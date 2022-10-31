U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,871.98
    -29.08 (-0.75%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,732.95
    -128.85 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,988.15
    -114.31 (-1.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,846.86
    -0.06 (-0.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.18
    -0.35 (-0.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,636.20
    -4.50 (-0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    19.10
    -0.02 (-0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9890
    -0.0076 (-0.76%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0770
    +0.0670 (+1.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1468
    -0.0147 (-1.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.6820
    +1.2620 (+0.86%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,476.74
    -86.16 (-0.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    484.76
    -3.45 (-0.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,094.53
    +46.86 (+0.66%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,587.46
    +482.26 (+1.78%)
     

NUROSENE HEALTH INC. ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT

·3 min read

TORONTO, Oct. 31, 2022 /CNW/ - Nurosene Health Inc. ("Nurosene" or the "Company") (CSE: MEND) (Frankfurt: 8TV) (OTC: MNNDF), is pleased to announce that it has completed a second closing of a non-brokered private placement in which it issued 299,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.25 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds to Nurosene of

Nurosene Health Inc. logo (CNW Group/Nurosene Health Inc.)
Nurosene Health Inc. logo (CNW Group/Nurosene Health Inc.)

$74,750. Each of the Units is comprised of one common share (each a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles its holder to acquire one additional Common Share at a price of $0.40 for a period of 36 months from the closing date. Nurosene intends to use the net proceeds from the private placement for working capital purposes.

In connection with the closing of the private placement, the Company paid finder's fee commissions in the aggregate amount of $5,232.50 and issued 20,930 broker warrants (each, a "Broker Warrant"). Each Broker Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.40 per share for a period of 36 months from the closing date.

The securities issued by the Company in connection with this financing will be subject to a 4-month and a day "hold period" expiring February 14, 2023, as prescribed by applicable securities laws.

As a result of closing the private placement, there are 45,730,102 Common Shares of Nurosene issued and outstanding.

About Nurosene

Nurosene is a company focused on the development of AI-Healthtech solutions for the Health and Wellness, Neurodegenerative and Oncology markets We have developed an ecosystem of innovative products that directly support brain-related conditions. Our world- renowned team and partners are disrupting traditional mental wellness treatments and are positioned at the forefront of critical research and innovations. NetraMark, a wholly owned subsidiary of Nurosene Health Inc., is providing proprietary next-generation AI solutions for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies across the spectrum of disease.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation regarding use of proceeds which is based upon Nurosene's current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs, and views of future events. Forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expect", "likely", "may", "will", "should", "intend", "anticipate", "potential", "proposed", "estimate" and other similar words, including negative and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "would" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. Forward-looking information includes estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, targets, guidance, or other statements that are not statements of fact.

Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, Nurosene does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Nurosene to predict all such factors. When considering these forward-looking statements, readers should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in Nurosene's Final Long Form Prospectus dated May 20, 2021 and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended September 30, 2021 ("MD&A"), and filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The risk factors and other factors noted in Nurosene's Final Long Form Prospectus and MD&A could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking information.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Nurosene Health Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/31/c7676.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why Meta Platforms Stock Crashed (Again) Monday Morning

    Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) tumbled again on Monday, falling as much as 6.7%. After years of giving Meta Platforms carte blanche, some investors appear to be losing confidence in the company's direction. Last week, Meta announced its second successive quarter of year-over-year revenue declines -- something that had never happened in the company's history prior to last quarter.

  • Airbnb stock drops ahead of Q3 earnings report

    Yahoo Finance Live checks out shares of Airbnb ahead of its third-quarter earnings report expected out.

  • Why Airbnb Stock Was Slipping Today

    Shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) were falling today as worries about an economic slowdown seemed to sweep the market a day before the vacation rental website reports third-quarter earnings. Additionally, a Wall Street analyst issued a bearish note for the travel sector. Investors seem to be steeling themselves for another 75-basis-point increase in the federal funds rate ahead of the Federal Reserve rate decision on Wednesday.

  • Lumen (LUMN) Q3 Earnings Coming Up: Here's What to Expect

    Lumen's (LUMN) Q3 performance is likely to have been favored by investments in the Quantum Fiber business. However, supply chain troubles, inflation and macroeconomic weakness have been concerns.

  • Another jumbo Fed rate hike is expected this week — and then life gets difficult for Powell

    Economists widely expect another three quarters of a percentage point interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve in November, but there's much less agreement about what happens next.

