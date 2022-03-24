Nurse Call Systems Market - 36% of Growth to Originate from North America|Driven by Growing Geriatric Population|17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nurse Call Systems Market offers a comprehensive analysis of new product launches, the latest trends, drivers, and challenges . The nurse call systems market size is expected to increase by USD 536.11 million, at a CAGR of 12.32% from 2021 to 2026 as per the latest market report by Technavio. 36% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for nurse call systems in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe and ROW. The increase in incidences of chronic conditions and surgical cases, the rise in product launches, the presence of both local and global companies, and the availability of public and private reimbursement policies on the purchase of nurse call systems will facilitate the nurse call systems market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Nurse Call Systems Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Market Dynamics

The key factor driving the global nurse call systems market growth is the growing geriatric population. The geriatric population is susceptible to diseases such as osteoarthritis, chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases, and diabetes mellitus as their immune system becomes weak with increasing age. Technological advances are enabling consumers and caretakers to manage probable risks at home by implementing sophisticated devices, including nurse call systems and other devices such as medication care management and location-based solutions. In addition, the value-added advantage of connected health solutions such as nurse call systems for the geriatric population enables them to send an alarm during times of uncertainty. This enables hospital attendants to facilitate remote patient monitoring or assist them at home if required, which reduces the cost of traveling to hospitals while ensuring the administration of proper care to patients. Such factors will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

However, the key challenge to the global nurse call systems market growth is the intensifying vendor competition. The nurse call systems market is fragmented and highly competitive due to the presence of several global, regional, and local vendors and numerous brands. Also, some vendors of nurse call systems sell their own products, while some vendors provide nurse call systems on rent or lease. Vendors usually compete on the basis of service, consulting, delivery time, long-term service and maintenance contracts, and historical engagement with buyers. The competition is made more intense with the entry of new regional players, who can usually supply nurse call systems at considerably lower prices than international vendors. Thus, high competition is expected to limit the market growth during the forecast period.

Company Profiles

The nurse call systems market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as acquisitions and collaborations to compete in the market. Some of the companies covered in this report are Tunstall Healthcare Group Ltd., Alpha Communications, AMETEK Inc., Ascom Holding AG, Austco Healthcare Ltd., Baxter International Inc., Bec Integrated Solutions LLC, Carecom Co. Ltd., Cornell Communications, Essec Group NV, Halma Plc, Jeron Electronic Systems Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Legrand SA, SECURITAS AG, Stanley Black, and Decker Inc., System Technologies Inc., TekTone Sound, and Signal Mfg. Inc., TigerConnect Inc., and West-Com Nurse Call Systems Inc., etc.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation Analysis

By Technology, the market is classified as wired systems and wireless systems.

By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW).

Nurse Call Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.32% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 536.11 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 11.54 Performing market contribution North America at 36% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Tunstall Healthcare Group Ltd., Alpha Communications, AMETEK Inc., Ascom Holding AG, Austco Healthcare Ltd., Baxter International Inc., Bec Integrated Solutions LLC, Carecom Co. Ltd., Cornell Communications, Essec Group NV, Halma Plc, Jeron Electronic Systems Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Legrand SA, SECURITAS AG, Stanley Black and Decker Inc., System Technologies Inc., TekTone Sound and Signal Mfg. Inc., TigerConnect Inc., and West-Com Nurse Call Systems Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

