related to migration.It also wants to secure a commitment for better policies on "hybrid threats" including the possibility that irregular migration is used as a political pressure tactic by hostile actors.The government has also sent a bill to parliament that would mark a significant expansion of existing funding for migration control to eight African countries.However, human rights groups and migration advocates say Spain's quest to outsource enforcement has put vulnerable people in the hands of security forces in countries with a history of abuses and heavy-handed policing.The deaths on Friday, which were protested in Madrid at the weekend, came after clashes with Moroccan security forces when around 2,000 people tried to cross into Melilla.A Moroccan official said security personnel had not used undue force.The Moroccan Association for Human Rights and Spanish migration charity Walking Borders said on Saturday (June 25) the incident was a "tragic symbol of European policies of externalizing borders of the EU".Sanchez's office did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

  • Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray both start Wimbledon with Centre Court victories

    Raducanu defeated Alison Van Uytvanck while Murray saw off James Duckworth.

  • Blade Runner Remake Looks Like Complete Garbage

    In 1997, Westwood Studios—famous for their real-time strategy games like Command & Conquer and Red Alert—released a game called simply Blade Runner. It was a grimy point-and-click adventure game, and became one of the all-time greats in the genre.

  • Apple about to launch a ‘flood’ of new products alongside updated iPhone, report says

    Apple is about to a launch a “flood” of new products alongside its update iPhone, according to a new report. September will almost certainly see the unveiling of a new iPhone, as with every year, probably named the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro. Apple is planning four new laptop chips for the next few months, for instance, according to a new report from Mark Gurman at Bloomberg.

  • EV Charging As Easy As Topping Off Tank With Gas: What's EVgo & GM's New Feature Is All About?

    EVgo Inc (NASDAQ: EVGO) and General Motors Co (NYSE: GM) have made available Plug and Charge for all GM electric vehicles with DC fast-charging capability on the EVgo network. The feature enables EVgo GM customers to start a fast-charging session without opening a mobile app or swiping an RFID or credit card. The service utilizes the latest iteration of EVgo's Autocharge technology, adding enhanced security features. "In collaboration with GM, EVgo continues to implement new technology across mu

  • Apple prepares to release over 20 products and updates this year

    Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley joins the Live show to break down the over 20 devices and updates Apple is preparing to release, including the latest iPhone, iPad, MacBooks, M1 chips, and the potential for VR headsets.

  • For Prime Members, Amazon Is Selling Mini Smart TVs for $90

    Perfect for smaller rooms in your home.

  • The Best True Wireless Earbuds of 2022

    From Beats and Apple to Google and Sony, after countless tests these are the best true wireless earbuds you can get.

  • INEO Files for Design Patent for Dual Screen INEO Welcoming System

    INEO Tech Corp. (TSXV: INEO) (OTCQB: INEOF) (the "Company" or "INEO"), the innovative developer and operator of the INEO Media Network, a digital advertising and analytics solution for retailers, is pleased to announce the Company has filed a design patent, entitled "ELECTRONIC ARTICLE SURVEILLANCE PEDESTAL WITH TWO-SIDED DISPLAY", for the dual screen version of its disruptive Welcoming System.

  • Apple is reportedly on verge of launching new device

    Consumers this fall can reportedly expect to see four new iPhone 14 models, a trio of updated watches and refreshed AirPods Pro.

  • Tesla veterans' Industrial Next picks up $12M to automate EV production

    Elon Musk is unabashed about his obsession with manufacturing. Over the years, Tesla has gradually gained recognition in the manufacturing world through improving its production quality. Now two Tesla veterans want to share their smart factory know-how to other automakers through a nascent startup.

  • Sweetgreen Offers New Perks with Expanded Rewards Program

    Rewards programs are a source of pride for almost every fast-food chain. Canadian donut and coffee chain Tim Hortons, owned by Restaurant Brands International , was recently accused by Canadian regulators of allegedly collecting "vast amounts of location data" from the app that customers used to order food . Back in January, fast casual salad chain Sweetgreen launched its digital rewards program.

  • Should Value Investors Own This Leading Cable Provider?

    Value investing can be defined in many ways. It can mean buying stocks at cheap earnings multiples or buying companies with super fast top-line growth that aren't appreciated by other investors. Broadly, value investing is buying something at a discount to the cash it will generate for shareholders in the future.

  • Amazon Prime Day Apple deals 2022: Confirmed dates and best early offers for AirPods, iMac and iPhone

    Whether you’re in the market for a new MacBook or a shiny new iPad, here’s everything you need to know

  • Save up to $500 on early Prime Day 2022 smart TV deals — plus more Amazon sales today

    Amazon has early Prime Day 2022 deals daily! Save big on Toshiba smart TVs, a mega-popular blender and more!

  • Solana’s Macalinao Brothers Double Down on Crypto Venture Fund

    Crypto VCs told CoinDesk that building projects and investing in them is a tricky mix.

  • Anker charging accessories are up to 35 percent off right now

    A number of Anker charging devices are on sale right now, including portable battery packs, USB-C bricks, wireless charging pads and more at Amazon.

  • Morgan Stanley: GPU Demand Likely to Slow if Ethereum Moves to Proof-of-Stake

    A mov to PoS will also not solve Ethereum’s scaling problems, the report said.

  • ByteDance's metaverse investments continue with acquisition of Chinese virtual social platform PoliQ

    ByteDance, owner of short video app TikTok and its Chinese version Douyin, has acquired Chinese virtual reality (VR) start-up PoliQ, the latest move in the tech giant's foray into the metaverse as interest in the sector continues to grow. PoliQ, operator of the once-popular virtual social platform Vyou that allowed users to create their own avatars, was bought by ByteDance for "tens of millions of yuan" last week, according to business and trademark registration tracking firm Tianyancha. The sta