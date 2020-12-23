U.S. markets close in 3 hours 27 minutes

Nuro acquires autonomous trucking startup Ike

Kirsten Korosec
·7 min read

Autonomous delivery company Nuro has acquired Ike, a startup founded by veterans of Apple, Google and Uber Advanced Technologies Group that aimed to commercialize self-driving trucks.

The deal, the latest in a busy season of acquisitions and consolidation in the autonomous vehicle industry, brings together two companies that have deep ties and shared technology. And while the two pursued different applications of autonomous vehicle technology — Nuro with local delivery and Ike on long-haul freight — their founders say there is a shared vision around logistics.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Nuro is the giant in this relationship with a $5 billion valuation and more than 600 employees. Ike employs about 60 people, and as of last year had a post-money valuation of around $250 million, according to sources. However, the companies' founders don't describe this as the classic Silicon Valley acqui-hire. More than 55 Ike employees as well as its three founders will go over to Nuro, according to Alden Woodrow, Ike's CEO who co-founded the company with Jur van den Berg and Nancy Sun.

It was clear opportunity to fulfill some of the principles that we founded the company for, Woodrow said, who also announced the acquisition Wednesday in a blog post on Medium.

Woodrow told TechCrunch that Ike still had runway, meaning it had the capital it needed to continue. Still, scaling an autonomous vehicle company into a commercial enterprise requires a pool of capital that extends beyond $52 million as well as partnerships. Ike did reach agreements this fall with DHL, Ryder and NFI to provide its technology to fleets, but those were still in the early stages.

"I think it's pretty clear just how incredible Ike's team is and the quality of the tech that they built," Dave Ferguson, Nuro's co-founder and president told TechCrunch. "What is particularly compelling for Nuro is because Ike licensed Nuro's tech stack a couple years ago, all of the tech that they've built is on top of that stack, there's a shared DNA. The tech that they built is also something that we can very readily transfer over and almost plug and play into our system."

Nuro is able to leverage the technology that Ike built and pull that into to own local delivery application as well as use it for potential future applications as well, Ferguson added.

What those future applications are is an unanswered question. Patent filings from Nuro show an array of ideas from delivering piping hot pizzas and lattes to smaller robots. With Ike's team on board it's possible that Nuro will expand beyond local delivery into other kinds of logistics applications like middle-mile delivery, an area that startup Gatik AI has gained attention for, or other trucking use cases. Ferguson was quick to note that Nuro's local delivery bot called R2 is its first and primary product.

While Nuro might seem like the best home for Ike, sources told TechCrunch that the self-driving trucks startup had talked to at least one other autonomous vehicle company about a deal. The two sources added these weren't advanced talks.

Founding story

The founders of the two companies don't like to describe Ike as a spinout of Nuro. That might technically be correct, but their roots are intertwined.

Nuro was founded in June 2016 by former Google engineers Dave Ferguson and Jiajun Zhu. The startup was initially bootstrapped by Ferguson and Zhu, but by June 2017, the pair quickly raised $92 million A funding round with investments from Greylock, Banyan and gave NetEase founder Ding Lei (aka William Ding) a seat on Nuro’s board.

Meanwhile, van den Berg and Sun were both working at Apple’s special projects group when they left to join Otto, an autonomous trucking startup that was acquired by Uber in 2016. Woodrow, who was product lead of Google X’s Makani project, would also end up at Uber ATG by February 2017 as group product manager of its self-driving truck program.

By 2018, the last of Otto’s founders had left Uber and the self-driving trucks program was in free fall. Sun, Woodrow and van den Berg left Uber by spring 2018. A few months later, Uber shuttered its self-driving trucks unit to focus on autonomous cars.

The three initially worked out of Nuro's office space, which was too small to accommodate the delivery bots and growing team. Sun's VW camper van acted as Ike's conference room in those early days. Sun, van den Berg and Woodrow collaborated with Nuro's team closely for months before officially incorporating Ike in July, California and Delaware business records show. The company's name Ike is a nod to former President Dwight D. Eisenhower and the U.S. interstate system he helped create when he signed the Federal Aid Highway Act.

