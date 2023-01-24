U.S. markets close in 5 hours 59 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,998.26
    -21.55 (-0.54%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,473.30
    -156.26 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,310.80
    -53.61 (-0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,883.57
    -7.20 (-0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.78
    +0.16 (+0.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,927.30
    -1.30 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    23.49
    -0.06 (-0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0841
    -0.0031 (-0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5360
    +0.0110 (+0.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2269
    -0.0109 (-0.88%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.9880
    +0.3910 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,918.95
    -44.55 (-0.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    523.77
    -3.51 (-0.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,756.79
    -27.88 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,299.19
    +393.15 (+1.46%)
     

Nurse Call Category of Clinical Alarm Management Market Witnessing Tremendous Growth at a CAGR of 26.5% and Expected to reach US$ 15.7 Bn from (2023-2033), Predicts Persistence Market Research

Persistence Market Research
·4 min read
Persistence Market Research
Persistence Market Research

Market Study on Clinical Alarm Management: IT-enabled healthcare facilities augmenting demand for clinical alarm management

New York, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Clinical Alarm Management Market revenues were estimated at US$ 1.2 Bn in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 26.5 % from 2022-2032, according to a recently published Persistence Market Research report. By the end of 2032, the market is expected to reach US$ 15.7 Bn.

Request For Free Sample Report of “Clinical Alarm Management Market”@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/33200

The clinical alarm management procedure provides a high level of confidentiality and security when performing isolated information, such as identity and health information. Clinical alarms are commonly found in long-term care and rehabilitation clinics in order to record the health state of the patient. The expansion of the clinical alarm management market will be promoted through the expansion of using wellness services, as well as by the increase in the significance of big data. Together, these developments could save healthcare expenses and minimize the danger of medical errors, which will boost the need for alarms.

More dedicated government initiatives to improve access to biomedical provisioned device capabilities in developed and developing nations will drive the industry forward. The continued success of other projects for the health of the geriatric and handicapped population using a biomedical provisioned device designed to promote their safety suggests favorable growth prospects for the clinical alarm management market.

Companies

  • Koninklijke Philips N.V

  • General Electric Company (GE Healthcare)

  • Spok, Inc

  • Masimo

  • Ascom

Buy Full Report Now @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/33200

Competitive Landscape

The market is extremely fragmented, with many local businesses competing against multinational competitors. Prominent companies are focusing on research and development of new products in order to stay competitive in the industry. The key players in the Clinical Alarm Management Market are Koninklijke Philips N.V.; General Electric Company (GE Healthcare); Ascom; Spok, Inc.; Masimo.

Some of the recent developments of key clinical alarm management providers are as follows:

  • In May 2021, Wavelink signed a distribution agreement with Vocera Communications, Inc. to procure Vocera solutions for large and small healthcare organizations across Australia.

  • In July 2020, Hillrom and Aiva announced a new commercial partnership under which Hillrom will allow patients and staff to communicate with each other using a two-way voice system and Hillrom's Voalte mobile solution. Hillrom's Voalte mobile solution is a full mobile clinical communication platform that includes two-way caregiver-to-caregiver communication.

Request Customization @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/33200

More Insights Available

Persistence Market Research, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Clinical Alarm Management Market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals extensive growth in Clinical Alarm Management Market Product Type (EMR Integration Systems, Physiological Monitors, Bed Alarms, Nurse Call Systems, Ventilators & Others), by Components (Services & Solutions) by End-User (Long-Term Care Facilities, Home Care Settings, Ambulatory Care Centres, Hospitals & Clinics and others) across five regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa).

Market Segments Covered in Clinical Alarm Management Market Analysis

By Product Type

  • EMR Integration Systems

  • Physiological Monitors

  • Bed Alarms

  • Ventilators

  • Others

By Component

  • Services

  • Solutions

By End-User

  • Long-Term Care Facilities

  • Home Care Settings

  • Ambulatory Care Centres

  • Hospitals & Clinics

  • Specialty Centres

By Region

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • APAC

  • MEA

Check out more Premium studies published by Persistence Market Research

About Persistence Market Research:

Business intelligence is the foundation of every business model employed by Persistence Market Research. Multi-dimensional sources are being put to work, which include big data, customer experience analytics, and real-time data collection. Thus, working on “micros” by Persistence Market Research helps companies overcome their “macro” business challenges.

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies’/clients’ shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact

Rajendra Singh

Persistence Market Research

U.S. Sales Office:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

+1-646-568-7751

United States

USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353

Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com


Recommended Stories

  • ‘I’m devastated. I’m sad, angry’: Laid-off Google employees vent about being unable to say goodbye to colleagues and feeling ‘blindsided’ by ‘random’ culling

    Several laid-off Google employees took to social media to share their anger and bewilderment about losing their jobs.

  • Google to Reduce Top Executive Bonuses, CEO Sundar Pichai Says

    Google Chief Executive  Sundar Pichai said top executives would take pay cuts following the largest round of layoffs in the company’s history. The comments came after Google’s parent company, Alphabet announced last week that it would eliminate about 12,000 jobs, or 6% of staff, its first major layoff since 2009. Vice presidents at Google can make base salaries of more than $550,000 a year, according to a job posting from the company.

