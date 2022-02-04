U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,500.53
    +23.09 (+0.52%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,089.74
    -21.42 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,098.01
    +219.19 (+1.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,002.36
    +11.33 (+0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.92
    +1.65 (+1.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,808.80
    +4.70 (+0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    22.52
    +0.15 (+0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1457
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9300
    +0.1030 (+5.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3524
    -0.0079 (-0.58%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2000
    +0.2390 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,714.86
    +4,531.38 (+12.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    944.55
    +72.58 (+8.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,516.40
    -12.44 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,439.99
    +198.68 (+0.73%)
     

Nurosene Health Inc. Announces Change to its Board of Directors

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • MNNDF

TORONTO, Feb. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Nurosene Health Inc. ("Nurosene" or the "Company") (CSE: MEND) (Frankfurt: 8TV) (OTC: MNNDF), a healthtech company focused on building a generation of better brains, announces that Kirstine Stewart has resigned as a Director of the Company due to personal reasons.

Nurosene Logo (CNW Group/Nurosene Health Inc.)
Nurosene Logo (CNW Group/Nurosene Health Inc.)

The Company would like to thank Ms Stewart for her contributions to Nurosene over the last twelve months and wishes her the best in her future endeavours. Kirstine was vital in connecting Nurosene with leading Mental Wellness Organizations and will continue to support Nurosene's mission from the sidelines.

"Kirstine has been an invaluable part of the Company's growth to date. Everyone associated with the Company would like to thank Kirstine and wish her all the best in her future endeavours," said Kevin Taylor, Chairman Nurosene.

About Nurosene

Nurosene provides individuals with tools and technology that empower them to take control of their mental wellness. Our mission is to build the next generation of better, healthier brains by leveraging technological advancements in AI. With our team of experts and partners, Nurosene is positioned at the leading edge of critical research and innovations, striving to disrupt traditional mental wellness treatments.

For more information, visit www.nurosene.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation which is based upon Nurosene's current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs, and views of future events. Forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expect", "likely", "may", "will", "should", "intend", "anticipate", "potential", "proposed", "estimate" and other similar words, including negative and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "would" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. Forward-looking information includes estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, targets, guidance, or other statements that are not statements of fact.

Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, Nurosene does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Nurosene to predict all such factors. When considering these forward-looking statements, readers should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in Nurosene's Final Long Form Prospectus dated May 20, 2021 and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended September 30, 2021 ("MD&A"), and filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The risk factors and other factors noted in Nurosene's Final Long Form Prospectus and MD&A could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking information.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Nurosene Health Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/04/c1357.html

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon Prime Fee Rising to $180, Not $139, for Many Members

    (Bloomberg) -- When Amazon.com Inc. announced it was raising the price of its Prime program, the company said an annual subscription would climb $20 to $139. But slightly more than half of Prime members will end up forking over almost $180 a year. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Prime Fee Rising to $180, Not $139, for Many MembersMeta Erases $251 Billion in Value, Biggest Wipeout in HistoryAmazon’s $191 Billion Jump Sets Record for Market Value GainZuckerberg Tells Staff to Focus on Video Product

  • I inherited ‘a sizeable amount’ from my mother. A financial adviser took me out for a free meal at an investment seminar, and made ‘some good, interesting points.’ But should I be wary?

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Finding good, trustworthy financial advice is tough. Then there are those investors who get a color, glossy postcard in the mail offering a free steak dinner and the chance to meet a savvy financial planner at an “investment seminar.”

  • Jamie Dimon says he no longer uses the word “cryptocurrency”

    For years, Jamie Dimon, the CEO of JPMorgan Chase, has thought of cryptocurrencies as a sham or "worthless." But now, he says, he has stopped even calling them "currencies," preferring the term "crypto-tokens" instead.

  • 14 Crashing Stocks You May Own Are Already In Serious Trouble

    The S&P 500's sell-off in 2021 is getting uncomfortable for most. But look down just one layer, and you'll see more pain.

  • SoFi Technologies, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SOFI) Path To Profitability

    With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at SoFi Technologies...

  • 3 Hypergrowth Stocks That Can Soar 216% to 257% in 2022, According to Wall Street

    Analysts' lofty price targets imply some serious upside for these popular, fast-paced companies.