  • Are Any of These 3 Robinhood Cannabis Favorites a Buy?

    SNDL (NASDAQ: SNDL), Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY), and OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) are three of the most popular stocks on the Robinhood trading platform for retail investors looking to invest in the future of cannabis. All three are Canadian companies, so they can trade on the Nasdaq.

  • Roku Investors Need To Hear What Reed Hastings Just Said

    Not much has gone right for Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) this year. Revenue growth abruptly stalled out, coming in at 18% in the second quarter and with guidance calling for just 3% growth in the third quarter. With its digital advertising peers, like Alphabet and Meta Platforms, reporting weak earnings, Roku is likely to face substantial headwinds for at least the second half of the year, if not well into 2023 or as long as advertisers fear a recession.

  • Should You Buy Enterprise Products (EPD) Ahead of Earnings?

    Enterprise Products (EPD) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • Investing Whiz Sharon Hill Says Dividend Stocks Are a Good Place to Be Right Now; Here Are Two High-Yield Payers That Analysts Like

    Dividend stocks. They’re the very picture of the reliable standby, the sound defensive play that investors make when markets turn south. Div stocks tend not to show as extreme shifts as the broader markets, and they offer a steady income stream no matter where the markets go. And it’s not just retail investors who move into dividend stocks. Sharon Hill, the co-leader of Vanguard’s $48 billion Equity Income Fund who has built a record of success and reputation for bringing in positive results, se

  • Keep on Buying These 3 Chip Stocks Ahead of Earnings, Says Analyst

    Last week, earnings season reached a crescendo of sorts, and it was a massively out of tune climax. All the tech giants reported, and barring Apple, all faltered badly, weighed down by the tough economic backdrop amidst waning demand and fears of an upcoming full-blown recession. This week brings with it a plethora of other interesting quarterly statements, with big names in the semiconductor industry readying to deliver their latest financial statements. Like most corners of the market, chip st

  • The Dow Is Having a Great Month, the Nasdaq Is Having a Good One. What History Says Happens Next.

    The Nasdaq has been hammered by some of its biggest tech stocks, drawing comparisons to the dot-com bubble and bust. The problem: Big Tech is still pricey.

  • 2 Stocks I Wouldn't Touch With a 10-Foot Pole and What to Buy Instead

    The sell-off in the stock market has many long-term investors focusing more on the best values. With that said, here's why I would steer clear of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) and Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) and suggest you consider two better-value stocks instead.

  • Why Nvidia Fell Today

    The chipmaker's stock took a step back as traders contemplated macroeconomic uncertainties and the looming launch of its RTX graphics chip.

  • Here's What to Expect From Coinbase's (COIN) Q3 Earnings

    Coinbase's (COIN) Q3 earnings are likely to have been impacted by lower trading volume.

  • Should You Really Buy Upstart Stock Right Now?

    One of the market's biggest losers in 2022 is Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST). Its stock price is down nearly 85% year-to-date and it appears nvestors have abandoned the stock, assuming its business model is broken. To understand what happened, we should first look at Upstart's business model.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 Airline Stocks

    One bright spot for investors last week was the unexpectedly strong GDP print. The figure rose 2.6% and outpaced the 2.3% forecast. But perhaps the most significant data point was the Fed’s own inflation gauge, which fell from 7.3% to 4.2%. While market watchers expect the Fed to raise rates again in its November meeting, there is some speculation that the central bank may start slowing down its rate hike policy as early as December. In response to all of this, markets jumped on Friday. The S&P

  • Musk Consolidates Power at Twitter After Board Is Dismissed

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk consolidated his control of Twitter Inc. on Monday after the entire board was dismissed. Most Read from BloombergMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackLula Edges Out Bolsonaro to Win Presidency of Divided BrazilStocks Trim Big October Rally as Bond Yields Climb: Markets WrapDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPThree Top Bankers Pull Out of Hong Kong's Global Finance SummitMusk, 51, completed his purchase of

  • Sunrun (RUN) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

    Sunrun's (RUN) Q3 results are likely to reflect a strong volume growth trend, coupled with growth in battery installations. Meanwhile, its earnings are likely to have been dampened by escalating costs.

  • Why Rivian Stock Moved Higher Monday

    Wedbush Securities remains bullish on Rivian's outlook, and investors will next get an update on Nov. 9.

  • 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold

    These names offer dividend longevity, safe payout ratios, low valuations, and very high dividend yields.