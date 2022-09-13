U.S. markets close in 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,924.84
    -185.57 (-4.51%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,045.42
    -1,335.92 (-4.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,615.10
    -651.31 (-5.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,830.77
    -75.31 (-3.95%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.54
    -0.24 (-0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,712.60
    -28.00 (-1.61%)
     

  • Silver

    19.32
    -0.54 (-2.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9975
    -0.0146 (-1.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4220
    +0.0600 (+1.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1499
    -0.0182 (-1.56%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.4900
    +1.6900 (+1.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,291.26
    -2,121.32 (-9.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    481.90
    -40.79 (-7.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,385.86
    -87.17 (-1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,614.63
    +72.52 (+0.25%)
     

Nursing Associations Applaud Legislation to Remove Practice Barriers

·4 min read

WASHINGTON, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology (AANA), the American Association of Nurse Practitioners® (AANP), the American College of Nurse-Midwives (ACNM) and the American Nurses Association (ANA) are joining together to strongly support the Improving Care and Access to Nurses (ICAN) Act. We applaud the introduction of this legislation by Rep. Lucille Roybal-Allard (D-CA) and Rep. Dave Joyce (R-OH), which marks an important step in further recognizing the vital role advanced practice registered nurses (APRNs) have in our nation's health care system.

American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology
American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology

This critically important legislation will improve access to health care for millions of patients. The ICAN Act will remove administrative, practice and other barriers currently faced by APRNs and their patients. This legislation is consistent with the recommendations from numerous health care stakeholders, including the National Academy of Medicine in their The Future of Nursing 2020-2030: Charting a Path to Achieve Health Equity report. This report recommends that "all relevant state, federal and private organizations enable nurses to practice to the full extent of their education and training by removing practice barriers that prevent them from more fully addressing social needs and social determinants of health and improve health care access, quality, and value."

Today, more than 200,000 APRNs are treating Medicare patients, and approximately 40% of Medicare beneficiaries are receiving care from APRNs. It is essential Congress removes barriers to care for the hundreds of thousands of APRNs and their millions of patients in order to maximize the ability of our health care workforce to meet the needs of patients and communities. The ICAN Act will improve access to health care by updating the Medicare and Medicaid programs, enabling APRNs to practice to the top of their education and clinical training.

"It is time for Congress to eliminate burdensome laws and regulations," said AANA President Angela Mund, DNP, CRNA. "Allowing certified registered nurse anesthetists and other APRNs to practice to the full scope of their training and licensure will ensure that patients are put first, that competition drives down costs through the removal of artificial and unnecessary barriers, and that providers of all types are able to better serve their patients."

"The ICAN Act will improve our health care system, retire barriers to practice, and enable patients to receive timely access to health care from their chosen health care provider," said AANP President April Kapu, DNP, APRN, ACNP-BC, FAANP, FCCM, FAAN. "NPs practice in nearly every health care setting and provide care to patients across the life span. The millions of patients who choose NPs as their health care providers should have equitable access to the health care they deserve. The changes made by this legislation are vitally important to patients and providers alike."

"It is critical that laws and regulations facilitate the most efficient relationships between health care professionals and create systems in which midwives and other APRNs can communicate openly, practice collaboratively, and provide quality care that falls within everyone's professional scope of practice," stated ACNM CEO Katrina Holland. "Decades of research demonstrates that midwifery care can improve maternal health outcomes, the ICAN Act ensures that certified nurse-midwives can bring their evidenced-based skillset and knowledge to fully meet the needs of their patients."

"Nurses play a critical role in our health care delivery system, often by serving as the primary source of care in many communities. This is especially true of APRNs who were able to practice at the top of their license during the height of the pandemic, due to waivers granted by Federal and state governments, and in doing so provided access to high-quality care for COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients alike," said ANA President Dr. Ernest Grant, PhD, RN, FAAN. "Modern health care requires flexibility. We cannot not be hindered by antiquated barriers to practice or petty turf wars over perceived hierarchies. The health of our patients and communities must come first. The ICAN Act means that APRNs, including nurse practitioners, nurse anesthetists, nurse-midwives, and clinical nurse specialists will be able to care for their patients at the fullest extent of their abilities while experiencing fewer disruptions and less interference."

MEDIA CONTACTS

American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology (AANA): Patti Flesher

American Association of Nurse Practitioners (AANP): Bryan Black

American College of Nurse-Midwives (ACNM): Natalia Kimrey

American Nurses Association (ANA): Zachary Levine

American Association of Nurse Practitioners (PRNewsfoto/American Association of Nurse P)
American Association of Nurse Practitioners (PRNewsfoto/American Association of Nurse P)
American Nurses Association
American Nurses Association
American College of Nurse-Midwives
American College of Nurse-Midwives
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nursing-associations-applaud-legislation-to-remove-practice-barriers-301623595.html

SOURCE AANA, AANP, ANA, ACNM Coalition

Recommended Stories

  • 'Fatty liver' drug trial data sends Peninsula biotech's stock soaring more than 100%

    With more than 17 million Americans with NASH, the fatty liver disease has been a prime target for drug developers. But few have been able to show promising clinical trial results.

  • Why Akero Therapeutics Stock Is on Fire Today

    Shares of the clinical-stage biotech Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AKRO) were up by a staggering 110% on sky-high volume as of 9:56 a.m. ET Tuesday morning. The biotech's shares have more than doubled in price this morning in response to a positive phase 2b trial for the experimental nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) candidate known as efruxifermin (EFX). Specifically, Akero announced ahead of the opening bell that EFX hit both the study's primary endpoint of at least a one-stage improvement in liver fibrosis with no worsening of NASH by week 24 as well as a key secondary endpoint consisting of NASH resolution without worsening of fibrosis.