  • 15 Biggest Natural Gas Pipeline Companies in the World

    In this article, we will take a look at the 15 biggest natural gas pipeline companies in the world. If you want to see more companies in this selection, go to the 5 Biggest Natural Gas Pipeline Companies in the World. In the past five decades, the consumption of energy globally has increased by over […]

  • Popular Coca-Cola Brand May Have Toxic Chemicals

    Nothing will ruin a company's positive marketing flow like allegations of toxic chemicals or other health hazards. Iit happened, most recently, when an environmental health watchdog group sent a warning about elevated BPA chemicals in the sports bras produced by popular clothing makers like Nike , Gap -owned Athleta and Victoria's Secret . The latest major global brand to fall under chemical scrutiny is drinks giant Coca-Cola .

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy That Are Perfect for Your Retirement Accounts in 2023

    Warren Buffett's still got it. Buffett's investment conglomerate, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), once again crushed the market in 2022, besting the S&P 500's 18% decline (factoring in dividends) with a nearly 4% gain. For over five decades, Buffett has earned fortunes for Berkshire's shareholders by buying and holding high-quality, low-risk stocks.

  • Ford in talks to sell plant in Germany to China-based EV maker, WSJ reports

    Shares of Ford Motor Co. (F) slipped 0.6% in premarket trading, after rallying 5.1% over the past two sessions, after The Wall Street Journal reported the automaker was in talks to sell a manufacturing plant in Germany, while Bloomberg reported the company was planning to cut 3,200 jobs in Europe. The WSJ report said Ford was in talks with China-based electric vehicle maker BYD Co. (BYDDY) (HK:1211) over the sale of the plant in Saarlouis, Germany, where Ford produces Focus model vehicles and production is scheduled to end in 2025.

  • In the wake of massive layoffs, tech workers reconsider their future

    As tech giants lay off scores of workers amid a sector-wide downturn, employees who once considered the Silicon Valley companies a safe long-term bet are reconsidering their allegiances.

  • Halliburton and 4 Other Energy Stocks Poised to Keep Growing Earnings

    Baker Hughes, Schlumberger, Halliburton, Targa Resources, and EQT all should boost profits handily this year.

  • I’m still working at 75: Do I need to take RMDs from my 401(k)?

    You only have to start taking RMDs by April of the year after you leave that job. If you’re buying company stock through an employee stock ownership plan (ESOP), subject to vesting and other qualified retirement plan options, it would fall under the same rules as the 401(k) and would not be subject to RMDs until you leave the company. If all this is a surprise to you and you haven’t taken RMDs from necessary accounts yet, now’s the time to fix it—you’ll need to file some forms with the IRS, pay the amount due and ask for forgiveness on the 50% penalty.

  • Juul's Consumer Settlement Is 'Reasonable & Adequate', US Judge Says

    Juul Labs Inc, a unit of Altria Group (NYSE: MO), has reportedly secured preliminary court approval of a $255 million settlement resolving consumer claims for deceptive marketing. The settlement is part of a larger agreement by Juul to resolve several lawsuits by school districts, local governments, and individuals accusing it of contributing to a youth vaping epidemic. U.S. District Judge said the proposed class action settlement resolving claims by consumers who said they overpaid for Juul's v

  • ‘It is an employer’s market’: Tech layoffs may have turned the Great Resignation into the Great Recommitment

    The flood of recently laid-off tech workers on the job market has upended the dynamic between employers and employees, leading to prolonged job searches.

  • Rich Customers Pull Money From Banks Offering Paltry Interest Rates

    Wealth-management clients have moved deposits into higher-yielding Treasurys and money-market funds.

  • GE Earnings Climb on Strong Demand for Jet Engines, Power Equipment

    Strong demand for its jet engines and power equipment lifted General Electric to a quarterly profit and higher revenue than a year ago.

  • How long does your retirement savings need to last? First, learn how long you might live.

    A study by the TIAA Institute found that only 37% of U.S. adults have a handle on how long they could potentially live.

  • Electricity bills may continue to shock you even as overall inflation eases. Here's why.

    Electric bills will likely keep rising this year even as overall inflation eases due to low domestic natural gas supply and higher operational costs.

  • Why Micron Was Rallying Today

    A good day for semiconductors included positive analyst notes and potential consolidation in the NAND industry.

  • Analyst Report: Costco Wholesale Corporation

    The leading warehouse club, Costco has 838 stores worldwide (at the end of fiscal 2022), with most sales derived in the United States (73%) and Canada (14%). It sells memberships that allow customers to shop in its warehouses, which feature low prices on a limited product assortment. Costco mainly caters to individual shoppers, but nearly 20% of paid members carry business memberships. Food and sundries accounted for nearly 39% of fiscal 2022 sales, with non-food merchandise 27%, warehouse ancillary and other businesses (such as fuel and pharmacy) 21%, and fresh food 13%. Costco’s warehouses average around 146,000 square feet; over 75% of its locations offer fuel. About 7% of Costco’s global sales come from e-commerce (excluding same-day grocery and various other services).

  • Two-fifths of older workers ‘delaying retirement’ because of inflation, markets

    BRETT ARENDS'S ROI How do America’s working stiffs feel about their retirement savings? There’s a new survey out, and pretty much everything in it depresses me. Retirement confidence is way down. Retirement anxiety is way up.

  • General Electric Just Received Some Good News (From an Unexpected Source)

    The earnings preannouncement from Siemens Energy disappointed its shareholders, but there were plenty of positive takeaways for GE shareholders.

  • Hanesbrands lays off unknown number of its Winston-Salem employees

    Hanesbrands, in a quiet period leading up to the release of its Q4 earnings, confirmed the layoffs but did not say how many local employees were affected. The company also has not filed notice with the state about the layoffs.