Nuro and 7-Eleven to pilot autonomous delivery service in California

Kirsten Korosec
·3 min read

Convenience store giant 7-Eleven is pairing up with Nuro to pilot a commercial delivery service using autonomous vehicles in the Silicon Valley enclave of Mountain View, California.

The service, which customers can access beginning December 1 through 7-Eleven's 7NOW delivery app, will initially use Nuro's self-driving Priuses. Eventually, the service will use Nuro's R2 delivery vehicles, which were custom built to delivery only packages — not people.

7-Eleven has experimented with autonomous delivery in the past. In 2016, the company tested autonomous delivery in Reno, Nevada with drone company Flirtey. This month, the operator of 7-Eleven stores in Korea, began testing the use of sidewalk delivery robots developed by local startup Neubility in the southern district of Seoul.

The partnership with Nuro is designed as a commercial service, not a research and development project. However, a company spokesperson still described this as a pilot. This will be a commercial enterprise, but it will be a limited one, at least at first.

Nuro has been navigating the regulatory and technical roadmap to launch commercial operations, like so many others, for years. Nuro had signaled in December 2020 that it planned to start commercial delivery operations early this year after receiving the final necessary permit needed to operate commercial driverless services on public roads in California. It seems it was delayed and is now kicking off. Nuro was the first company to clear this regulatory hurdle after receiving a permit from the state's Department of Motor Vehicles.

Nuro didn't name the intended commercial partner or city at the time. It makes sense that Nuro is choosing its home turf of Mountain View as its initial launch point.

Nuro has launched numerous other pilots outside of California, including with Kroger and FedEx.

The Nuro EC-1

Nuro doesn't have a specific timeline for when it will expand beyond Mountain View, or even the initial 7-Eleven store it is launching with. There are several stores in the town, but for now, customers will only be able to get their Slurpees and snacks delivered from the 7-Eleven located at 1905 Latham St., Mountain View. The intent is to expand to more zip codes in the future, a Nuro spokesperson said in a email to TechCrunch.

Nuro didn't share when it would switch to its R2 bot either, but that is the eventual goal. A spokesperson said Nuro and 7-Eleven will make the joint decision to introduce R2 into the delivery fleet as soon as possible.

For now, customers will be able to order their drinks and snacks via the 7NOW app and have it delivered in Mountain View by a Nuro autonomous vehicle between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. PT at no additional charge. The app will send updates as the order is processed, similar to how other delivery apps work today. The companies said the orders will arrive in about 30 minutes. Age-restricted items such as alcohol, tobacco and lottery tickets will not be available via autonomous vehicle delivery.

The partnership just a few weeks since Nuro announced it had raised $600 million in a fundraising round led by new investor Tiger Global Management. The company said the capital would be used to ramp up commercial operations.

  • Aemetis to provide American Airlines with sustainable aviation fuel in 7-year deal valued at more than $1.1 billion

    Aemetis Inc. said Wednesday it has entered an agreement with American Airlines Group Inc. to provide it with 280 million gallons of its sustainable aviation fuel in a seven-year deal with a value of more than $1.1 billion. The Cupertino, Calif.-based Aemetis will provide blended fuel, which has significant environmental benefits over regulator petroleum jet fuel. The deal is part of American's goal of reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2050. Aemetis shares jumped 9% premarket and have gained

  • Appalachian shale industry leaders blast Warren's letter

    Warren's letters to natural gas CEOs were "a deeply misguided, headline-grabbing ploy," wrote MSC President David Callahan along with Gas & Oil Association of West Virginia Executive Director Charlie Burd and Ohio Oil & Gas Association President Matt Hammond in the letter Tuesday.

  • Oil Prices Rise Sharply Ahead of OPEC Meeting

    Crude oil prices jumped sharply Wednesday ahead of a key two-day meeting in which the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies will determine whether or not to keep the current moderate monthly increase in production. Brent oil, the international benchmark, was up 4.8% to $72.55 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rose 4.5% to $69.17 a barrel. The prices are still off the year highs reached in October, before Brent prices fell 16% and WTI fell 21% in November—their sharpest monthly fall since March 2020, when the Covid-19 pandemic struck globally.

  • Tesla says Chinese think tank report on its Shanghai production is 'inaccurate'

    Tesla said on Wednesday that a report by Chinese think tank EV100 that quoted the U.S. automaker's vice president as saying that its Shanghai factory was on track to meet its goal of making 500,000 vehicles this year was "inaccurate". EV100 quoted Tao Lin, also known as Grace Tao, as giving the figure in an article published on the think tank's official WeChat account on Wednesday morning. A Tesla representative told Reuters the figure was inaccurate, without elaborating further, but referred to the automaker's third-quarter results during which it said the Shanghai plant's potential annual output exceeded 450,000.

  • Private jet service boom 'will continue' after pandemic, Jet It CEO says

    Jet It CEO and Co-Founder Glenn Gonzales joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how more travelers are fueling a private jet bloom.