  • Akero Therapeutics Wows Investors With Unexpected Win For Hepatitis Treatment

    Akero wowed investors Tuesday with midstage test results for a hepatitis treatment, and the biotech stock skyrocketed by triple digits.

  • Novavax (NVAX) Gets EU Nod for COVID-19 Booster Jab in Adults

    Novavax (NVAX) gets authorization from the European Union to use its COVID-19 vaccine as a booster dose in adults.

  • TNXP: Phase 2 Long COVID Trial Underway…

    By David Bautz, PhD NASDAQ:TNXP READ THE FULL TNXP RESEARCH REPORT Business Update Phase 2 Trial of TNX-102 SL Initiated in Long COVID On August 22, 2022, Tonix (NASDAQ:TNXP) announced the initiation of the PREVAIL Phase 2 clinical trial of TNX-102 SL in patients with Long COVID ( NCT05472090 ), a heterogeneous condition that involves nociplastic pain following infection with and recovery from

  • BioMarin Says One Participant Diagnosed With Leukemia In Late-Stage Hemophilia Gene Therapy Trial

    In an SEC filing, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ: BMRN) said that, in August, a participant in its valoctocogene roxaparvovec (BMN 270) phase 3 study was diagnosed with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL). Based on BioMarin's assessment of the case to date, including initial genetic testing of the leukemic cells, BioMarin believes at this time that this cancer is unrelated to BMN 270. In August, the hemophilia A gene therapy received conditional European approval. The overall rate o

  • 3 Stocks Expecting Good News From the FDA

    Good news from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) can send biotech stocks into the stratosphere. Patrick Bafuma (Mirati Therapeutics): One company that has to be champing at the bit to get FDA approval is Mirati Therapeutics, with its lead drug adagrasib.

  • Bristol Myers (BMY) Gets FDA Approval for Psoriasis Candidate

    Bristol Myers (BMY) secures an FDA nod for Sotyktu to treat adults with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis who are candidates for systemic therapy or phototherapy.

  • Regulus (RGLS) Up on Top-Line Data from Kidney Disease Study

    Regulus Therapeutics (RGLS) reports positive top-line data from a phase I single-dose ascending study of its lead candidate RGLS8429 in autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

  • Why Clovis Oncology Zoomed 30% Higher Today

    Cancer-focused biotech Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ: CLVS) was a stock on fire Monday. On Sunday, Clovis reported that Rubraca tested very well as a monotherapy for ovarian cancer in the initial part of a phase 3 trial. All told, 538 women suffering from high-grade ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer took part in the trial.

  • Acadia's (ACAD) Rett Syndrome Drug NDA Gets FDA Priority Review

    The FDA accepts and grants priority review to Acadia's (ACAD) NDA for trofinetide to treat Rett syndrome. A decision from the regulatory body is due on Mar 12, 2023.

  • Investors Bet Ketamine Treatment Will Revolutionize Mental-Health Care

    Hundreds of clinics specializing in ketamine treatment for depression and other mood disorders have popped up in the U.S. in recent years. WSJ visits one clinic, Nushama, to learn why some entrepreneurs are betting that demand for ketamine will continue to rise. Photo illustration: Laura Kammermann/WSJ

  • Why MacroGenics Stock Sank Today

    An analyst had a fresh new take on the company's prospects, and it wasn't all that positive.

  • What to know about the new Omicron booster and flu shot season

    It’s safe to schedule your COVID booster and flu shot at the same time—and smart, experts say.

  • FDA Clears Akouos' Gene Therapy Trial For Genetic Form Of Hearing Loss

    The FDA has signed off Akouos Inc's (NASDAQ: AKUS) Investigational New Drug application to initiate a Phase 1/2 trial of AK-OTOF, gene therapy for otoferlin gene (OTOF)-mediated hearing loss. OTOF-mediated hearing loss is a form of sensorineural hearing loss caused by mutations in the otoferlin gene, which encodes otoferlin. This protein enables the inner hair cells of the cochlea to release neurotransmitter vesicles in response to stimulation by sound to activate auditory neurons. The Phase 1/2

  • Ryan Reynolds has colonoscopy on camera to destigmatize the procedure

    “I’ve been on camera a lot. But this was the first time one was shoved up my ass," the actor said.

  • Numinus provides update on acquisition integration and announces new client financing options

    Numinus Wellness Inc. ("Numinus", the "Company") (TSX: NUMI) (OTCQX: NUMIF) is pleased to provide an update on the integration of the Novamind acquisition, which completed on June 10, 2022.

  • Losing Weight Is Losing Ground in the Stock Market

    Weight-loss and nutrition companies have lost half or more of their value in the past year despite expectations of a postpandemic boom.

  • Health department: COVID-19 omicron booster now available locally

    The single-dose omicron booster is authorized for anyone 12 years and older who completed the initial COVID-19 series at least eight weeks ago.

  • HCA's Loudoun hospital campus could more than double its medical office footprint

    The StoneSprings Hospital Center wants to add a second medical office building in southeastern Loudoun County, near South Riding. The new 80,000-square-foot structure would go up on what’s currently a surface parking lot next to the hospital, which is owned by Nashville, Tennessee-based HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: HCA), at 24440 Stone Springs Blvd., just off U.S. Route 50. The hospital already has a roughly 61,000-square-foot office building, constructed in 2016, immediately to its west.