The point of that initial collaboration was to figure out how to take what Nuro had built and apply it to a new use case in trucking. "This was an opportunity for us to head off in our own direction, and really focus on that while they continued to push forward on local delivery," Woodrow said in a recent interview.

Ike would license Nuro's technology, specifically the hardware designs, autonomous software as well as data logging, maps and simulation. In return, Nuro took a minority stake in Ike.

When Ike came out of stealth mode in October 2018, Nuro characterized its relationship with the new company as a partnership, where “we gave Ike a copy of our autonomy and infrastructure software and, in exchange, Nuro got an equity stake in Ike.”

Ike started small and took an understated approach to the task ahead. By February of 2019, Ike employed about 30 people and finally the capital to hire more following a $52 million in a seed and Series A funding round led by Bain Capital Ventures. Redpoint Ventures, Fontinalis Partners, Basis Set Ventures and Neo also participated in the round. Bain Capital Ventures partner Ajay Agarwal has joined Ike’s board.

Unlike others pursuing autonomous trucks, Ike's founders said they in a blog post at the time that they weren't pushing to have the first self-driving trucks on the road. Ike did garner a positive reputation in the industry for its systems engineering approach and its simulation tool, according to several sources in the AV trucking world. But it wasn't known

As Ike worked quietly, Nuro gained a higher profile thanks to a $940 million investment made by the SoftBank Vision Fund in February 2019. Nuro expanded its team to more than 600 employees and snagged a partnership in 2018 with Kroger to pilot a delivery service in Arizona. The pilot, which initially used Toyota Prius vehicles, transitioned to its R1 delivery bot. Nuro has also partnered with companies like CVS, Domino’s and Walmart. The company developed a second-generation vehicle, known as the R2, which is designed for local delivery service for restaurants, grocery stores and other businesses. The R2 received an exemption from the federal government earlier this year that allows it to operate as a driverless vehicle.

Investors weren't done with Nuro. The COVID-19 pandemic delayed the plans of many Silicon Valley startups. But there have been bright spots, including the potential for local delivery. Nuro raised another $500 million in November with a post-money valuation of $5 billion. The Series C round was led by funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc., with participation from new investors including Fidelity Management & Research Company and Baillie Gifford. The round also includes existing investors such as SoftBank Vision Fund 1 and Greylock.

 

