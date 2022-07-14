NUROSENE APPOINTS SEASONED EXECUTIVE JOSH SPIEGEL AS PRESIDENT OF NETRAMARK

Nurosene recruits seasoned executive to accelerate the growth of their proprietary AI platform.

TORONTO, July 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Nurosene Health Inc . ("Nurosene" or the "Company") (CSE: MEND) (Frankfurt: 8TV) (OTC: MNNDF), a healthtech company focused on delivering innovative AI-based technology solutions, today announced that seasoned executive Josh Spiegel has been appointed President of NetraMark, a wholly owned subsidiary of Nurosene Health Inc.

Josh brings 25+ years of experience in finance, sales and corporate strategy, with a strong background in healthcare, business services, and technology. Prior to joining NetraMark, Josh was the Vice President of Business Strategy at VeraSci where he leveraged his experience to provide strategic planning and oversight of commercial operations, including the launch of the Pathway eClinical platform and positioned the company for a highly successful $330M USD exit to WCG Clinical, a leader in the pharmaceutical services sector. He was previously the consulting Vice President of Finance at Prevail Therapeutics, which was later acquired by Eli Lilly. Further, he was a founding partner and Principal at Cypress Associates LLC, a New York based Investment Banking firm, where he was responsible for a broad range of transactions including mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, and equity offerings. Before co-founding Cypress, Mr. Spiegel was an Investment Banking Analyst in the technology group at CIBC World Markets. He received his BA in Economics and Public Policy from Duke University and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

"Josh is the ideal candidate to lead NetraMark's strategy development and growth. The addition of Josh further demonstrates our commitment to building an executive team with the depth of experience necessary to succeed. The Board is excited by his strong track record of innovation, execution, operational excellence, and his ability to develop teams that drive results. Josh has consistently delivered high growth during rapid periods of industry disruption and technological advancement. He is a world-class leader, and we are excited to welcome Josh to the team" said George Achilleos, CEO & President of Nurosene.

"It's an amazing time to join NetraMark, as the NetraAI platform continues to build market momentum and allows us to discover insights in clinical data to find therapies faster," said Spiegel. "I'm inspired by the team and look forward to partnering with innovative life science companies to accelerate their development and bring cures to patients."

About Nurosene

Nurosene is an AI healthtech company focused on addressing both acute and non-acute brain-centric conditions. We have developed an ecosystem of innovative products that directly support brain-related conditions. Our world-renowned team and partners are disrupting traditional mental wellness treatments and are positioned at the forefront of critical research and innovations. NetraMark, a wholly owned subsidiary of Nurosene Health Inc., is providing proprietary next-generation AI solutions for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies across the spectrum of disease.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation which is based upon Nurosene's current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs, and views of future events. Forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expect", "likely", "may", "will", "should", "intend", "anticipate", "potential", "proposed", "estimate" and other similar words, including negative and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "would" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. Forward-looking information includes estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, targets, guidance, or other statements that are not statements of fact.

Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, Nurosene does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Nurosene to predict all such factors. When considering these forward-looking statements, readers should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in Nurosene's Final Long Form Prospectus dated May 20, 2021 and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended September 30, 2021 ("MD&A"), and filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The risk factors and other factors noted in Nurosene's Final Long Form Prospectus and MD&A could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking information.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