  • Peloton Draws Interest From Amazon, Other Suitors: WSJ

    (Bloomberg) -- Peloton Interactive Inc. is attracting interest from potential suitors including Amazon.com Inc., the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Shares of the home fitness company surged as much as 43% in extended trading. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Prime Fee Rising to $180, Not $139, for Many MembersMeta Erases $251 Billion in Value, Biggest Wipeout in HistoryAmazon’s $191 Billion Jump Sets Record for Market Value GainZuckerberg Tells Staff to Focus

  • Ford stock dips on disappointing earnings, inflation squeezes Clorox margins

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Ford stock declining after lower-than-expected earnings and Clorox shares plummeting after the company said margins would take a hit due to inflation.

  • Why Ford Stock Is Down Today

    Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) were lower in early-afternoon trading on Friday after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings that fell short of Wall Street estimates. As of 12:30 p.m. ET, Ford's shares were down about 10.7% from Thursday's closing price. Ford reported its fourth-quarter results after the U.S. markets closed on Thursday, and they were hit and miss -- at least from Wall Street's perspective.

  • Cathie Wood, Down Big Lately, Answers Her Investors—and Critics

    The risk-on money manager, undeterred by a deep decline, says growth funds and indexes track the same mature companies, but her firm stands apart.

  • Why is bitcoin rallying 10% Friday? Crypto clambers to perch above $40,000 following jobs report.

    Bitcoin has reached a two-week high, trading above $40,000 on Friday, despite that a stronger-than expected jobs report may strengthen the Federal Reserve's resolve to tighten its monetary policy aggressively this year.

  • The problem with Amazon stock, according to a technical strategist

    Irusha Peiris, O'Neil Global Advisors Portfolio Manager, joins Yahoo Finance Live to provide technical analysis on tech stocks, Amazon shares, agriculture commodities, and the oil market.

  • Peloton stock shoots more than 30% higher after report of Amazon acquisition interest

    Peloton Interactive Inc. shares jumped more than 35% in after-hours trading Friday after a report that potential acquirers including Amazon.com Inc. are sizing up the exercise equipment maker.

  • How You Should Think About Enterprise's Big Acquisition

    Here's a look at Enterprise's acquisition and what it might mean for the future. In early January, midstream master limited partnership (MLP) Enterprise Products Partners agreed to acquire privately-held Navitas Midstream Partners for $3.25 billion in cash from an affiliate of Warburg Pincus. Navitas owns 1,750 miles of pipelines and cryogenic natural gas processing facilities that, upon completion of a major project in 2022, will have over 1 billion cubic feet per day of processing capacity.

  • Why Dutch Bros Stock Is Soaring 19% This Week

    Shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) were soaring 18.9% week to date from their closing price last Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The boost came after Jim Cramer gave the stock a positive mention Monday morning. While the recommendation gave a 12% boost to the stock that day, the coffee shop chain gave back a few points the next day after Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) reported disappointing earnings. Dutch Bros actually lost more than its rival, dropping almost 4% compared to Starbucks' 1% drop.

  • Cathie Wood's Ark Files for New Fund

    The Ark Venture Fund would invest in private companies and limit withdrawals. Its minimum investment: $1,000.

  • Why Upstart Stock Fell 28% Last Month

    Shares of Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) fell 28% in January, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Upstart partners with banks and credit unions in an attempt to bring artificial intelligence (AI) to the lending process. For this reason, it was good to see the company announce partnerships with AgFed Credit Union and Corning Credit Union in January.

  • ‘If I come out huge, I have to pay it’: The party’s over for some AMC and GameStop investors, while luckier meme-stock winners brace for a massive tax bill

    'I think the meme stockers don’t actually know about their problem yet,' said Matt Metras, an enrolled agent with MDM Financial Services.

  • How to Avoid Capital Gains Tax on Real Estate

    Home prices have nearly doubled in the last 10 years – and that could mean you owe some serious taxes if you are selling your home. After bottoming out around $259,000 in 2011, the average sale price of a house … Continue reading → The post How to Avoid Capital Gains Tax on Real Estate appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Snap earnings spark stock rally that’s so big, it’s making people nervous

    A 50% daily stock move is normally cause for celebration on Wall Street, but Snap Inc.'s big rally Friday has also been met by some skittishness.