Latest Stories

  • Luminar Stock Could Stay Grounded… For Now

    Luminar Technologies (LAZR) makes LIDAR -- the "Light Detection And Ranging" equipment and software that could, one day, make most cars in the world capable of driving from Point A to Point B entirely autonomously. Knowing this, it seems kind of strange to point out but… Luminar stock can't quite make up its mind which direction it is heading.Since coming public in a reverse merger IPO through special purpose acquisition company "Gores Metropoulous" on Dec. 3, Luminar shares first nearly doubled to close at $41.80 on Dec. 8, then got cut nearly in half the following week. The past seven days have seen the stock zigzag once again, to the point that, by the closing trade on Tuesday ($37.37 a share), Luminar shares had recovered nearly all their losses of the previous week.As volatile as this stock has been this month, you might expect Wall Street analysts to have very strong feelings about it. But in fact, the latest rating on Luminar, penned by Baird analyst Tristan Gerra, was a lukewarm Neutral (i.e. Hold). (To watch Gerra's track record, click here)Describing Luminar as "a pure play in solid-state lidars," Gerra argues that the company's products already have some utility in cars driving at the L0 to L2 levels of autonomy (incorporating driver-assist functions such as automatic emergency braking, and assisting with parking and driving within a lane). Luminar's wares will become particularly well suited, though, once cars reach the higher L3 to L4 levels of autonomy, which encompass everything from driving at highway speeds on freeways, to the beginnings of "automated urban mobility," i.e. driving in congested urban environments with their confusing mix of automobiles, cyclists, pedestrians, and pets. Later, lidar will be absolutely essential for cars to achieve upper levels of L4 autonomy, and eventually L5 -- the kind of full automation that would enable driverless taxis, for example.Problem is, it's hard to say exactly when each of these levels will be reached, what a given level of autonomy will translate into in terms of revenue for Luminar, or how much the company might squeeze out of those revenues. As Gerra points out, "Luminar’s historical revenues have been small (~$12-13 million in 2018 and 2019)." If the company succeeds in putting as much as $1,000 to $2,500 worth of its equipment in every autonomous car sold, Luminar is promising sales growing past the $200 million range by perhaps 2023, doubling a year later (and achieving positive cash flow and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization as well), doubling sales again in 2025 and growing its profits -- and proceeding more or less vertically from there on out.Suffice it to say this is a bright picture Luminar paints, but as Gerra points out, it's one not without risks, including "unproven manufacturing capabilities, performance in adverse weather conditions, timing of adoption, pricing, and potential vertical integration" -- and competition from market leader Velodyne Lidar (VLDR) to boot.Ultimately, these unknowns force the analyst to conclude that, despite its potential, Luminar is only a "speculative" investment at present, and not worth more than a neutral rating at present. To this end, the analyst gives the stock a $30 price target, which implies ~20% downside from Tuesday's closing price.There is little action on the Street heading Luminar's way right now, with only two other analysts chiming in with a view on the company's prospects. 2 additional Buy ratings mean LAZR qualifies as a Moderate Buy. The average price target, though, is $36, and implies ~4% downside. (See LAZR stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Nikola's stock crashes after announcing cancelation of contract with Republic Services for 2,500 garbage trucks

    The undoing of Nikola continues. Today, the company announced the termination of its contract with Republic Services for 2,500 garbage trucks. Announced back in August, the deal had Nikola building garbage trucks in 2023 with on-road testing scheduled for 2024.

  • The new stimulus deal includes 6 tax breaks that could help Americans

    The $900 billion coronavirus relief deal includes six tax breaks for Americans. Another three tax benefits show up in the government spending bill attached to the package.

  • Trump wants you to get a bigger stimulus check — so what now?

    The president is demanding $2,000 payments, not $600. What can he do?

  • Why Apple entering the EV market is 'a good thing'

    Los Angeles-based startup Canoo's executive chairman said the Apple electric car news had a ripple effect through the EV space.

  • A ‘long-term top’ is taking shape in the market, and these stocks could bear the brunt, investor warns

    In 2000, while it was all about the likes of Qualcomm QCOM, Intel INTC, an assortment of dot-com stocks were doomed. Two decades later, and the players may have changed, but the stock-market story rings familiar, according to Luke Palmer of the popular Bear Traps Report blog.

