U.S. markets close in 6 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,852.72
    +31.10 (+0.81%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,179.59
    +329.85 (+1.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,620.45
    +73.33 (+0.70%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,762.04
    +14.03 (+0.80%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.97
    +1.74 (+2.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,828.20
    +2.80 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    24.26
    -0.01 (-0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0608
    -0.0018 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6400
    -0.0440 (-1.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2107
    -0.0078 (-0.64%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.2620
    +0.5320 (+0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,870.51
    +45.83 (+0.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    389.26
    +2.02 (+0.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,448.99
    +78.37 (+1.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,387.72
    -180.31 (-0.68%)
     

Nurturing the Next Generation of Life Sciences and Genomic Experts

Illumina
·5 min read

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2022 / When Gloucester Marine Genomics Institute (GMGI) was founded in 2013, it already had an Illumina connection-it was created with help from Illumina co-founder David Walt. Now Illumina provides in-kind donations to support its mission.

Gloucester is one of several communities on Cape Ann, Massachusetts, north of Boston. The region had a thriving fishing industry for hundreds of years; unfortunately, when fishing fell on hard times, so did the community. GMGI was created to catalyze research, education, and economic growth, with the idea that "the ocean could be a new source of opportunities for human health, as well as stewarding the local waters," says Executive Director Christine Bolzan. "It could also be a springboard for a new way of thinking about education in the life sciences."

Genomic Research and Education
GMGI researches the unique adaptations of marine animals to better understand not only ocean systems, but also human health. Its Donald G. Comb Science Director, Andrea Bodnar, PhD, is studying the genetics that confer remarkable lifespans on sea urchins, which can sometimes live to 200 years old. By understanding the mechanisms that drive this longevity, Bodnar and her colleagues hope to find new ways to combat age-related diseases in humans.

The institute is also studying Atlantic cod (Gadus morhua) in the Gulf of Maine using low-coverage whole-genome sequencing of over 200 cod samples. Its scientists developed a panel of genetic variants that they use to assign individual fish to one of two seasonal spawning groups, which helps fisheries manage their numbers more sustainably.

GMGI was also the first to sequence the American lobster (Homarus americanus), an iconic and valuable species whose complex genomic data may have implications for research into cancer resistance, aging, and the effects of warming oceans due to climate change.

To advance education in the local community, GMGI created the Gloucester Biotechnology Academy (Academy), which offers seven months of hands-on training and a three-month paid biotech internship. In 2022, all tuition costs were covered by private donations, and 95% of Academy graduates have found life sciences jobs in the region or have gone on to enroll in a degree program in biology or chemistry.

"Gloucester High School has one of the lower college attendance rates in the state, and these are young people who, without this opportunity, might never gain access to the life science industry," says Bolzan.

Students become certified laboratory technicians and learn how to culture cells and sequence DNA. The program has recently added a state-of-the-art biomanufacturing learning space to meet the growing demand among Massachusetts biotech companies for entry-level talent. The class of 2023, which began training in August, increased the academy's cohort from 20 to 42 students. It's been so successful that GMGI is in early conversations to create a second Biotechnology Academy in Boston in 2024.

Students at the Academy receive intensive hands-on training from day one. "In 10 months, our students get more bench time than most people would get in a four-year biology degree," says Education Director John Doyle, PhD. "They get an hour of lecture each day and the rest of the time is spent in the lab."

To provide even more educational opportunities, GMGI is sponsoring outreach to high schools in Cape Ann and Boston. One program, called What the Heck is Biotech?, is a one-hour unit that gives students insights into the discipline and its associated educational and career pathways.

By building this pipeline of trained biotech professionals and marine genomic research expertise, GMGI hopes to attract companies to Cape Ann. Many Academy graduates relocate to Boston but would jump at the chance to remain in Gloucester.

"We're trying to make Gloucester and Cape Ann more attractive to companies looking to expand and maybe not pay so much for lab and office space," says Bolzan. "We have a trained workforce, leading marine genomic researchers, and one of the most beautiful working waterfronts in the country. Gloucester is a great place to do science."

Connecting to Consumables
GMGI researchers use a variety of Illumina sequencers in the lab, including the NextSeq 500 and the MiSeq. Illumina has supported the Academy program with a variety of reagents, library prep, and other consumables. Next-generation sequencing is a critical part of everything the institute does, from understanding and stewarding the ocean to educating young adults just out of high school.

