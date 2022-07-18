NUROSENE ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF NEW CFO

TORONTO, July 18, 2022 /CNW/ - Nurosene Health Inc . ("Nurosene" or the "Company") (CSE: MEND) (Frankfurt: 8TV) (OTC: MNNDF), a healthtech company focused on delivering innovative AI-based technology solutions for mental performance and wellness, appoints seasoned financial executive Swapan Kakumanu as Chief Financial Officer.

"We are excited to welcome Swapan to our senior executive team. This appointment continues to demonstrate our commitment to building a world class management team. Swapan is a proven CFO with a great track record of delivering results in the capital market space. He will be a great addition to the Nurosene team and we look forward to the value that his skills can bring to the company." - CEO of Nurosene, George Achilleos .

Mr. Kakumanu brings over 25 years of senior finance and operations experience. He has served at senior executive management levels, both in public and private companies in high growth technology, blockchain, manufacturing, trading and oil field services industries. He has held senior management roles as President, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer where he has played a key role in raising over $200 million through various financing vehicles, including debt, convertible debt, equity and other non-dilutive instruments both in the private and public markets. Mr. Kakumanu brings extensive experience in public company reporting, investor relations, mergers and acquisitions, internal controls and general overall financial and operational management.

About Nurosene

Nurosene is an AI healthtech company focused on addressing both acute and non-acute brain-centric conditions. We have developed an ecosystem of innovative products that directly support brain-related conditions. Our world-renowned team and partners are disrupting traditional mental wellness treatments and are positioned at the forefront of critical research and innovations. NetraMark, a wholly owned subsidiary of Nurosene Health Inc., is providing proprietary next-generation AI solutions for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies across the spectrum of disease.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation which is based upon Nurosene's current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs, and views of future events. Forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expect", "likely", "may", "will", "should", "intend", "anticipate", "potential", "proposed", "estimate" and other similar words, including negative and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "would" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. Forward-looking information includes estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, targets, guidance, or other statements that are not statements of fact.

Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, Nurosene does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Nurosene to predict all such factors. When considering these forward-looking statements, readers should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in Nurosene's Final Long Form Prospectus dated May 20, 2021 and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended September 30, 2021 ("MD&A"), and filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The risk factors and other factors noted in Nurosene's Final Long Form Prospectus and MD&A could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking information.