  • Oil Pares Gain as OPEC Meets to Assess Production and Virus

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil pared a hefty gain with OPEC ministers gathering amid booming volatility.Most Read from BloombergChina Cash Flowed Through Congo Bank to Former President’s CroniesReliving the New York Subway Map Debate‘Pension Poachers’ Are Targeting America’s Elderly VeteransWest Texas Intermediate was up 2.6%. After a sharp drop Tuesday, driven by the omicron variant and technical factors, the focus now shifts to the reaction from producers. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries

  • Omicron Reaches Nations From U.K. to Brazil in Widening Spread

    (Bloomberg) -- The omicron variant of Covid-19, first identified in South Africa, has been detected in locations from U.K. to Spain and Canada, showing the difficulties of curtailing new strains. Most Read from BloombergChina Cash Flowed Through Congo Bank to Former President’s CroniesReliving the New York Subway Map Debate‘Pension Poachers’ Are Targeting America’s Elderly VeteransMost infections stem from travelers carrying the disease across borders. Israel, for instance, said a confirmed case

  • Steel’s Path to Go Green Will Cost Industry Up to $278 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s steel industry could eliminate its greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 through ramping up recycling, using hydrogen for fuel and capturing carbon from older plants, according to a BloombergNEF study. But getting there won’t be easy.Most Read from BloombergChina Cash Flowed Through Congo Bank to Former President’s CroniesReliving the New York Subway Map Debate‘Pension Poachers’ Are Targeting America’s Elderly VeteransSteel production generates an estimated 7% of global gre

  • Top REITs for December 2021

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are publicly traded companies that allow individual investors to buy shares in real estate portfolios that receive income from a variety of properties. They allow investors to easily invest in the real estate sector, which includes companies that own, develop, and manage residential, commercial, and industrial properties.

  • Top Stocks for December 2021

    The Russell 1000 Index is a market-capitalization-weighted index of the 1,000 largest publicly traded companies in the U.S. It represents approximately 92% of the total market capitalization of all listed stocks in the U.S. equity market. Value investing is a factor-based investing strategy that involves picking stocks that you believe are trading for less than what they are intrinsically worth, usually by measuring the ratio of the stock's price to one or more fundamental business metrics. Value investors believe that if a business is cheap compared to its intrinsic value, (as measured by its P/E ratio, in this case) the stock price may rise faster than that of others as the price comes back in line with the worth of the company.

  • U.S. Auto Sales Seen Rising Slightly As Chip Woes Start To Ease, But GM, Ford Sink

    November U.S. auto sales may show a slight gain as production ticks higher as chip woes start to ease,

  • Phillips 66 laying off 470 workers at Alliance refinery

    The state of Louisiana has released more details about Houston-based Phillips 66's plans to lay off nearly 500 employees at a refinery that will be converted into an export terminal.

  • Nissan to invest $18 billion in electric vehicle push

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian details Nissan's new investment in electric vehicles.

  • Oil could hit $150 a barrel with OPEC+ ‘in the driver’s seat’: J.P. Morgan

    Oil futures can shake off the omicron-inspired selloff and “overshoot” to the upside, potentially “overshooting” to $150 a barrel in 2023 with OPEC+ “firmly in the driver's seat,” say analysts at J.P. Morgan.

  • Taseko Announces New, Long-term Labour Agreement at Gibraltar, Updates Status of Gibraltar Mine Shipments

    Taseko Mines Limited (TSX: TKO) (NYSE MKT: TGB) (LSE: TKO) ("Taseko" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its unionized workforce at the Gibraltar Mine has ratified a new, long-term labour agreement. The new agreement will be in place until May 31, 2024.

  • Shale Oil’s Newfound Production Discipline Begins to Pay Off

    (Bloomberg) -- Shale drillers’ newfound commitment to production discipline appears to be paying off as crude plunges toward a bear market. Most Read from BloombergChina Cash Flowed Through Congo Bank to Former President’s CroniesReliving the New York Subway Map Debate‘Pension Poachers’ Are Targeting America’s Elderly VeteransWhile West Texas Intermediate crude is poised for the biggest monthly loss since the beginning of the coronovirus pandemic, its collapse isn’t dragging down equities the wa

  • Quanta Services Inc (PWR) FY 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    This is one I'm very excited about, Enabling Net Zero and Infrastructure Solutions: Challenges & Opportunities. The importance of the broader supply chain to meet net zero infrastructure and clean water goals is really, really essential and we think, in fact, under-appreciated by ESG investors and investors more broadly.

  • Slump in China Gas Shows Spreading Impact of Property Slowdown

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s property market woes are causing pains in broader parts of the economy, as disappointing earnings drove a major gas distributor’s stock to sink by the most since 2000, wiping out $2.5 billion in market value in one day.Most Read from BloombergChina Cash Flowed Through Congo Bank to Former President’s Cronies‘Pension Poachers’ Are Targeting America’s Elderly VeteransReliving the New York Subway Map DebateShares of China Gas Holdings Ltd. slumped by 20% on Tuesday, the worst

  • Nuro, 7-Eleven launch California autonomous delivery service with safety drivers

    Self-driving tech startup Nuro said on Wednesday it was rolling out California's first commercial autonomous delivery service in partnership with 7-Eleven, a convenience store operator. Nuro and rivals such as Waymo are launching or planning to launch autonomous delivery services with regulatory approval in the United States, though the services are limited or not in the form of driverless vehicles. The service will start with Toyota Priuses converted into autonomous vehicles and include a safety driver to monitor the technology, Nuro said.

  • Auto executives expect EVs will own half of U.S., China markets by 2030 - survey

    Auto industry executives expect electric vehicles will make up just over half of new vehicle sales in the United States and China by 2030, and could do so without receiving government subsidies, according to a new survey by accounting and consulting firm KPMG. But combustion vehicles, including hybrids, are expected to retain a significant share of most major vehicle markets for years to come, according to KPMG's latest annual survey of 1,000 auto industry executives.