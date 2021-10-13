U.S. markets close in 1 hour 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,355.68
    +5.03 (+0.12%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,325.76
    -52.58 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,539.94
    +74.01 (+0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,237.88
    +3.61 (+0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.49
    -0.15 (-0.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.80
    +33.50 (+1.90%)
     

  • Silver

    23.10
    +0.59 (+2.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1589
    +0.0055 (+0.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5490
    -0.0310 (-1.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3634
    +0.0046 (+0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.4500
    -0.1400 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,943.19
    +1,259.03 (+2.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,344.89
    +10.48 (+0.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,141.82
    +11.59 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,140.28
    -90.32 (-0.32%)
     

Nursery Planters and Pots Market Size ($1,956.21Mn by 2028) Growth Forecast at 3.2% CAGR During 2021 to 2028 COVID Impact and Global Analysis by TheInsightPartners.com

The Insight Partners
·7 min read

The Nursery Planters and Pots Market Size and Growth impelled by growing demand for nursery planters and pots from the residential sector, growth of greenhouse and nursery industries.

New York, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nursery Planters and Pots Market: Key Insights
According to our new research study on “Nursery Planters and Pots Market to 2028 – Global Analysis and Forecast – by Material, End-User, Distribution Channel, and Geography,” the Nursery Planters and Pots Market Size is projected to reach US$ 1,956.21 million by 2028 from US$ 1,568.07 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2021 to 2028.

Nursery Planters and Pots Market: Competition Landscape and Key Developments
Nursery Supplies Inc.; The HC Companies; T.O. Plastics; Pöppelmann GmbH & Co., KG.; Keter; Landmark Plastic Corporation; Anderson Pots; Pot Incorporated; Fertil; and East Jordan Plastics, Inc are among the key players operating in the nursery planters and pots market. These companies provide a wide range of products in the market. They have realized the developing potential pertaining to the nursery planters and pots market and are highly involved in the development of new and innovative products. Additionally, these companies are expanding their production capacity and partnering with other industry players to meet the increasing demand and enhance their brand image.

Get Exclusive Sample Pages of Nursery Planters and Pots Market Size - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Insights at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00022064/

Asia Pacific held the largest share of the nursery planters and pots market in 2020. The rising demand for nursery planters and pots in the region has attracted the manufacturers to establish their presence in the region, which has fueled the growth of the market in Asia-Pacific. Increasing disposable income and interest in gardening activities would fuel the nursery planters and pots market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Interior decoration and design have tremendously grown in recent years, particularly in modern residences. The presence of flowerpots and containers as well as vases adds to the aesthetic of the room and provides a good vibe. The ancient science of design, architecture, and layout—which comprise Feng Shui, Vaastu Shastra, and Malay system—strongly focuses on placing plants in the room. These factors are increasing the demand for pots in the residential sector. According to the 2018 National Gardening Survey, 77% of the households are gardening the US. On a global level as well, it was found that around 30% of all households own at least one houseplant as per Garden Media’s 2019 trend report. This, in turn, has propelled the demand for decorative items for household purposes, thereby driving the growth of the nursery planters and pots market across the world.

Nursery Planters and Pots Market: Segmental Overview
Based on material, the nursery planters and pots market is segmented into clay, plastic, metal, and others. The plastic segment held the largest share of the market in 2020. Plastic planters and pots are lightweight and are available in multiple colors and designs to suit the room decor. They are also relatively cheap, which is a major factor driving the market growth for the plastic segment. However, clay pots offer a better growing environment to the plants as they are permeable. Hence, the excess water present inside the pot soil can be evaporated through the walls out of the pot. They are also built very strong and last long. These factors are expected to fuel the nursery planters and pots market growth for the clay segment during the forecast period.

Download Sample PDF Brochure of Nursery Planters and Pots Market Size and Growth Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00022064/

Based on end user, the global nursery planters and pots market is segmented into residential, greenhouse and container farming, and others. The residential segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2020. Most of the residential complexes have gardens, which propels the demand for planters and pots. Houseplants help in keeping the air inside the house clean, removing pollutants, and providing a good vibe. Interest in greenhouse and container farming has been surging since the past decade. Increasing demand for food products coupled with the limited availability of arable land has significantly contributed toward the growth of greenhouse and container farming across the world.

