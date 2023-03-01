U.S. markets open in 2 hours 41 minutes

Nurse Call Systems Market by Technology, and Growing at 9.90% CAGR to be Worth US$ 3.93 billion by 2029: COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Exactitude Consultancy

Exactitude Consultancy
·5 min read

Nurse call systems are crucial for successful communication in healthcare settings. These technologies allow for quicker, tailored communication between patients, physicians, and caregivers, resulting in improved patient satisfaction and treatment quality

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Nurse Call Systems Market.

Global Nurse Call Systems Market stands at US$ 1.87 Billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.90% over the following Six years to reach US$ 3.93 billion by 2029.

Nurse Call Systems Market Growth in upcoming years

The Nurse Call Systems Market is anticipated to expand in the years to come. This increase can be attributed to a number of variables, including the aging population, rising healthcare costs, and developments in nurse call technology.

The need for healthcare services, such as those provided by nursing homes and hospitals where nurse alert systems are frequently used, is growing as the population gets older. These systems make it simple and quick for patients to interact with healthcare professionals, which enhances patient care and satisfaction.

The industry has expanded as a result of technological improvements in nurse call systems. For instance, nurse alert systems have become more effective and efficient as a result of the integration of artificial intelligence and the internet of things (IoT). The advancement of wireless nurse call systems has also made them more adaptable and straightforward to implement.

Click & Get Free Sample Report in Minutes: https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/5751/nurse-call-systems-market/#request-a-sample

Covid-19 Impact

Furthermore, because nurse call systems can lessen the need for bodily contact and encourage social distance, the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated their acceptance. The market for nurse call devices has expanded as a result of the use of telehealth and remote patient monitoring. Overall, it is anticipated that the market for nurse call systems will expand in the coming years as a result of rising healthcare service demand, technological advancements, and the requirement for contactless communication in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Competitive Insight

Some of the notable market players operating in the global Nurse Call Systems Market covered in this report are:

  • Rauland-Borg Corporation

  • Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

  • Ascom

  • Johnson Controls International Plc

  • Siemens AG

  • Jeron Electronic Systems, Inc, and others.

Recent Developments

In July 2021, Austco Marketing & Service (Asia) Pte Ltd. received a contract of USD 3.3 million to supply the Tacera Nurse Call platform to the 795-bed general and acute care hospital Khoo Teck Puat Hospital (KTPH).  The high demand for integrated communication solutions from hospitals is fuelling the segment growth. Based on end-use, the market is segmented into hospitals, long-term care facilities, and ASCs/clinics.

For instance, in July 2020, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. collaborated with Aiva for hands-free communication between caregiver-to-patient and caregiver-to-caregiver using Hill-Rom’s Voalte Mobile solution.

In December 2019, Tunstall Group (UK) launched Tunstall Carecom, a nurse call system in the UK.

In February 2019, Ascom (Switzerland) launched the Myco 3 smartphone, this will help the company to further penetrate in the nurse call systems market, with the advanced and integrated system.

In February 2017, AMETEK Inc. acquired Rauland-Borg for USD 340 million. This will allow Rauland-Borg to capitalize on the significant resources

Attributes

Value

Nurse Call Systems market Share (2022)

US$ 1.89 Billion

Nurse Call Systems market Projected Size (2029)

US$ 3.93 billion

Nurse Call Systems market Growth (CAGR 2023-2029)

                9.90%.

Browse the fullNurse Call Systems Market by Type (Button, Integrated Communication System, Intercom, Mobile System), Technology (Wired, Wireless), Application (Alarm & Communication, Workflow Optimization, Fall detector), End User (Hospital, Long-term Care Facilities, Clinics & Physician Offices) and Region (Asia-pacific, North America, Europe, South America, Middle East & Africa) – Global Forecast from 2023 to 2029Report and TOC at https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/5751/nurse-call-systems-market

Segment Overview

The Nurse Call Systems market is segmented by type, Technology, and by Application.

by Type

 by Technology

by Application

  • Button

  • Integrated Communication System

  • Intercom

  • Mobile System

  • Wired

  • Wireless

 

  • Alarm & Communication

  • Workflow Optimization

  • Fall Detector

 

To learn more about this report, request a free sample copy

Opportunities

Developing Economies to provide significant opportunities to Nurse Call Systems

During the forecast period, emerging nations such as India, China, Brazil, Russia, and many Latin American and Southeast Asian countries are likely to offer substantial growth prospects to companies in the nurse call systems market. One of the primary factors driving demand and acceptance of nurse call systems in these nations’ healthcare infrastructures is the increased focus on enhancing the quality of hospital treatment and healthcare infrastructure.

Regional Insights

With a revenue share of more than 39% in the global market in 2022, North America led the sector. The market development in North America is being driven by rising awareness, favorable health reimbursement, and the strategic presence of industry players in the area. In addition, the U.S. market is growing as a result of higher health care expenses, lower caregiver-patient population ratios, and a rise in the population of seniors.

Quantitative Analysis

  • Market size, estimates, and forecasts from 2023 - 2029

  • Market size and revenue estimates for product up to 2029

  • Market revenue estimates for application up to 2029

  • Market revenue estimates for type up to 2029

  • Regional market size and forecast up to 2029

  • Company financial

What are the Key Data Covered in this Nurse Call Systems Market Report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2029

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive Nurse Call Systems Market growth during the next Six years

  • Precise estimation of the Nurse Call Systems Market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

  • The growth of the Nurse Call Systems industry across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, the Middle East, and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of Nurse Call Systems Market vendors

To know an additional revised 2023 list of market players, request a sample report: https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/5751/nurse-call-systems-market/#request-a-sample    

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Exactitude Consultancy

