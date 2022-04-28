Nursa™ Hosting Party to Celebrate Salt Lake Area Healthcare Workers

SALT LAKE CITY, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A free party this weekend will honor and celebrate area healthcare heroes. Every area RN, LPN, and CNA is invited.

The party is set for 11a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday, April 30, 2022, at the Rice Terrace Pavilion in Liberty Park, 600 E 900 S in Salt Lake City. One focus of the party is appreciation and wellness for healthcare workers.

"It's a huge thank you event—no strings attached," said Jane Jeppson, RN, Head of Clinical at NursaTM. "Healthcare workers go through so much for the most vulnerable. We just want to show Utah nurses, and their families, some love and appreciation."

Nurses and healthcare professionals have faced enormous pressure during the pandemic. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that providing healthcare during the pandemic can lead to stress and anxiety. Coping with stress is essential to healthcare workers' well-being. Simply getting outside and talking with colleagues can help ease stress, according to the CDC.

That's why NursaTM wants to do what it can to give back to area frontline workers with a relaxing and entertaining day of fun and food. The party's all about recognizing and celebrating area healthcare professionals, Jeppson said.

Along with the fun, some speakers will address the crowd. Speakers set to appear include Haeli Harris, a licensed marriage and family therapist from Nivati. Harris will speak on "Top 5 Self Care Tips."

At 1 p.m., a representative of the Utah Nurses Association is set to give a special thank you to everyone in attendance.

Free food will be available from:

Suzie Thai

Donut Kabobs

World's Best Corndogs

Tacos El Pariente

Annie's Crepes and Cakes

And more

Prize giveaways will include a night's stay at the Grand America Hotel, massages, and compression socks, and more. Every 30 minutes, someone will win a prize.

Entertainment for children includes balloon animals, face painting, yard games, and a playground.

Anyone interested in coming can RSVP at NursaTM's events page, or simply show up the day of the party. More than 700 people have already RSVP'd for the event.

NursaTM is a Salt Lake City-based technology startup that's reimagining healthcare staffing by connecting clinicians and facilities directly. The company's app shows real-time RN, LPN, and CNA postings, helping solve healthcare facility staffing issues to give patients the best care possible.

