Nurix Therapeutics to Present Preclinical Data from Its Novel BTK Degrader (NX-2127) and CBL-B Inhibitor (NX-0255) Programs at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRIX), a biopharmaceutical company developing targeted protein modulation drugs, today announced that preclinical data supporting its NX-2127 and DeTIL-0255 clinical programs will be presented at the upcoming American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, which is being held from April 8-13, 2022 in New Orleans, LA.



Details of the poster presentations are as follows:

Title: Ex-vivo inhibition of CBL-B with a novel small molecule inhibitor, NX-0255, enhances persistence and anti-tumor activity of adoptively transferred CD8+ T cells in mouse tumor models

Abstract: 573

Presenter: Marilena Gallotta, Ph.D.

Date and Time: Sunday Apr 10, 2022 1:30 PM - 5:00 PM.

Session Title: Adoptive Cell Therapy 2

Location: New Orleans Convention Center, Exhibit Halls D-H, Poster Section 37

NX-0255 is an inhibitor of Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene B (CBL-B) designed to enhance the function of ex vivo expanded T cells for adoptive cell transfer. Data presented at the AACR meeting will include analysis of the effect of in vitro pre-treatment of CD8+ T cells with NX-0255 alone, IL-2 alone, or NX-0255 combined with IL-2 on expansion, cellular phenotype, and the subsequent effect on the treated cells’ ability to reject tumors following adoptive transfer in vivo into established models of lymphoma and melanoma. Nurix has an open Phase 1 clinical trial to evaluate NX-0255-treated TILs (DeTIL-0255) in adults with gynecological malignancies. Nurix anticipates dosing the first patient in the first half of 2022 and providing a clinical update from the run-in portion of the study in the second half of 2022. Additional information on the clinical trial can be accessed at www.clinicaltrials.gov (NCT05107739).

Title: Concurrent degradation of BTK and IMiD neosubstrates by NX-2127 enhances multiple mechanisms of tumor killing

Abstract: 1126

Presenter: Mark A. Noviski, Ph.D.

Date and Time: Monday Apr 11, 2022 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM

Session Title: Mechanisms of Drug Action 3

Location: New Orleans Convention Center, Exhibit Halls D-H, Poster Section 24

Story continues

NX-2127 is a novel bifunctional molecule that degrades Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK) and IMiD neosubstrates. At the AACR meeting data will be presented demonstrating that NX-2127 promotes superior in vitro killing of two different lymphoma cell lines compared to BTK inhibitors or IMiDs alone. NX-2127 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1a/1b clinical trial in patients with relapsed or refractory B cell malignancies. Initial data from the Phase 1a dose-escalation portion of the study demonstrated clinically meaningful degradation of BTK in all patients, including in a chronic lymphocytic leukemia patient with significant mutations in the BTK gene associated with resistance to standard of care BTK inhibitors. Nurix expects to present additional data from this study in the second half of 2022. Additional information on the clinical trial can be accessed at www.clinicaltrials.gov (NCT04830137).

The abstracts are available on the AACR website. All presentations and posters will be available for registered attendees for on-demand viewing on the AACR website on April 8, 2022 at 1:00 PM ET.

About Nurix Therapeutics, Inc.

Nurix Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies designed to modulate cellular protein levels as a novel treatment approach for cancer and other challenging diseases. Leveraging Nurix’s extensive expertise in E3 ligases together with its proprietary DNA-encoded libraries, Nurix has built DELigase, an integrated discovery platform to identify and advance novel drug candidates targeting E3 ligases, a broad class of enzymes that can modulate proteins within the cell. Nurix’s drug discovery approach is to either harness or inhibit the natural function of E3 ligases within the ubiquitin proteasome system to selectively decrease or increase cellular protein levels. Nurix’s wholly owned pipeline includes targeted protein degraders of Bruton’s tyrosine kinase, a B-cell signaling protein, and inhibitors of Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene B, an E3 ligase that regulates T cell activation. Nurix is headquartered in San Francisco, California. For more information, please visit http://www.nurixtx.com.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains statements that relate to future events and expectations and as such constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When or if used in this press release, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “outlook,” “plan,” “predict,” “should,” “will,” and similar expressions and their variants, as they relate to Nurix, may identify forward-looking statements. All statements that reflect Nurix’s expectations, assumptions or projections about the future, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding our future financial or business performance, conditions, plans, prospects, trends or strategies and other financial and business matters; our current and prospective drug candidates; the planned timing and conduct of our clinical trial programs for our drug candidates; the planned timing for the provision of clinical updates and initial findings from our clinical studies; the potential advantages of our DELigase™ platform and drug candidates; and the extent to which our scientific approach and DELigase™ platform may potentially address a broad range of diseases. Forward-looking statements reflect Nurix’s current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions regarding the future of Nurix’s business, future plans and strategies, its development plans, its preclinical and clinical results, future conditions and other factors Nurix believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Although Nurix believes the expectations and assumptions reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, Nurix can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, which could cause Nurix’s actual activities and results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: (i) risks and uncertainties related to Nurix’s ability to advance its drug candidates, obtain regulatory approval of and ultimately commercialize its drug candidates; (ii) the timing and results of preclinical studies and clinical trials; (iii) Nurix’s ability to fund development activities and achieve development goals; (iv) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Nurix’s business, clinical trials, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations; (v) Nurix’s ability to protect intellectual property and (vi) other risks and uncertainties described under the heading “Risk Factors” in Nurix’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2021 and other SEC filings. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by Nurix on its website or otherwise. Nurix disclaims any intention or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether in response to new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.



Contacts:

Investors: Media: Elizabeth Wolffe, Ph.D. Brett Whelan Wheelhouse Life Science Advisors LifeSci Communications lwolffe@wheelhouselsa.com bwhelan@lifescicomms.com