Thanks to Illumina's advances in sequencing technology, GMGI has the ability to sequence whole genomes in-house, making it one of only a few organizations dedicated solely to marine genomics research. "GMGI is unique among marine research institutes in that we not only have access to the marine environment here on Gloucester's working waterfront, but we also have the tools and instruments we need to take the samples we collect from DNA extraction through to sequencing and data analysis on our bioinformatic server," says Jennifer Polinski, Senior Research Associate.

At the Gloucester Biotechnology Academy, this hands-on approach is paying dividends in job readiness and continuing education. Some students have gone on to pursue undergraduate degrees and one is on track to enter a PhD program. For many, the rewards go well beyond a steady paycheck-they become part of a thriving ecosystem of scientists producing meaningful work.

"They're looking for something more than just a job," says Doyle. "One thing we've heard from students is that, for a lot of oncology research companies, everything starts with cell culture. They talk about how maybe their aunt passed away from cancer or one of their parents had cancer, and now they can have an impact in that area. For a student who was previously not on a pathway to college or a career, this is a big deal."

Illumina values partnerships with organizations like GMGI in its efforts to inspire future leaders of the genome era. Learn more about how Illumina is empowering communities and working to bring equitable access to genomics to five million learners by 2030 here.

Illumina, Wednesday, December 21, 2022, Press release picture
Illumina, Wednesday, December 21, 2022, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Illumina on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Illumina
Website: https://www.illumina.com/company/about-us/corporate-social-responsibility.html
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Illumina



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/732755/Nurturing-the-Next-Generation-of-Life-Sciences-and-Genomic-Experts

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Space Stocks You Can Buy on the Dip Now and Hold for Years

    Space exploration used to be dominated by governments, but private companies have taken the reins in recent years. Space companies present a massive opportunity for investors -- according to a Morgan Stanley study, the sector could be worth $1 trillion by 2040. Three intriguing investments you can buy the dip on today are Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE), Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ: RKLB), and ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKX).

  • Hybrid wheat hitting U.S. fields as war, climate threaten global food supplies

    Global seed maker Syngenta will release a new type of wheat developed with complex cross-breeding techniques in the United States next year, beating out rival companies that are also trying to develop higher yielding wheat at a time of diminishing global grain supplies. Syngenta, which began working on hybrid wheat in 2010, told Reuters enough seeds will be on the market next year for U.S. farmers to plant about 5,000 to 7,000 acres. Growers of corn and other crops like barley have long benefited from hybrid seeds boosting yields.

  • Unpaid student loans can impact Social Security benefits

    My colleagues, Gal Wettstein and Siyan Liu, just completed a study using the Federal Reserve’s Survey of Consumer Finances to explore how delinquent student loans could lead to the withholding of Social Security benefits, which could disproportionately harm disadvantaged groups. Gal and Siyan also looked at the potential impact of President Biden’s debt relief proposal. While the overall magnitude of student debt held by those 65+ is not large, the burden has been growing rapidly and is expected to be substantially higher for future beneficiaries (see Figure 1).

  • How Amazon's AWS hires for and develops hard-to-find cloud skills

    In a 2022 survey of US technologists and tech leaders, the area identified as having the biggest skills gap was cybersecurity—no surprise, given the geopolitical climate. But only slightly less concerning to the 700 respondents was the availability of expertise in cloud computing.

  • Doomed alien world is caught in ‘a death spiral.’ It could happen to Earth, NASA says

    The “deep fried” planet will collide with its star, NASA says.

  • How to destroy a 'forever chemical' – scientists are discovering ways to eliminate PFAS, but this growing global health problem isn't going away soon

    How long do we really need chemicals to last? Sura Nualpradid/EyeEm via Getty ImagesPFAS chemicals seemed like a good idea at first. As Teflon, they made pots easier to clean starting in the 1940s. They made jackets waterproof and carpets stain-resistant. Food wrappers, firefighting foam, even makeup seemed better with perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances. Then tests started detecting PFAS in people’s blood. Today, PFAS are pervasive in soil, dust and drinking water around the world. St

  • ‘Do your job!’: Parents, students share frustration after student stabbed at Medford High School

    ‘Scared to go to school.’ Those are the words from some Medford High School students to the school committee on Monday night.

  • Endangered pink iguana hatchlings seen for first time

    STORY: Location: Isabela Island, Ecuador Scientists found the hatchlings of endangered pink iguanas for the first time These Galapagos pink land iguanas are the last several hundred left on Earth and are native only to the slopes of Wolf Volcano on the Galapagos' Isabela Island[Washington Tapia, Director of Galapagos Conservancy] “This is an important discovery for the conservation of this species, which is on the brink of extinction. We estimate that there is a population of between no more than 200 and 300 grown specimens. This means that if we hadn’t made this discovery, and if we hadn’t fought the threats they are facing, they could become extinct in a few years.” Scientists have also found the juvenile populations of the rare species which can stretch up to 18.5 inches in length when they grow up “We had never seen a young pink iguana. The species was first described by scientists in 2009. Before that, the pink iguana was not known. Since then, we had not found any young iguanas. This is a very important finding to secure the conservation of the species.”