  • These 2 Penny Stocks Are Poised for a Massive Rally, Say Analysts

    The conventional wisdom is that we’re on the cusp of another major stock market rally. 2020 has been a volatile year, with the unprecedented ‘coronavirus recession’ in February and March, followed by a bull run through the summer and fall, with increased volatility in late autumn, as investors tried to make sense of the elections and the ‘second wave’ of the virus.But that’s all in the past. The election is settled, Congress will be split so narrowly that major legislative initiatives are unlikely, and the long-awaited COVID vaccines are starting to enter circulation. In short, we have a combination of risk and reward setting up, for investors willing to put some skin in the game. And for those who are truly ready to shoulder the extra risk, penny stocks can be the right choice for a major rally. These stocks are priced low, under $5 per share, and low prices usually happen for a good reason. But some penny stocks are fundamentally sound, and with their low price already baked in, they have nowhere to go but up. Using the TipRanks database, we’ve pulled up details on two compelling stocks that fit this profile of low share price and huge upside potential, 200% or more, according to Wall Street analysts. Not to mention, both boast a “Strong Buy” consensus rating.Palatin Technologies (PTN)We'll start with Palatin Technologies, a biopharmaceutical company with a unique niche and a competitive advantage. Palatin specializes in the development of melanocortin and natriuretic peptide receptor systems. These are a new class of potential medications, receptor-specific and highly targeted toward specific diseases. Palatin has drugs in development for dry eye disease, obesity, and congestive heart failure. Palatin’s pipeline has more immediate applications, as well – PL8177, originally developed to target ulcerative colitis, has recently entered Phase 1 trials as a treatment for COVID-19.For the competitive advantage, Palatin has Vyleesi. Vyleesi is the marketing brand name of bremelanotide, the first melanocortin peptide treatment for premenopausal women with generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder. The FDA considers Vyleesi a ‘first in class’ medication, and approved it for use in June 2019. Palatin has been marketing Vyleesi in North America since then. In July of this year, Palatin settled a legal dispute with AMAG Pharmaceutical, in which Palatin regained all North American legal rights to Vyleesi, along with a $16.3 million settlement, of which $12 million has already been paid. Currently going for $0.42 apiece, Canaccord analyst John Newman thinks that the share price presents an attractive entry point."Vyleesi continues to make commercial progress, securing broader insurance reimbursement coverage and strengthening relationships with healthcare providers [...] Palatin continues to look for potential US re-licensing for Vyleesi to enhance commercialization. Possible re-licensing/partnership could revolve around a company currently in the female healthcare products market. We believe a new re-licensing agreement could carry a meaningful upfront payment, given that Vyleesi has full FDA approval," the 5-star analyst opined.On top of this, Palatin announced Phase 2 data from its PL9643 dry eye disease (DED) exploratory study last week. Newman points out that the results "showed statistically significant improvement in multiple signs and symptoms in the moderate to severe patient population." Palatin plans to initiate phase 2/3 trials in mid-2021.In line with his bullish stance, Newman rates PTN a Buy, and his $3 price target implies room for a whooping 615% upside potential in the next 12 months. (To watch Newman’s track record, click here)Overall, Palatin gets a Strong Buy rating from the analyst consensus, and that verdict is unanimous, based on 3 recent Buy reviews. The average price target, $2.17, implies an impressive 417% upside for the coming year. (See PTN stock analysis on TipRanks)Mustang Bio (MBIO)Mustang Bio is another clinical phase biopharmaceutical company. Mustang’s focus is on potential cures for blood cancers, solid tumors, and genetic diseases, using medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies to create targeted medications. The company is actively developing CAR-T (Chimeric antigen receptor T cells) therapies as treatments for non-Hodgkin’s Leukemia and other cancers.Mustang has a robust research pipeline, with gene therapies, hematologic CAR-Ts, and solid tumor CAR-Ts in development to treat a wide range of diseases. Pre-clinical research is ongoing, and Phase 1 and 2 trials are planned through 2023. The company has six clinical trials ongoing, for conditions ranging from glioblastomas to multiple myeloma to prostate cancer. The company’s clinical stage drug, MB-106, is showing promise as a treatment for non-Hodgkin’s Leukemia.In his detailed review of the company for B. Riley Securities, analyst Justin Zelin notes the early success of MB-106, and its potential for the company going forward.“We view MB-106's robust efficacy of 89% overall response rate (ORR) and 44% complete response rate (CRR) and an extremely favorable safety profile in n=9 NHL patients treated with Mustang's modified cell manufacturing process as a significantly positive de-risking event for the program and Mustang's platform overall. On the heels of this positive data-set, Mustang will file an Investigational New Drug (IND) application in 1Q21E to enable the initiation of a multi-arm multicenter Phase II study of MB-106, providing a de-risked registrational pathway to approval in CD20+ NHL patients,” Zelin wrote.At the bottom line, Zelin is bullish on Mustang, writing, “We continue to believe Mustang Bio is undervalued relative to peers due to a historical lack of catalysts and clinical data, which is now changing with positive clinical data presentations.”Zelin’s comments back up his Buy rating, and his $13 price target indicates room for up to 300% growth next year. (To watch Zelin’s track record, click here)Mustang is another penny stock with a unanimous Strong Buy rating, this one based on 4 recent Buy reviews. The company’s shares are selling for $3.16 and have an average price target of $10.75, suggesting an upside 235% on the one-year time frame. (See MBIO stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for penny stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Here's How Much Investing $1,000 In Ethereum 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