Based on distribution channel, the global nursery planters and pots market is segmented into supermarkets & hypermarkets, specialty stores, online retail, and others. Specialty stores, such as retail nurseries and other dedicated outlets, provide a unique buying experience to a customer with the option of purchasing plants as well. Moreover, the dedicated staff helps in choosing the right planter or pot as per the customer’s requirement. Supermarkets and hypermarkets witness a tremendous footfall and offer a plethora of products. This factor bolsters the growth of the nursery planters and pots market for the supermarkets and hypermarkets segment.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Nursery Planters and Pots Market:
The COVID-19 pandemic has adversely affected operational efficiencies and restricted supply chains due to the sudden shutdown of national and international boundaries. Disruptions in supply chains have restricted the movement of goods, which, in turn, hindered the distribution and manufacturing of nursery planters and pots. Many flowers and vegetable growers have lost the distribution in stores. They are either cutting back on stock or closing their operations completely. However, supply chain disruption has resulted in many growers in the greenhouse industry finding themselves struggling to send their stock out.

Order a Copy of Nursery Planters and Pots Market Size, Share, Strategic Insights and Forecasts 2021-2028 Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00022064/

Furthermore, lockdowns and mandatory social distancing measures set by the government authorities to curb the transmission of the virus resulted in restricted and delayed imports and exports. This has slightly restrained the growth of the global nursery planters and pots market. However, the pandemic has also witnessed a rise in home gardening activities as people spend more time in their homes owing ot the lockdowns. Demand for nursery planters and pots did witness a surge, especially in the developed economies.




Browse Related Reports:
Commercial Greenhouse Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Equipment (Heating Systems, Cooling Systems, Others); Type (Glass Greenhouses, Plastic Greenhouse); Crop Type (Flowers and Ornamentals, Nursery Crops, Fruits and Vegetables, Others) and Geography

Commercial Greenhouse Films Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Resin Type (LDPE, EVA/EBA, LLDPE, PVC, Others); Application (Flowers and Ornamentals, Nursery Crops, Fruits and Vegetables, Others.) and Geography

Smart Greenhouse Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Hydroponic, Non-hydroponic); Covering Material Type (Polyethylene, Polycarbonate, Others); Component (HVAC System, LED Grow Lights, Control Systems and Sensors); End Users (Research and Educational Institutes, Commercial Growers, Retail Gardens, Others) and Geography

Mechanized Irrigation Systems Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Drip Irrigation System, Sprinkler Irrigation System, Others); Crop Type (Cereals and Grains, Pulses and Oilseeds, Fruits and Vegetables, Others); Application (Agriculture, Greenhouse , Nursery, Others) and Geography

Greenhouse Ventilation System Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Horizontal Circulation Fan, Vertical Circulation Fan); Application (Fruit and Vegetable Greenhouse, Horticulture Greenhouse, Others) and Geography

Greenhouse Produce Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type (Vegetables, Fruits, Flowers, Herbs, Others); Production (In-ground Soil Culture, Container Culture, Tissue Culture, Transplant production, Hydroponics, Others); Distribution Channel (Super Markets / Hyper Markets, Farm Communities, Food Processing Companies, Organic Stores, Others) and Geography




About Us:
The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:
If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi
E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com
Phone: +1-646-491-9876
Press Release - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/nursery-planters-and-pots-market

Connect With Us on:
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/7591674/admin/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/tipmarkettrends
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/theinsightpartners/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/TheInsightPartners
RSS/Feeds: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/feed/ | https://www.openpr.com/news/archive/139407/The-Insight-Partners.html


Recommended Stories

  • When will soaring oil prices put a pinch on the stock market? Here’s what history says

    The U.S. stock market should be feeling a pinch from soaring oil prices, according to history. So far, that hasn't been the case, note analysts at Renaissance Macro Research, in a chart.

  • 4 Top Dividend Payers of the S&P 500

    Most of the index's highest-yielding stocks come with a big asterisk, but they're still worth a look.

  • U.K. Energy Crisis Ramps Up as Two More Suppliers Collapse

    (Bloomberg) -- Two energy suppliers with about 250,000 customers have collapsed in the latest escalation in the U.K.’s energy crisis. Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattle Auction Is Leaving Buenos AiresBP Plc-backed Pure Planet and Colorado Energy announced they have gone out of business on Wedn

  • Walgreens shutting five San Francisco locations due to organized retail crime

    Walgreens says it's moving prescriptions and staff to nearby stores after the San Francisco closures.

