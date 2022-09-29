Nurture Boss Announces its Inaugural Multifamily Advisory Board

Top industry leaders join advisory board to enhance product development, facilitate company growth

PHOENIX, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nurture Boss , a premier lease conversion automation tool that provides marketing solutions for the multifamily industry, today announced it has established an in-house multifamily advisory board to strategically guide the company in new product development and grow its client base while solving pain points for the multifamily industry. Debut advisory board members include Jennifer Staciokas, Natalie Cariola, Robert Hicks and Donald Davidoff.

Staciokas, executive managing director at Western Wealth Communities, boasts more than 20 years of multifamily experience and has served in various roles at two of the nation's largest property management firms. Staciokas is a well-known speaker and moderator at some of the industry's most renowned conferences. She is also an active participant in the National Apartment Association (NAA), National Multifamily Housing Council (NMHC) and other industry-focused advisory boards.

"I've seen first-hand how revolutionary Nurture Boss' Lease Conversion Automation is and I am honored to help them enhance the industry even further," Staciokas said. "Nurture Boss' products offer wide-reaching benefits and are proving to be an indispensable component of multifamily leasing, operations and the renter experience."

Cariola, a sophisticated real estate executive, currently holds the position of strategic advisor at Zumper, the largest privately held rental marketplace in the U.S. Since 2016, Cariola has launched sales teams for the company at both regional and national levels, along with leading its go-to-market strategy.

Hicks serves as the COO at Portico Property Management where he oversees operations and business development for the company. With nearly three decades of industry experience, Hicks' credentials consist of overseeing multi-state operations for Greystar, as well as spearheading operational strategy and company growth initiatives for Alliance Residential prior to Greystar's acquisition of the company.

"The leadership team at Nurture Boss has absolutely redefined the way our industry approaches leasing and renewal strategies," Hicks said. "I'm eager to join its advisory board and utilize my passion for technology and experience to ensure the future success of Nurture Boss."

Davidoff, co-founder and CEO at Real Estate Business Analytics, Inc., is a famed, forward-thinking leader within the multifamily industry. As an adept multifamily professional, Davidoff is best known for leading the development and implementation of Lease Rent Options (LRO), the industry's first automated demand forecasting and price optimization system. His expertise addresses key issues in marketing analytics and internal business processes and workflows.

"We are excited to work with such an elite group of individuals as we look forward to enhancing our products and continue providing the industry with top-tier solutions and services," said Jacob Carter, CEO of Nurture Boss. "Each member brings with them a wide-range of knowledge and a unique perspective that will undoubtedly elevate us to the next level in terms of bringing innovative tools to the marketplace and facilitating overall company growth."

Through Nurture Boss' Lease Conversion Automation, prospective residents are contacted during the early stages of the leasing process with hyper-personalized information pertaining to their individual needs. Lease Conversion Automation nurtures every lead by automating timely, consistent and personalized follow-up messaging via the customers' preferred method of communication and provides an optimal number of touchpoints to make a confident decision.

About Nurture Boss

Nurture Boss operationalizes CRMs with data-powered Lease and Renewal Conversion Automation and helps apartment operators orchestrate marketing efforts into a cohesive strategy. Lease and Renewal Conversion Automation means automating all follow up and communication with prospects and residents to ensure each customer receives the right message at the right time. Nurture Boss identifies hot leads, schedules more tours, gets more applications and signs more leases with Lease Conversion Automation. Nurture Boss' Renewal Conversion Automation creates a better move-in experience, drives more resident referrals, captures more online reviews and achieves more renewals. For more information, visit nurtureboss.io .