    Ethereum (ETH) is the second-largest cryptocurrency after Bitcoin (BTC) in terms of market capitalization. The cryptocurrency was released on July 30, 2015, with Vitalik Buterin and Gavin Wood as its original authors. So how has this altcoin fared in the past half-decade?Ethereal Highs: Assuming an investor purchased $1,000 worth of ETH on Dec.23, 2015, they would have picked up 1162.79 units priced at $0.86 approximately.Fast-forward just three-years to Jan. 13, 2018, when ETH hit its all-time high of 1,432.88 and that $1000 investment would have turned into $1.67 million. Five years later to press-time and the $1,000 would be worth $709,740.70. The returns may not be as impressive, like those in 2018, but it is still a whopping 70,974% gain.Even for the earliest of ETH investors, the cryptocurrency has unleashed a bonanza returning 21,971.12%. The earliest known price for ETH is $2.77, recorded on Aug. 7, 2015.What about Bitcoin and Stocks: The returns from the apex cryptocurrency pale in comparison to ETH, as Bitcoin appreciated 5,295.16% in the same period. $1,000 would have bought approximately 2.29 bitcoins on Dec 23, 2015, which would be worth nearly $52,956 as of press-time.On the equities side, investors in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN), and Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) would have enjoyed returns of 1,278.85%, 2450.02%, and 391.72%, respectively.Price Action: ETH traded 2.17% higher at $617.13 at press-time while BTC traded 3.54% higher at $23,589.53.On Tuesday, Grayscale Ethereum Trust (OTC: ETHE) closed 7.64% higher at $23.40 and Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTC: GBTC) closed 1.43% lower at $30.39.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * SEC Rule Change On Direct Listings 'Unquestionably' Spells The End-Game For Traditional IPOs, Says Bill Gurley * AstraZeneca To Test Its COVID-19 Vaccine In Combination With Russia's Sputnik V(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Moderna (MRNA) Down 30% After Posting All-Time High

    Moderna (MRNA) shareholders have been hitting the exits at an aggressive pace in the last four weeks.

  • Is Alibaba Stock A Buy Right Now? Here's What Earnings, Chart Show

    Alibaba stock is an IBD Long-Term Leader with outstanding fundamentals, but does that make the China bellwether a buy right now?

  • What Rate of Return Should I Expect on My 401(k)?

    There's no one number. Pinpoint what you’ll need in retirement and your time frame until that day, and derive what to expect from your 401(k) from that.

  • 2 More IPOs Make Their Trading Debuts Today

    Two small offerings from (GBS) and (IKT) are expected to open for trading later Wednesday. GBS, which is developing a Covid-19 screening test, raised $21.6 million late Tuesday. Its initial public offering calls for the common stock to separate from the units and trade on the Nasdaq market under the ticker GBS.

  • Obvious reasons why a Tesla-crushing Apple car won't exist

    It's not easy making a car. Even for tech giant Apple.

  • How a millennial's $57,700 charity lunch with Bill Ackman turned into a $46.5 million IPO

    The $57,700 lunch turned out to be an excellent investment that led to a friendship and, ultimately, a business partnership.

  • J.P. Morgan: 2 Cruise Line Stocks to Bet on (And 1 to Avoid)

