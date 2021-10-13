Nursery Planters and Pots Market Size ($1,956.21Mn by 2028) Growth Forecast at 3.2% CAGR During 2021 to 2028 COVID Impact and Global Analysis by TheInsightPartners.com

The Nursery Planters and Pots Market Size and Growth impelled by growing demand for nursery planters and pots from the residential sector, growth of greenhouse and nursery industries.

New York, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nursery Planters and Pots Market: Key Insights

According to our new research study on “Nursery Planters and Pots Market to 2028 – Global Analysis and Forecast – by Material, End-User, Distribution Channel, and Geography,” the Nursery Planters and Pots Market Size is projected to reach US$ 1,956.21 million by 2028 from US$ 1,568.07 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2021 to 2028.

Nursery Planters and Pots Market: Competition Landscape and Key Developments

Nursery Supplies Inc.; The HC Companies; T.O. Plastics; Pöppelmann GmbH & Co., KG.; Keter; Landmark Plastic Corporation; Anderson Pots; Pot Incorporated; Fertil; and East Jordan Plastics, Inc are among the key players operating in the nursery planters and pots market. These companies provide a wide range of products in the market. They have realized the developing potential pertaining to the nursery planters and pots market and are highly involved in the development of new and innovative products. Additionally, these companies are expanding their production capacity and partnering with other industry players to meet the increasing demand and enhance their brand image.

Get Exclusive Sample Pages of Nursery Planters and Pots Market Size - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Insights at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00022064/



Asia Pacific held the largest share of the nursery planters and pots market in 2020. The rising demand for nursery planters and pots in the region has attracted the manufacturers to establish their presence in the region, which has fueled the growth of the market in Asia-Pacific. Increasing disposable income and interest in gardening activities would fuel the nursery planters and pots market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Story continues

Interior decoration and design have tremendously grown in recent years, particularly in modern residences. The presence of flowerpots and containers as well as vases adds to the aesthetic of the room and provides a good vibe. The ancient science of design, architecture, and layout—which comprise Feng Shui, Vaastu Shastra, and Malay system—strongly focuses on placing plants in the room. These factors are increasing the demand for pots in the residential sector. According to the 2018 National Gardening Survey, 77% of the households are gardening the US. On a global level as well, it was found that around 30% of all households own at least one houseplant as per Garden Media’s 2019 trend report. This, in turn, has propelled the demand for decorative items for household purposes, thereby driving the growth of the nursery planters and pots market across the world.

Nursery Planters and Pots Market: Segmental Overview

Based on material, the nursery planters and pots market is segmented into clay, plastic, metal, and others. The plastic segment held the largest share of the market in 2020. Plastic planters and pots are lightweight and are available in multiple colors and designs to suit the room decor. They are also relatively cheap, which is a major factor driving the market growth for the plastic segment. However, clay pots offer a better growing environment to the plants as they are permeable. Hence, the excess water present inside the pot soil can be evaporated through the walls out of the pot. They are also built very strong and last long. These factors are expected to fuel the nursery planters and pots market growth for the clay segment during the forecast period.

Download Sample PDF Brochure of Nursery Planters and Pots Market Size and Growth Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00022064/



Based on end user, the global nursery planters and pots market is segmented into residential, greenhouse and container farming, and others. The residential segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2020. Most of the residential complexes have gardens, which propels the demand for planters and pots. Houseplants help in keeping the air inside the house clean, removing pollutants, and providing a good vibe. Interest in greenhouse and container farming has been surging since the past decade. Increasing demand for food products coupled with the limited availability of arable land has significantly contributed toward the growth of greenhouse and container farming across the world.

Based on distribution channel, the global nursery planters and pots market is segmented into supermarkets & hypermarkets, specialty stores, online retail, and others. Specialty stores, such as retail nurseries and other dedicated outlets, provide a unique buying experience to a customer with the option of purchasing plants as well. Moreover, the dedicated staff helps in choosing the right planter or pot as per the customer’s requirement. Supermarkets and hypermarkets witness a tremendous footfall and offer a plethora of products. This factor bolsters the growth of the nursery planters and pots market for the supermarkets and hypermarkets segment.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Nursery Planters and Pots Market:

The COVID-19 pandemic has adversely affected operational efficiencies and restricted supply chains due to the sudden shutdown of national and international boundaries. Disruptions in supply chains have restricted the movement of goods, which, in turn, hindered the distribution and manufacturing of nursery planters and pots. Many flowers and vegetable growers have lost the distribution in stores. They are either cutting back on stock or closing their operations completely. However, supply chain disruption has resulted in many growers in the greenhouse industry finding themselves struggling to send their stock out.

Order a Copy of Nursery Planters and Pots Market Size, Share, Strategic Insights and Forecasts 2021-2028 Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00022064/

Furthermore, lockdowns and mandatory social distancing measures set by the government authorities to curb the transmission of the virus resulted in restricted and delayed imports and exports. This has slightly restrained the growth of the global nursery planters and pots market. However, the pandemic has also witnessed a rise in home gardening activities as people spend more time in their homes owing ot the lockdowns. Demand for nursery planters and pots did witness a surge, especially in the developed economies.













Browse Related Reports:

Commercial Greenhouse Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Equipment (Heating Systems, Cooling Systems, Others); Type (Glass Greenhouses, Plastic Greenhouse); Crop Type (Flowers and Ornamentals, Nursery Crops, Fruits and Vegetables, Others) and Geography

Commercial Greenhouse Films Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Resin Type (LDPE, EVA/EBA, LLDPE, PVC, Others); Application (Flowers and Ornamentals, Nursery Crops, Fruits and Vegetables, Others.) and Geography

Smart Greenhouse Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Hydroponic, Non-hydroponic); Covering Material Type (Polyethylene, Polycarbonate, Others); Component (HVAC System, LED Grow Lights, Control Systems and Sensors); End Users (Research and Educational Institutes, Commercial Growers, Retail Gardens, Others) and Geography

Mechanized Irrigation Systems Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Drip Irrigation System, Sprinkler Irrigation System, Others); Crop Type (Cereals and Grains, Pulses and Oilseeds, Fruits and Vegetables, Others); Application (Agriculture, Greenhouse , Nursery, Others) and Geography

Greenhouse Ventilation System Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Horizontal Circulation Fan, Vertical Circulation Fan); Application (Fruit and Vegetable Greenhouse, Horticulture Greenhouse, Others) and Geography

Greenhouse Produce Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type (Vegetables, Fruits, Flowers, Herbs, Others); Production (In-ground Soil Culture, Container Culture, Tissue Culture, Transplant production, Hydroponics, Others); Distribution Channel (Super Markets / Hyper Markets, Farm Communities, Food Processing Companies, Organic Stores, Others) and Geography













About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Press Release - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/nursery-planters-and-pots-market



Connect With Us on:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/7591674/admin/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tipmarkettrends

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/theinsightpartners/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/TheInsightPartners

RSS/Feeds: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/feed/ | https://www.openpr.com/news/archive/139407/The-Insight-Partners.html