  • Oil Little Changed as OPEC Voices Caution on Global Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil was little changed as traders assessed OPEC’s skepticism around the strength of crude demand even after prices hit the highest since 2014.Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattle Auction Is Leaving Buenos AiresFutures in New York pared losses along with equities as the dollar weak

  • Alibaba Founder Seen Amid Activities In Hong Kong After One Year

    Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) founder Jack Ma, mainly out of public view since the regulatory clampdown, is currently in Hong Kong and has met business associates recently, Reuters reports. The visit marked his first trip to the Asian financial hub since October 2020. The Chinese billionaire maintained a low profile since criticizing China's financial regulators in October 2020 that cost him the Ant Group's mega IPO. Ma vanished for three months before surfacing in January, speaking to

  • Lithium Miners Must Run All Out to Meet EV Demand. This Analyst Is Cautious on the Sector.

    No one sees that trend slowing down and that means the world’s lithium miners need to run all out for the foreseeable future. Mizuho analyst Christopher Parkinson launched coverage of the lithium mining sector on Tuesday evening. For starters, Parkinson sees the boom-bust cycle of many mining industries giving way to more stable demand.

  • 3 Top Dividend Aristocrat Stocks for $55 or Less

    One thing that all investment portfolios can benefit from is dividend-paying stocks. Dividends provide investors with the benefit of earning income in a timely manner through monthly, quarterly, or annual payouts by the companies in which investors own stock. Including dividend-paying stocks has proven highly successful for well-known investors such as Warren Buffett, whose Berkshire Hathaway has raked in $4.6 billion in dividends from five stocks alone so far in 2021.

  • 'Desperate for tires.' Components shortage roils U.S. harvest

    Dale Hadden cannot find any spare tires for his combine harvester. New Ag Supply in Kansas is pleading with customers to order parts now for spring planting. "You try to baby your equipment, but we're all at the mercy of luck right now," said Holub, a fourth-generation corn and soybean farmer in Buckingham, Iowa.

  • Oil Prices Aren’t Slowing Down. Play the Rebound With These Stocks.

    Demand isn’t going away soon. Goldman says investors should consider companies that have long-term sources of oil and gas.

  • Supply chain issues could 'last until the early parts of 2023,' shipping analyst explains

    A shipping expert believes that the supply chain crisis may last well into 2023, given how global trade has been reshuffled to meet surging American demand.

  • Luxury stocks rise as LVMH results signal strong demand

    Sales at the French group’s fashion and leather goods division jumped 38% to €7.4bn on an organic basis compared to the same period in 2019.

  • EQT CEO says pipelines, LNG could help ease global energy crisis

    The global energy crisis may be taking place far from the Pittsburgh region, but the CEO of the country's largest natural gas producer says part of the answer is close to home.

  • Profit At 10 Big Companies Is About To Surge 1,000% (Or More)

    You're expecting some big profit jumps among S&P 500 for the third quarter. Just know some of the companies' profit growth will boom.

  • The question that retailers are asking themselves amid the supply chain crisis

    The supply chain crisis is testing retailers across the country ahead of the holiday season, and one executive detailed the question on everyone's minds.

  • Electric-truck maker Lordstown Motors appoints Adam Kroll as CFO

    Kroll, who has previously served as an investment banker at JP Morgan with a focus on the automotive industry, will assume his new role on Oct. 25. Lordstown and fellow EV maker Nikola, both of which went public via acquisitions by special-purpose acquisition companies (SPAC), have become a target of short-seller Hindenburg. In June, Lordstown founder and CEO Steve Burns and CFO Julio Rodriguez resigned.

  • Science 37 makes Nasdaq debut

    Clinical research company Science 37 CEO David Coman joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the company's SPAC debut.&nbsp;

  • Investor Shift From Fossil Fuels Leaves Surging Market to Smaller Players

    Years of awful returns and pressure from clients to exit from the oil-and-gas business have left fewer and smaller firms able to take advantage of rising prices and help boost production.

  • Airbus Slides as Delivery Slowdown Endangers Year-End Goal

    (Bloomberg) -- Airbus SE slid as much as 2.3% after the European planemaker reported just one order and 40 deliveries in September, making it more of a challenge to meet year-end targets. Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainTh

  • U.S. Coal Use Is Rebounding Under Biden Like It Never Did With Trump

    (Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump vowed to revive the coal industry, but it’s President Joe Biden who’s seeing a big comeback of the dirtiest fossil fuel.Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachThey Invented the Must-Have Instrument for the Burning Man Set. Now They Want to Kill It OffArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattl