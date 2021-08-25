Nurosene Appoints George Achilleos as Chief Operating Officer

U.S. markets open in 40 minutes

TORONTO, Aug. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Nurosene Health Inc. ("Nurosene" or the "Company") (CSE: MEND) (Frankfurt: 8TV) (OTC: MNNDF), a healthtech company focused on building a generation of better brains, today announced the appointment of George Achilleos as Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective August 24, 2021. This is a newly established role within the Company's leadership team and working in cooperation with the CEO, Ranj Bath, to support the execution of Nurosene's overall strategic growth initiatives.

Nurosene Logo (CNW Group/Nurosene Health Inc.)
"I am excited to welcome George to the Nurosene executive team, as his effective leadership and holistic experience within the e-commerce and technology verticals provide the essential knowledge and skillset to help drive our product expansion and organizational growth initiatives," stated Ranj Bath, CEO of Nurosene. "As we continue along the trajectory of rapid expansion through strategic partnerships and product launches, George's tactical experience and operational guidance is essential to further create a robust foundation to support Nurosene in becoming leaders in the e-commerce and technology space."

George brings over 25 years of experience in building and leading multi-million dollar businesses in the technology, e-Commerce and media space. He has most recently served as the President of Origin Scientific, a leader in cannabis nanotechnology solutions. In addition, George has a strong entrepreneurial background having led his own leadership consulting firm and online retailer.

"I am thrilled to join the Nurosene team as the Company continues its path forward and further accelerates its growth initiatives," stated Mr. Achilleos. "The current outstanding leadership has made extensive headway in its early days as a public company, and I am excited to provide industry experience and an entrepreneurial mindset to effectively position the company in offering a suite of mental health solutions and filling broad and unmet consumer needs."

Mr. Achilleos was previously a member of our advisory board before joining the Nurosene team in a full-time capacity.

About Nurosene
Nurosene provides individuals with tools and technology that empower them to take control of their mental wellness. Our mission is to build the next generation of better, healthier brains by leveraging technological advancements in AI and machine learning. With our team of experts and partners, Nurosene is positioned at the leading edge of critical research and innovations, striving to disrupt traditional mental wellness treatments. The company is based in Toronto, Ontario.

For more information, visit www.nurosene.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation which is based upon Nurosene's current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs, and views of future events. Forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expect", "likely", "may", "will", "should", "intend", "anticipate", "potential", "proposed", "estimate" and other similar words, including negative and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "would" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. Forward-looking information includes estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, targets, guidance, or other statements that are not statements of fact. Specifically, this news release contains forward looking statements relating to, among others, activities of the Company's appointment of Mr. George Achilleos and the Company's future growth and expansion.

Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, Nurosene does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Nurosene to predict all such factors. When considering these forward-looking statements, readers should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in Nurosene Final Long Form Prospectus dated May 20, 2021 and filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The risk factors and other factors noted in Nurosene Final Long Form Prospectus could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking information.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Nurosene Health Inc.