  • South Korea's First Moon Mission Enters Lunar Orbit

    After a four month journey through space, the Korean Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter (KPLO) has finally reached lunar orbit. The probe will spend the next year scanning the surface from above in search of water ice and suitable landing spots for future missions.

  • High Commodity Prices Feed a Boom in the U.S. Farm Belt

    Net farm income is on track for a near 50-year high, thanks to increased prices for goods ranging from wheat to milk.

  • NASA Mars lander InSight falls silent after 4 years

    It could be the end of the red dusty line for NASA’s InSight lander, which has fallen silent after four years on Mars. The lander’s power levels have been dwindling for months because of all the dust coating its solar panels. Ground controllers at California's Jet Propulsion Laboratory knew the end was near, but NASA reported that InSight unexpectedly didn't respond to communications from Earth on Sunday.

  • Rocket Lab USA Reschedules First US Launch; Lowers Q4 Revenue Guidance

    Rocket Lab USA Inc (NASDAQ: RKLB) has rescheduled the launch window for its first Electron mission from U.S. soil to January 2023. The move of the planned launch window from December 2022 to early 2023 was driven by weather. Also, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) at Wallops and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) required additional time to complete essential regulatory documentation for launch. The rescheduled mission will still take place from Virginia. The new la

  • NYC principal accused of hating Asians, banning pencils to prevent erasing mistakes

    Scores of parents are reportedly seeking to oust a New York City principal over a laundry list of controversial actions, including making racist remarks and enforcing draconian policies. Debra Mastriano, who heads K-5 Public School (P.S.) 166 on the Upper West Side, has been accused of making anti-Asian comments in a letter signed and sent to District Superintendent Kamar Samuels by 64 parents, according to the New York Post. The letter alleged that Mastriano complained that the school was becoming “too Asian” and also stated “I hate Asian people.”

  • NASA Robot Sends One Of The Saddest Tweets I Have Ever Seen

    InSight—or, less elegantly, the Interior Exploration using Seismic Investigations, Geodesy and Heat Transport mission—is a robot that NASA’s JPL (with help from the European Space Agency) sent to Mars back in 2018.

  • Who’s affected by Idaho’s TikTok ban? Universities release new guidance

    Idaho public universities released statements regarding the governor’s new ban on a social media app.

  • Ex-Teacher Says Woke L.A. Prep School Was Actually Hotbed for Racism

    ROBYN BECKA Black teacher in Los Angeles is suing the private prep school she used to work for, claiming her contract wasn’t renewed because she spoke out against racial discrimination at the institution, including being told to “go back to Africa” by a colleague.In the lawsuit filed Dec. 12, Tiffany Wright accused New Roads School in Santa Monica—which costs more than $43,000 a year to attend—of fostering a hostile work environment, failing to prevent harassment, and wrongful termination. In tu

  • Leak Inspection Finds Hole in Russian Spacecraft Docked to ISS

    An inspection has revealed an 0.8-millimeter-wide hole in the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft that sprung a coolant leak outside the International Space Station last week. Russian space agency Roscosmos will make a decision on the flight-worthiness of the spacecraft later this month, at which time Russia may choose to expedite the launch of a replacement capsule.

  • Turns Out You Can Turn Old Blu-Ray Players into Microscopes

    Optical microscopes typically max out at anywhere between 500x to 1,500x magnification, at which point you need to switch to a scanning microscope to zoom any closer. They come with some functional compromises, and they’re not cheap, often costing tens of thousands of dollars, unless you’re clever enough to repurpose the optics in an old Blu-Ray drive into a surprisingly effective laser microscope.

  • The InSight Mars Lander Mission May Finally Be Over

    The InSight lander, which has spent over four years carrying out science on the Martian surface, may have finally died due to a lack of solar power.

  • Bankman-Fried May Suffer from Faculty-Brat Syndrome

    Disgraced FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried (now known to some as Scam Bankrun Fraud) is a son of professors. Both of his parents teach at Stanford University law school. Other highly successful people (remember that SBF was successful on the way up) who aren't accused of stealing billions of dollars also are faculty brats.