    The coronavirus pandemic crisis shows no signs of abating, even with a vaccine coming on to the markets. We’re still facing severe social lockdown policies, with a number of states (such as California, Minnesota, and Michigan) forcing even harsher restrictions on this round than previously.It’s a heavy blow for the leisure industry that is still reeling from one of the most difficult years in memory. The difficulties faced by restaurants are getting more press, but for the cruise industry, corona has been a perfect storm.Prior to the pandemic, the cruise industry – which had been doing $150 billion worth of business annually – was expected to carry 32 million passengers in 2020. That’s all gone now. During the summer, the industry reeled when over 3,000 COVID cases were linked to 123 separate cruise ships, and resulted in 34 deaths. After such a difficult year, it’s useful to step back and take a snapshot of the industry’s condition. JPMorgan analyst Brandt Montour has done just that, in a comprehensive review of the cruise industry generally and three cruise line giants in particular."We believe cruise shares can continue to grind higher in the near term, driven overwhelmingly by the broader vaccine backdrop/progress. Looking out further, operators will face plenty of headwinds when restarting/ramping operations in 2Q3Q21, but significant sequential improvement of revenues/cash flows over that period will likely dominate the narrative, and we believe investors will continue to look through short-term setbacks to a 2022 characterized by fully ramped capacity, near-full occupancies, and so far manageable pricing pressure," Montour opined.Against this backdrop, Montour has picked out two stocks that are worth the risk, and one that investors should avoid for now. Using TipRanks’ Stock Comparison tool, we lined up the three alongside each other to get the lowdown on what the near-term holds for these cruise line players.Royal Caribbean (RCL)The second-largest cruise line, Royal Caribbean, remains a top pick for Montour and his firm. The company has put its resources into facing and meeting the pandemic’s challenges, shoring up liquidity and both streamlining and modernizing the fleet.Maintaining liquidity has been the most pressing issue. While the company has resumed some cruising, and has even taken delivery of a new ship, the Silver Moon, most operations remain suspended. For Q3, the company reported adjusted earnings of -$5.62, below consensus of -$5.17. Management estimates the cash burn to be between $250 million and $290 million monthly. To combat that, RCL reported having $3.7 billion in liquidity at the end of September. That included $3 billion in cash on hand along with $700 million available through a credit facility. Total liquidity at the end of Q3 was down more than 9% from the end of Q2. Since the third quarter ended, RCL has added over $1 billion to its cash position, through an issue of $500 million senior notes and a sale of stock, putting an additional 8.33 million shares on the market at $60 each.In his note on Royal Caribbean, Montour writes, “[We] are most constructive on OW-rated RCL, which we believe has the most compelling set of demand drivers... its extensive investments in premium priced new hardware, as well as consumer data, all set RCL up well to outgrow the industry in revenue metrics, margins, and ROIC over the longer term.”Montour backs his Overweight (i.e. Buy) rating with a $91 price target. This figure represents a 30% upside potential for 2021. (To watch Montour’s track record, click here)Is the rest of the Street in agreement? As it turns out, the analyst consensus is more of a mixed bag. 4 Buy ratings and 6 Holds give RCL a Moderate Buy status. Meanwhile, the stock is selling for $69.58 per share, slightly above the $68.22 average price target. (See RCL stock analysis on TipRanks)Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH)With a market cap of $7.45 billion and a fleet of 28 ships, Norwegian Cruise Line found its relatively smaller size as an advantage in this pandemic time. With a smaller and newer fleet, overhead costs, especially ship maintenance, were lower. These advantages don’t mean that the company has avoided the storm. Earlier this month, Norwegian announced a prolongation of its suspension of voyages policy, covering all scheduled voyages from January 1, 2021 through February 28, 2021, plus selected voyages in March 2021. These cancellations come as Norwegian’s revenues are down – in the third quarter, the top line was just $6.5 million, compared to $1.9 billion in the year-ago quarter. The company also reported a cash burn of $150 million per month.To combat the cash burn and minimal revenues, Norwegian, in November and December, took steps to improve liquidity. The company closed on $850 million in senior notes, at 5.875% and due in 2026, during November, and earlier this month closed an offering of common stock. The stock offering totaled 40 million shares at $20.80 per share. Together, the two offerings raised over $1.6 billion in new capital.On a more positive note, Norwegian is preparing