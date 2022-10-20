U.S. markets closed

Nurse Practitioner Students at The University of Texas at Austin Receive National Honor for Lifesaving Efforts During Pandemic

·2 min read

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, during a special ceremony at The University of Texas at Austin School of Nursing (UT Austin), Dr. April Kapu, president of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners® (AANP) — the largest professional organization representing nurse practitioners (NPs), honored the outstanding contributions made by NP students and faculty during the COVID-19 pandemic.

AANP President Dr. April Kapu and AANP CEO Jon Fanning honor University of Texas School of Nursing Dean Dr. Alexa Stuifbergen and UT nurse practitioners for their vaccination efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.
AANP President Dr. April Kapu and AANP CEO Jon Fanning honor University of Texas School of Nursing Dean Dr. Alexa Stuifbergen and UT nurse practitioners for their vaccination efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I applaud the lifesaving work performed by UT students and faculty during the public health care crisis," said Dr.Kapu

Students and faculty from UT Austin provided nearly 3,100 COVID-19 vaccines to the Austin community during the pandemic. This project included the innovative community partnership known as Vaccination Administration Mobile Operations (VAMOS), a mobile clinic set up at churches and other public sites to vaccinate hard-to-reach Austinites in largely underserved communities.

"I applaud the incredible lifesaving work performed by UT Austin students and faculty during the public health care crisis," said Kapu, DNP, APRN, ACNP-BC, FAANP, FCCM, FAAN. "It's heartwarming to know that the next generation of nurse practitioners are so dedicated to ensuring patients get the best possible care and guidance needed to live healthy lifestyles. Their commitment during the pandemic led to fewer Texans being hospitalized and dying from COVID-19."

When it became clear the UT Austin vaccine clinic on campus would not be able to provide vaccinations to the entire community, faculty and students developed the VAMOS project. The program ensured individuals who were homebound or had difficulty accessing appointments could still be protected through vaccinations. The project was launched in March 2021.

The UT Austin School of Nursing is one of the leading nursing schools in the nation, with a history of excellence in academics, research and service.

###

The American Association of Nurse Practitioners® (AANP) is the largest professional membership organization for nurse practitioners (NPs) of all specialties. It represents the interests of the more than 355,000 licensed NPs in the U.S. AANP provides legislative leadership at the local, state and national levels, advancing health policy; promoting excellence in practice, education and research; and establishing standards that best serve NPs' patients and other health care consumers. To locate an NP in your community, visit npfinder.com. For more information about NPs, visit aanp.org.

American Association of Nurse Practitioners (PRNewsfoto/American Association of Nurse P)
American Association of Nurse Practitioners (PRNewsfoto/American Association of Nurse P)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nurse-practitioner-students-at-the-university-of-texas-at-austin-receive-national-honor-for-lifesaving-efforts-during-pandemic-301655586.html

SOURCE American Association of Nurse Practitioners