for an eventual resumption of full services. The company announced, on Dec 7, a partnership with AtmosAir Solutions for the installation of air purification systems on all 28 vessels of its current fleet, using filtration technology known to defeat the coronavirus.JPM’s Montour points out these advantages in his review of Norwegian, and sums up the bottom line: “This coupled with a relatively newer, higher-end, brand/ship footprint would generally lead us to believe it was in a good position to outperform on pricing growth, though its demographics skewing to older age customers probably will remain a drag through 2021. Ultimately, NCLH is a high-quality asset within the broader cruise industry, with a higher beta to a cruise recovery, and it should see outperformance as the industry returns and investors look further out the risk spectrum.”Montour gives the stock a $30 price target and an Overweight (i.e. Buy) rating. His target implies an upside of 27% on the one-year time frame.Norwegian is another cruise line with a Moderate Buy from the analyst consensus. This rating is based on 4 Buys, 4 Holds, and 1 Sell set in recent months. Like RCL above, the stock price here, $23.55, is currently higher than the average price target, $23.22. (See NCLH stock analysis on TipRanks)Carnival Corporation (CCL)Last up, Carnival, is the world’s largest cruise line, with a market cap of $23.25 billion, more than 100 ships across its brands, and over 700 destination ports. In normal times, this giant footprint gave the company an advantage; now, however, it has become an expensive liability. This is clear from the company’s fiscal Q3 cash burn, which approached $770 million.Like the other big cruise companies, Carnival has extended its voyage cancellations, or, in the company’s terms, the ‘pause in operations.’ The Cunard line, one of Carnival’s brands, has cancelled voyages on the Queen Mary 2 and the Queen Elizabeth through early June of next year. Carnival has also cancelled operations in February from the ports of Miami, Galveston, and Port Canaveral, and pushed back the inaugural voyage of the new ship Mardi Gras to the end of April 2021. These measures were taken in compliance with coronavirus restrictions.Carnival’s shares and revenues are suffering deep losses this year. The stock is down 60% year-to-date, despite some recent price rallies since the end of October. Revenues fell to just $31 million in the fiscal third quarter, reported in September. Carnival reported a loss of nearly $3 billion in that quarter. The company did end the third quarter with over $8 billion in available cash, an impressive resource to face the difficult situation.This combination of strength and weakness led Montour to put a Neutral (i.e. Hold) rating on CCL shares. However, his $25 price target suggests a possible upside of 23%.In comments on Carnival, Montour wrote, “[We] believe that some of the same relative net yield drags it saw in 2018-2019 due to its sheer size will likely become top of mind on the other side of this crisis… However, given CCL’s relative share discount, less pricing growth ahead of the crisis, and geographical diversification, we see it as the company with the least downside over the next few months and are not surprised by its recent outperformance. We believe this will reverse in the 2H21.” Overall, Carnival has a Hold rating from the analyst consensus. This rating is based on 10 reviews, breaking down to 1 Buy, 8 Holds, and 1 Sell. The stock is selling for $20.28 and its $18.86 average price target implies a downside potential of ~7%. (See CCL stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • The Rules on RMDs for Inherited IRA Beneficiaries

    You can inherit an IRA tax-free, but you could be hit with a 50% penalty if you don't follow the rules for required minimum distributions (RMDs).

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: Pool Stock, Veeva, PayPal Among 15 Stocks On This Screen

    See who joins PayPal, Veeva and Lululemon on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO.

  • Grayscale Trust (GBTC) Is Key to Bitcoin Price: JPMorgan

    The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is key to determining a correction in Bitcoin price, according to analysts at JPMorgan.

  • Trump's longtime banker at Deutsche Bank resigns

    Rosemary Vrablic, a managing director and senior banker in the lender's wealth management division, recently handed in her resignation, which the bank accepted effective as of year-end, Deutsche Bank spokesman Dan Hunter said in an emailed statement. According to the New York Times, which first reported Vrablic's resignation, she arranged for the lender to grant hundreds of millions of dollars of loans to Trump's company. The resignation of another longtime colleague of Vrablic, Dominic Scalzi, has also been accepted by the bank, Hunter said, without mentioning reasons for the resignations.

  • Jim Cramer: Novice Buyers Are Having the Time of Their Lives

    I think the enthusiasm of the indefatigable wave of these buyers is equal to or superior to the disdain the S&P; mimicking pros have.